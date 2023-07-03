Updated Data Processing Unit Market Size 2021 to 2031

Data Processing Unit Market Size

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data processing unit market generated $553.96 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in internet penetration, surge in penetration of high-end cloud computing in enterprise, rise in data center complexities due to scalability, growth in the popularity of 5G network capabilities, and persistent technological advancements to drive the global data processing unit market growth. Closure of production and manufacturing facilities, shortage of skilled workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global market.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the data processing unit market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing data processing unit market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the data processing unit market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global data processing unit market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, data processing unit market forecast and market growth strategies.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data processing unit market based on type, data center type, application, and region.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the FPGA-Based segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SOC-based segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 29.72% during the forecast period.

Based on data center type, the hyperscale segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant status during the forecast period. The edge segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 33.51% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the IT and telecom segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 29.91% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as BFSI, Government, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 32.46% during the forecast period.

The report analyses key players of the global data processing unit market such as NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies), Marvell Technology Inc., Fungible, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Kalray, Resnics /Yisixin Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Pensando Systems Inc.)

The report analyzes these key players in the global data processing unit market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Data Processing Unit Market Report Highlights:

By Data Center Type

• Colocation

• Hyperscale

• Edge

• Others

By Type

• ASIC-Based

• FPGA-Based

• SOC-Based

By Application

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

