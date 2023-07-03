TwentyTwu Offers Curated Co-Living Options to International Students & Expats in Taipei City & New Taipei City, Taiwan

TwentyTwu is on a mission to offer seamless and exceptional housing solutions to international students and expats.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwentyTwu, a leading co-living housing provider in Taiwan, is thrilled to announce that it is now offering seamless and exceptional housing solutions for international students and expatriates in Taipei City and New Taipei City. With an homes available for rent in strategically located in vibrant community hotspots, such as the Yonghe District and Da'an Park, TwentyTwu aims to simplify the rental experience for its residents.

Residents at TwentyTwu properties can also expect top-notch amenities and convenience in their homes. Each unit comes fully furnished, featuring a private bedroom and a well-equipped kitchen complete with appliances, dishware, and other essentials. To ensure a clean and comfortable living environment, shared spaces are regularly maintained by a professional cleaning team, and on-site laundry facilities are available for residents' convenience.

"We are excited to offer our coliving solution in Taipei City and New Taipei City,” said Jason Twu, Founder of TwentyTwu. “We understand the challenges encountered by many foreigners when they come to Taiwan, particularly the lack of knowledge about local housing options. At TwentyTwu, we are committed to providing visitors with an easy housing experience while helping them build a network and community."

Rental apartments offered by TwentyTwu are situated in prime locations, surrounded by local food stalls, night markets, and universities, all within a few minutes' reach. In addition, easy access to transportation is guaranteed, as each flat is conveniently located just a few blocks away from the local metro station.

To learn more about TwentyTwu and its residences available for rent, visit https://www.twentytwu.com/.

