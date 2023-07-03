Berlin Barracks - Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A300337
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/14/23, 1846 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Woodbury
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Serina Flood
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: Mary Cole
AGE: 75
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the State Police received a report that a purse was stolen from a vehicle. As a result of the investigation, Flood was identified as the accused. On 06/30/23, Flood was issued a citation for petit larceny. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/10/23.
COURT DATE / TIME: 08/10/23, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648