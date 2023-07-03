Submit Release
Berlin Barracks - Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A300337

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/23, 1846 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Woodbury

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Serina Flood

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Mary Cole

AGE: 75

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, the State Police received a report that a purse was stolen from a vehicle.   As a result of the investigation, Flood was identified as the accused.  On 06/30/23, Flood was issued a citation for petit larceny.  She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/10/23.

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  08/10/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL:  n/a

MUG SHOT: None

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

