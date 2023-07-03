Global Coconut Based Cosmetics Market to Witness 11.8% Growth During Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)
Global Coconut Based Cosmetics Market was Valued at US$ 2.65 Bn in 2022, over the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031); A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosmetic business uses the mature coconut's solid, milky white meat in a variety of consistency. Due its anti-fungal, anti-microbial, and anti-bacterial qualities, it is perfect for making different cosmetics. Various forms of coconut such as coconut butter, coconut meat, oil, cream are used into variety of coconut cosmetics. Coconut has a wide range of healthy advantages such as moisturizing qualities, which aids with a variety of issues including inflammation, chafed skin, irritation, and rashes for skin, hair and body. In the last few years, people are open to natural and organic cosmetics which has led to rise in demand for coconut based cosmetics such as serums, face wash, creams and many others. Furthermore, beauty trends keep evolving and so do the customers. The cosmetic industry has experienced a major shift from chemical-based to natural products. Organic & natural cosmetics are becoming the future of cosmetics with people learning more and more about the harmful effects of chemical-based cosmetics. Cosmetics industry across various parts are evolving at a rapid pace in the last few years. Due to increasing consumer awareness, the penetration of branded cosmetics is continuously increasing in these areas. Coconut based cosmetics market participants are focusing on launching various products in lower price range and smaller packs, as these are more affordable to meet the needs of small town consumers. For instance, the company Marico introduced various quantities for hair oil with innovative packing and reasonable prices. Furthermore, over the last decade, customers are much more selective and mindful when it comes to their decisions, especially when it comes to buying skincare products. According to a survey, the millennial generation, are prepared to pay more for organic cosmetics for better long lasting results. Furthermore, youth consumers are looking forward to reviving ancestral rituals for skin and hair, which has opened doors for coconut based cosmetics products on a large scale in the Indian cosmetics market.
Global Coconut Based Cosmetics Market Trends & Growth Factors
There has been a huge demand for coconut based cosmetics products across various age groups especially the millennials due to rising awareness of incorporating coconut infused cosmetics into their beauty regimes. In past few years the young consumers aging between (18-34) are more concerned about buying healthy and environment friendly products. For instance, coconut milk face wash are in huge demand as it reduces blemishes and dark spots. On the other hand, the Gen Z population is rediscovering the ancient rituals related to coconut cosmetics for hair care and face care which has led to upsurge in demand in the coconut based cosmetics market. Thus, taking advantage of this opportunity, leading brands in the market are introducing coconut based foundation, creams, lotions, shampoos and many other products.
According to a survey conducted by the World Bank in 2020, over 30% of Americans used coconut-based cosmetics at least once a month. Europeans also followed suit with 25% using these products on a regular basis while nearly 20% of Asians used them regularly as well. It was also noted that younger consumers between the ages of 18–25 were more likely to purchase coconut-based cosmetics than any other age group. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the coconut based cosmetics market during the forecast period. Philippines leads the globe in terms of coconut output in the south-east Asian area, followed by Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The market for coconut goods has grown significantly across the world. This is despite a rise in the use of coconut-based products in food, drinks, and cosmetics. New market entrants in the coconut based cosmetics market are targeting the middle class population in countries such as India, China and Japan due to its huge population and the rise in disposable income. According to a survey it is estimated that, on an average in tier 1 cities consumer spends around RS. 5000 to Rs.6000 per month on various cosmetics. Thus, with rising health awareness among consumers and continued research into the potential benefits of coconut based products, the global coconut based cosmetics market trend will experience tremendous growth.
Global Coconut Based Cosmetics Market Key Players
o Active Concepts
o Biotique
o BodyCafé.in
o Bodycupid Private Limited
o Coco&Eve
o Coconet Products
o Dabur India Ltd.
o Forest Essentials
o Himalayan Organics.
o Johnson & Johnson Inc.
o Kama Ayurveda
o Kopari Beauty
o L’Oreal Paris
o Lakme
o Lotus Herbals
o Marico
o Patanjali Ayurved
o Procter & Gamble
o Revlon
o Sol de Janeiro USA, Inc.
o The Body Shop
o The Coco Factory
o Other Industry Participants
Global Coconut Based Cosmetics Market:
By Product
o Body Care
o Body Lotion and Cream
o Hand and Foot Cream
o Body Scrubs & Body Wash
o Soaps
o Others
o Face Care
o Moisturizers
o Sunscreen
o Face Masks
o Serums
o Face Wash
o Others
o Hair Care
o Shampoos
o Conditioners
o Hair Serum
o Hair Masks
o Others
By Form
o Cream
o Gel
o Liquid
o Powder
o Foam
o Others
By Gender
o Men
o Women
By Age Group
o Kids
o Adults
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o E-Commerce Websites
o Manufacturer’s Websites
o Offline
o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
o Pharmacies and Chemists
o Specialty Stores
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
