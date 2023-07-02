Topcredit Int Celebrates its 3rd Anniversary and Introduces New Product - Dollar-Cost Averaging Strategy

Topcredit Int officially celebrated its 3rd anniversary on June 10th, marking significant achievements in its international market presence

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topcredit Int officially celebrated its 3rd anniversary on June 10th, marking significant achievements in its international market presence. Within just one month, Topcredit Int has rapidly gained widespread attention and enthusiastic response from the global market. Through a series of activities to thank both new and existing users, the company has successfully captured the interest of global users, resulting in a growth of 50,000 users within a short period in its English-speaking community. Additionally, the high-quality content shared by Topcredit Int on Twitter has garnered attention and retweets from numerous key opinion leaders (KOLs).

Currently, Topcredit Int offers 200 spot trading currencies, 38 contract trading currencies, 54 U.S. stocks, and 39 Hong Kong stocks. Building upon this foundation, Topcredit Int continuously enhances its product offerings. One of the recent important additions is the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, aimed at providing users with a better investment experience.

The DCA strategy allows users to regularly invest a predetermined amount of specific cryptocurrencies at scheduled intervals. Users can customize their investment plans based on their needs and market conditions. They can choose the investment frequency, such as weekly, monthly, or quarterly, as well as the investment amount. This way, they can gradually build their investment positions at a fixed investment pace. Once the DCA plan is activated, Topcredit Int will automatically purchase the specified cryptocurrencies according to the set intervals and store them in the user's account. Regardless of whether the market price goes up or down, the DCA strategy helps maintain a stable investment rhythm. The advantage of this strategy is that it helps users average out the impact of market fluctuations and reduces emotionally driven investment decisions.

Through the DCA feature, Topcredit Int exchange offers users a convenient, stable, and cost-effective long-term investment strategy. Users can easily achieve their goals of regular investments without the need for frequent market tracking or short-term trading. This strategy is suitable for investors who wish to hold cryptocurrencies for the long term and benefit from their growth potential.

The DCA functionality of Topcredit Int exchange not only provides investment convenience but also helps diversify investment risks and build long-term investment strategies. Whether users are novice investors or experienced traders, they can enjoy a better investment experience in the cryptocurrency market through the DCA feature. Topcredit Int exchange is committed to offering users diversified investment tools and high-quality services to help them achieve their investment goals and maximize their returns.

