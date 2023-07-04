Market Analysis on Plasterboard Liner market, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acid market forecasted till 2030

The global plasterboard liner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing demand for green and energy-efficient buildings, along with the rising demand from the construction industry, is expected to drive the market's growth. The market is segmented by type, end-user, and geography. The residential sector is expected to dominate the market in terms of end-user. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the plasterboard liner market due to urbanization and increasing investments in the construction industry. The market size for plasterboard liner is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2030.

The plasterboard liner market is highly competitive and has several well-established players. Some of the key players operating in this market include SCG Packaging, Visy, WEIG-Karton, DS Smith, Hamburger Containerboard, Alier, and Yoshino Gypsum.

According to their respective financial statements, some companies' sale revenue figures in 2020 are as follows:

- DS Smith - £6.2 billion

- Visy - $6.5 billion

- Yoshino Gypsum - ¥107 billion

In conclusion, the plasterboard liner market is highly competitive, and companies like SCG Packaging, Visy, WEIG-Karton, DS Smith, Hamburger Containerboard, Alier, and Yoshino Gypsum play a significant role in driving the market's growth. These companies use plasterboard liners in their packaging solutions to provide better strength, durability, protection, and reliability to the products during transportation and storage.

Plasterboard liner is a type of building material that is used in construction and renovation projects. The plasterboard liner can be classified into two types: plasterboard liner face and plasterboard liner back. Plasterboard liner face is the front-facing layer of the plasterboard, which is typically smooth and ready to receive a decorative finish. Plasterboard liner back is the back-facing layer of the plasterboard, which is typically rougher and used to provide additional strength and support to the structure.

Plasterboard liner is a popular building material that is used for a variety of applications. It is commonly used for walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings due to its durability, strength, and sound insulation properties. The application of plasterboard liner is fairly straightforward, as it is attached to metal framing or wooden studs using screws, and finished with joint compounds and tape to create a smooth surface. Additionally, plasterboard liner can also be used as a backing material for tiles in bathrooms and kitchens.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Plasterboard Liner market with a market share of approximately 50%. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for residential and commercial infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. The report also suggests that the North American and European regions are expected to hold significant market shares of approximately 20% and 25%, respectively. The remaining market share is expected to be held by the Middle East and Africa and South American regions. However, it is important to note that these market shares are subject to change based on various factors such as economic development, government regulations, and technological advancements within the plasterboard liner industry.

The Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acid Market is expected to grow from USD 203.16 Million in 2022 to USD 284.66 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids are increasingly being used in the food industry owing to their multifunctional properties such as emulsification, solubilization, and stabilization. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market owing to the presence of several key market players and the increasing demand for processed food. The market is driven by the growing demand for clean label and natural food ingredients and the increasing demand for low-fat food products.

Polyglycerol esters of fatty acid market is highly fragmented, with various companies operating globally. Some of the key players operating in the market include Lonza, DuPont, Clariant, Evonik, Croda, BASF, ABITEC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo, Riken Vitamin, Nihon Emulsion, Taiyo Kagaku, Stephenson, KCI, Shandong Jinsheng, and Guangzhou Cardlo.

These companies use polyglycerol esters of fatty acid in various applications such as food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The companies use these esters as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and anti-oxidants, which provide functional attributes to the final products.

As per the annual sales figures reported, Lonza generated $5.5 billion in 2020, while DuPont reported $20.4 billion in revenue in the same year. BASF generated $56.4 billion in the year 2020.

Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acid (PGEFAs) are a type of emulsifying agent that finds application in a broad range of end-use industries, including food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The different types of PGEFAs by type include Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate, and others. The various grades of PGEFAs include Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade, and Industrial Grade. The food grade PGEFAs are extensively used in bakery products, chocolate, dairy products, and others, which has boosted the demand for the PGEFAs in the food industry. The cosmetic grade PGEFAs are used in several personal care products such as moisturizers, skin cleansers, shampoos, and conditioners because of their excellent emollient and skin-replenishing properties, which has contributed to the growth of the cosmetic industry. The industrial grade PGEFAs witness the usage in industrial applications such as lubricants, metalworking fluids, and rubber manufacturing, which are known to foster the demand for these PGEFAs.

