'Hear Us Roar'
Featuring 17 emerging women football writers from 11 countries following a global competition
The anthology comprises 17 stories from women in 11 countries with player profiles, as well as stories on the business of football, women’s football development, fiction, and personal stories.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Hear Us Roar – an anthology of emerging women football writers’ is the latest book from Fair Play Publishing to coincide with unprecedented interest in women's football arising from the Women's World Cup soon to be played in New Zealand and Australia.
— Bonita Mersiades
This new anthology is the result of a competition run globally to encourage women interested in writing about football.
The anthology comprises 17 stories from women in 11 countries with contributions that relate to player interviews, the business of football, women’s football development, fiction, and personal stories.
The selected contributors are from every continent (except Australia) with the writers coming from Brazil, Cameroon, Congo, England, Fiji, Germany, Ireland, Kenya, Pakistan, Scotland, and the USA.
They were selected from hundreds of entries by an international judging panel comprising journalists and authors from Australia, the UK, Nigeria, Egypt, and Argentina.
Four of the contributors - Olga Bagatini from Brazil, Steffany Wangari Ndei from Kenya, Alina Ruprecht from Germany, and Flora Snelson from England - will be among the featured guests at the forthcoming Football Writers’ Festival to be held in Sydney from 15-17th July, days prior to the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Football Writers’ Festival brings together a melting pot of readers, authors, writers and interested voices in an environment that encourages and inspires meanintful and respectful debate and discussion.
The complete list of the entrants whose articles have been selected for publication is below.
PLAYERS
Sissi—the unsung hero of Brazilian women’s football by Olga Bagatini, Brazil
Keeping the Hope Alive by Natasha Raheel, Pakistan
From Rejection to Stardom by Cassandra Kimaka, Cameroon
DEVELOPING WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
The Development of Women’s Football in Cameroon by Chansiline Nanze, Cameroon
Coconut Football—A bitter-sweet relationship by Adi Arieta Tinai, Fiji
For Women Only: Unique Issues for Women in Football by Neilley Ebessa, Cameroon
The Shine of Girls and Women in Brazilian Soccer—An illustrated story by Nathalia Servadio, Brazil
CHANGING THE GAME
Game Changers: How Viktoria Berlin is revolutionising women’s football by Alina Ruprecht, Germany
Boardroom to Bleachers by Rebecca Ngoie, Congo
Football Fandom by Luca Marie Wodtke, Germany
Virtual Turnstiles by Caroline Stefko, USA
Racism in Women’s Football—Why is it still happening? by Francesca Lever, England
FICTION
Sidelines by Olivia Barber, England
Izzy’s Magical Soccer Adventure by Emma Larkin, Ireland
PERSONAL STORIES
My Love is for the Red, Red Rose by Amy Canavan, Scotland
Three Goals That Changed Me by Flora Snelson, England
Football Bloody Hell by Steffany Wangari Ndei, Kenya
The anthology is compiled by Bonita Mersiades of Australia, who is also the founder and director of Fair Play Publishing and the Football Writers' Festival. Mersiades is recognised internationally as a FIFA whistleblower who called-out FIFA for corruption and questionable business practices prior to the FIFA arrests in May 2015.
