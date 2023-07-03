Former U.S. Federal Official Destiny Drake West Announces Candidacy for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District
West identifies expanding access to affordable housing, healthcare, and job creation as key issues for the campaign
Our district needs a true champion who understands the federal healthcare landscape”WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN, GERMANTOWN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former U.S. Federal Official and think tank executive Destiny Drake West recently announced her candidacy for the open seat representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m excited to launch this people-powered campaign. I’ve spent my career working to support job creation, affordable housing, and access to quality healthcare for all people. It’s time to elect leaders willing to reach consensus in Washington rather than retreat to the fringes,” said West.
Immediately prior to her candidacy, West served as a Senior Program Specialist with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“Leading HUD’s Title V Program to help combat the homelessness crisis in the U.S. was a high honor. As someone who has faced housing insecurity and related socio-economic challenges throughout the earlier years of my life, I know firsthand how important this mission is,” said West.
Before announcing her candidacy, West resigned her position to concentrate on the campaign.
“The decision to resign was bittersweet. Working at HUD was deeply personal to me, but I know that I can do more for my community as a member of Congress. Throughout our district, families are grappling with rising inflation and struggling to make ends meet. This is a time for bold action, and I am willing to put everything on the line to earn the trust of the 6th district,” said West.
If elected, West would be the first person of color to represent the 6th Congressional district in the history of the state of Maryland. 35 % percent of residents in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District identify as Black or African American, Asian, Hispanic, American Indian. Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander.
Prior to joining HUD, West served in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a senior legislative analyst advising on federal grant programs that aim to expand and diversify the U.S. health workforce. While in the role, programs in her policy portfolio received upward of $100 million dollars combined in annual appropriations.
The Health Careers Opportunity Program (HCOP), one of the programs that was assigned to West, brought more than 4,600 students into the health professions pipeline during the 2021-2022 academic year. 68% of trainees were underrepresented minorities. HCOP awardees also partnered with 211 health care delivery sites to provide 2,900 clinical training experiences. 51% of these sites were in medically underserved communities and/or rural settings.
“Our district needs a true champion who understands the federal healthcare landscape,” stated West. “I know where the resource gaps are and will leverage my professional expertise to deliver the solutions our district has been longing for.”
Senator Joanne C. Benson (D), chair of the Prince George’s County Senate delegation called West a “truly outstanding rising star,” and went on to state that “Destiny does not wait for things to happen. She has the ability to make things happen.”
West resides in Germantown, Maryland with her husband, a retired U.S. Army officer, and children.