Polyglycerol esters of fatty acid have applications in various industries such as food, daily chemical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and others. In the food industry, it is used as an emulsifier, stabilizer, and whipping agent. In cosmetic industry, it is used as an emulsifying agent in lotions and creams. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a solubilizer in the production of various drugs. In the plastics industry, it is used as a plasticizer.

The polyglycerol esters of fatty acid market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, due to the growing demand for packaged food products across developing countries such as India and China. The region is expected to hold a market share percentage valuation of around 40% by the year 2025. Other regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the polyglycerol esters of fatty acid market, owing to the increasing demand for food emulsifiers in the manufacturing of bakery and confectionery products. The North American region is anticipated to hold a market share percentage valuation of around 25%, while Europe is expected to hold a market share percentage valuation of around 20% by the year 2025. The rest of the regions, including Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to witness steady growth in the polyglycerol esters of fatty acid market, owing to the rapid urbanization and growth in the food processing industry in these regions.

The global Calcium Chloride Desiccant market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.10% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Calcium chloride desiccants are extensively used in various industries to protect products from moisture damage. The increasing demand for processed food and pharmaceutical products has boosted the growth of the Calcium Chloride Desiccant market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market owing to the presence of major manufacturers in the region.

Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market is highly fragmented, and numerous players are operating in this market. Clariant, Super Dry, Absortech, Chunwang, Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yixuan Dry Agent Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yueji Daily Dryer Factory, Xinzheng Jiufan Desiccant Factory, Aquadry, FUJIGEL SANGYO, Shenzhen Minghui Antibacterial Technology Co., Ltd., and Dongguan Chengfeng Packaging Material Co., Ltd. are some of the prominent players operating in the Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market.

These companies use Calcium Chloride Desiccant to prevent the damage caused by moisture in the packaging of various products, including food, medicine, and electronics. These companies provide high-quality Calcium Chloride Desiccant, which efficiently absorbs moisture from the environment and maintains the product's quality.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Clariant - CHF 4.4 billion in 2020

- Super Dry - $35 million in 2019

- Absortech - SEK 110 million in 2019

- Chunwang - $33 million in 2019

- Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd. - $24 million in 2019

Calcium chloride desiccant is a highly hygroscopic substance that can absorb moisture from the environment and keep the surrounding area dry. There are three types of calcium chloride desiccants based on their weight: above 100g, 100-1000g, and below 1000g. Each type of desiccant has its specific application and benefits.

The above 100g calcium chloride desiccant is used in large industrial settings, such as shipping containers, warehouses, and electronic equipment storage. These desiccants can absorb more moisture and have a longer lifespan, making them ideal for long-term storage. On the other hand, the 100-1000g calcium chloride desiccant is used in smaller spaces like storage units, cabinets, and closets.

Calcium Chloride Desiccant is commonly applied in various segments such as shipping containers, furniture and home furnishings, clothing and textile, electronics, and others. In the shipping container segment, calcium chloride desiccant is used to absorb the excess moisture that causes cargo damage. While in furniture and home furnishings segment, it is used to prevent fungus and mold growth. Calcium chloride desiccant is also used in the clothing and textile industry, where it helps to protect against moisture and mildew. In the electronics segment, it is used to prevent moisture damage to circuits, chips, and other components.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Calcium Chloride Desiccant market in terms of both volume and value during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and increasing demand from end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food, and agriculture, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the Calcium Chloride Desiccant market, owing to the increasing demand from the packaging industry and the growing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions.

The market share percentage valuation of Calcium Chloride Desiccant in different regions is expected to be as follows: Asia Pacific - 45%, North America - 25%, Europe - 20%, Latin America - 5%, and Middle East & Africa - 5%. However, these figures may vary depending on various market factors such as economic conditions, government regulations, and consumer preferences.

