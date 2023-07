Hear Us Roar - an anthology of emerging women football writers

Featuring 17 emerging women football writers from 11 countries following a global competition

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Hear Us Roar – an anthology of emerging women football writers’ is the latest book from Fair Play Publishing to coincide with unprecedented interest in women's football arising from the Women's World Cup soon to be played in New Zealand and Australia.This new anthology is the result of a competition run globally to encourage women interested in writing about football.The anthology comprises 17 stories from women in 11 countries with contributions that relate to player interviews, the business of football, women’s football development, fiction, and personal stories.The selected contributors are from every continent (except Australia) with the writers coming from Brazil, Cameroon, Congo, England, Fiji, Germany, Ireland, Kenya, Pakistan, Scotland, and the USA.They were selected from hundreds of entries by an international judging panel comprising journalists and authors from Australia, the UK, Nigeria, Egypt, and Argentina.Four of the contributors - Olga Bagatini from Brazil, Steffany Wangari Ndei from Kenya, Alina Ruprecht from Germany, and Flora Snelson from England - will be among the featured guests at the forthcoming Football Writers’ Festival to be held in Sydney from 15-17th July, days prior to the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.The Football Writers’ Festival brings together a melting pot of readers, authors, writers and interested voices in an environment that encourages and inspires meanintful and respectful debate and discussion.The complete list of the entrants whose articles have been selected for publication is below.PLAYERSSissi—the unsung hero of Brazilian women’s football by Olga Bagatini, BrazilKeeping the Hope Alive by Natasha Raheel, PakistanFrom Rejection to Stardom by Cassandra Kimaka, CameroonDEVELOPING WOMEN'S FOOTBALLThe Development of Women’s Football in Cameroon by Chansiline Nanze, CameroonCoconut Football—A bitter-sweet relationship by Adi Arieta Tinai, FijiFor Women Only: Unique Issues for Women in Football by Neilley Ebessa, CameroonThe Shine of Girls and Women in Brazilian Soccer—An illustrated story by Nathalia Servadio, BrazilCHANGING THE GAMEGame Changers: How Viktoria Berlin is revolutionising women’s football by Alina Ruprecht, GermanyBoardroom to Bleachers by Rebecca Ngoie, CongoFootball Fandom by Luca Marie Wodtke, GermanyVirtual Turnstiles by Caroline Stefko, USARacism in Women’s Football—Why is it still happening? by Francesca Lever, EnglandFICTIONSidelines by Olivia Barber, EnglandIzzy’s Magical Soccer Adventure by Emma Larkin, IrelandPERSONAL STORIESMy Love is for the Red, Red Rose by Amy Canavan, ScotlandThree Goals That Changed Me by Flora Snelson, EnglandFootball Bloody Hell by Steffany Wangari Ndei, KenyaThe anthology is compiled by Bonita Mersiades of Australia, who is also the founder and director of Fair Play Publishing and the Football Writers' Festival. Mersiades is recognised internationally as a FIFA whistleblower who called-out FIFA for corruption and questionable business practices prior to the FIFA arrests in May 2015.