Berlin Barracks - Petit Larceny

CASE#: 23A300337

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/14/23, 1846 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Woodbury

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Serina Flood

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: Mary Cole

AGE: 75

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the State Police received a report that a purse was stolen from a vehicle. As a result of the investigation, Flood was identified as the accused. On 06/30/23, Flood was issued a citation for petit larceny. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/10/23.

COURT DATE / TIME: 08/10/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

