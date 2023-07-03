Trellis Data approved to join Tait Communications’ Technology Partner program

Trellis Data , a leading Australian advanced machine learning company, has been accepted into Tait Communications’ Technology Partner program ;

/EIN News/ -- CANBERRA, Australia, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trellis Data , a leading Australian advanced machine learning company, has been accepted into Tait Communications’ Technology Partner program. Tait Communications is a global provider of critical communications networks, equipment and services in the public safety, transportation, and utility sectors.

Trellis Data are specialists across a range of AI and deep neural network technologies including: natural language processing and translation, speech-to-text, object detection, decision-making at the edge, plus much more.

The Technology Partner Program provides Tait customers with a greater range of solutions and options, all of which have been vetted and approved for use in conjunction with Tait networks and equipment. Such partner technologies enable Tait to be responsive in innovative ways and to create, test and deliver accredited turn-key solutions.

This partnership positions Trellis Data to provide AI technology as part of Tait’s large portfolio of products and services. Highly accurate transcriptions, multi-lingual translations, keyword searching and alerts are just some of the solutions Tait can now offer as a result of Trellis Data joining the program.

Tim McLaren, Head of Communications at Trellis Data says, “Tait Communications' 50 years of experience and expertise in critical communications networks make them an ideal partner for Trellis Data. Together, we can deliver unparalleled outcomes for customers, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and advanced communication technologies.”

“Tait is pleased to welcome Trellis Data to our portfolio of technology partners,” said Ellery Hurn, Tait Communications’ Manager of Partner Products. “We share a vision with Trellis Data to create, innovate and unify critical communication solutions. We trust our partnership with Trellis Data will further support and deliver outcomes that matter.”

The collaboration will enable Trellis Data to tap into Tait Communications' extensive documentation and well-established processes. This streamlined access to crucial resources positions Trellis Data to coordinate with Tait quickly and efficiently, accelerating the development and deployment of cutting-edge solutions.

As a technology partner with Tait Communications, Trellis Data gains a unique opportunity to introduce its innovative solutions to clients at the right time and with the right approach. Tait's commitment to leveraging a diverse range of partners ensures that valuable outcomes are delivered to clients, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation.

The partnership between Trellis Data and Tait Communications represents a fusion of expertise, technology, and experience, ultimately benefiting industries and communities across Australia.

About Trellis Data

Trellis Data delivers world leading, sophisticated machine learning that can be trusted, on an easy-to-use Machine Learning platform. Our core product is the Trellis Intelligence Platform (TIP) - an enterprise-scale, deep learning platform that enables both deep learning experts and non-expert users to solve complex problems by creating, training, and deploying trusted deep learning solutions. TIP is delivered as a Software-as-a-Service that spans the end-to-end requirements for organizations seeking to use machine learning.

About Tait Communications

For more than 50 years, New Zealand-headquartered Tait Communications has been designing, delivering and supporting c critical communications networks for public safety, transportation and utility customers around the world. Tait unleashes business potential within its customers and partners by advising and delivering unique solutions that result in safer, more productive workforces.

Trellis Data MEDIA CONTACT

Tim McLaren, Head of Communications

tim.mclaren@trellisdata.com.au