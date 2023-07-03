CookinGenie Expands Its Marketplace for Local Personal Chefs into Lexington, Kentucky
EINPresswire.com/ -- CookinGenie, a pioneering online marketplace for local personal chefs, is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into Lexington, Kentucky. The expansion follows its successful operations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, and Hocking County, Ohio. This strategic move signifies CookinGenie's commitment to bolstering local culinary talent and bringing private chef services closer to consumers.
The private chef-for-hire market has seen remarkable growth in Ohio, fueled by a rising interest in personalized culinary experiences. CookinGenie has played an instrumental role in this trend, championing the entrepreneurial aims of local chefs' and simplifying the process for hiring private chefs.
CookinGenie's mission, now extending to private chefs in Lexington, KY, is to empower these culinary professionals by offering them a platform to jumpstart their own businesses. This move into Lexington not only supports the local culinary scene but also boosts the local economy, as chefs often source their groceries from local suppliers they trust.
CookinGenie also aims to provide people easy access to hire these talented personal chefs, enabling transparent pricing and instant communication between the customer and the chef. CookinGenie is on a mission to make small parties and family gatherings fun to host by taking over all the kitchen chores that are a part of entertaining guests, from shopping for ingredients to cooking, serving, and cleaning up the kitchen afterward.
The platform offers a choice of global cuisines, from American, Italian, and Mediterranean to Middle Eastern, Asian, or Indian. It also allows the customer to call out and accommodate dietary preferences or allergens into the menu they build. It's a simple and easy-to-use platform that will enable a seamless culinary experience for people looking to hire a personal chef in Lexington, KY.
"Expanding into Lexington aligns with our commitment to nurturing local culinary talent and connecting them with customers seeking unique, personalized dining experiences," says Sabah Drabu, CEO of CookinGenie. "The success we've seen in Ohio demonstrates the appetite for our service, and we are excited to bring this culinary revolution to the households of Lexington."
Executive Chef George Zappas also expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion. "This move marks a new chapter in our journey," he says. "It not only broadens our reach but also provides us with an opportunity to showcase the rich, diverse culinary talent that our platform hosts."
This expansion to Lexington highlights CookinGenie's strategic vision of becoming the go-to platform for private chef services nationwide. It further solidifies its market position, facilitating its mission to empower more local chefs and serve more communities.
Media Contact
CookinGenie,
press@cookingenie.com
Hudson, Ohio, United States
About CookinGenie
CookinGenie is an innovative online marketplace for local personal chefs headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. CookinGenie aims to empower chefs to start their own businesses and enable neighborhoods to easily hire local private chefs for their culinary needs. The company is known for its commitment to support local talent to create personalized and unique dining experiences right at home. Operating successfully in various regions of Ohio, CookinGenie is set on a path to revolutionize the private chef-for-hire market nationwide.
