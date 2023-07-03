Giving back to Industry 20 Years helping others George Stamas GJK Facility Services Boss

Philanthropy starts Giving back to Industry and Community

George continues to demonstrate his commitment to Epworth, and we’re grateful for the time he volunteers to support not only events like Race Day, Director on the Epworth Medical Foundation Board.”— Scott Bulger

Epworth HealthCare is celebrating the most successful Friends of Epworth Race Day in history, raising over $150,000 to support vital surgical equipment to help treat and care for patients in theatre every day.

Led by Major Sponsor George Stamas AM, Owner and Director GJK Facility Services, funds raised on the day will support the purchase of important equipment including a

Sentinel Node Navigator used in general and breast surgery, utilising a gamma probe to surgically remove single or multiple sentinel nodes with minimally invasive incisions

Resectoscope Instrument Set used in urology and gynaecology surgeries to remove tissue from inside the body, including dissecting fibroids polyps and septums in the uterine cavity

“Epworth events are such a wonderful celebration of the broader Epworth community. It was great to see our donors, corporate partners and frontline staff enjoying a day out together at Flemington, and importantly, raising funds to support the care of patients at Epworth” reflected Scott Bulger, Executive Director Epworth Medical Foundation and Brand.

Epworth is delighted to have such extraordinary supporters, and George Stamas AM, Founder and Director GJK Facility Services epitomises this.Member Facility Management association of Australia for 20 years, 4 years Vic vice chair, 4 years Vic Chair, 10 years National Board director various roles, 4 years finance director , 8 years audit committee , currently National Vice chair.

(Managing Director and founder) GJK facility services.

Shareholder & Director GJK Indigenous solutions ( a leading employer of Indigenous and Torres Strait islanders)

Alternate Director Australian Super

Trustee Director Epworth Medical foundation

BSCCA Australia various roles state President (VIC) ( 5 years ) National Vice president(4years) National President(5 years) & National Director (2 years)

Fellow of the Australian institute of management

Member of the Australian institute of Directors