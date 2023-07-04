Analysis-FumedSilicaFillerforPaintandCoatingMarket,PolycarboxylateEtherSuperplasticizerMarket,KraftLigninProductsMarket

Market Analysis: Fumed Silica Filler for Paint and Coating Market,Polycarboxylate Ether Superplasticizer Market, Kraft Lignin ProductsMarket till 2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fumed Silica Filler for Paint and Coating Market is expected to grow from USD 351.60 Million in 2022 to USD 409.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period.The Fumed Silica Filler for Paint and Coating market is a growing industry driven by factors such as the increased demand for low-VOC and eco-friendly coatings, improvement in the performance of paints and coatings, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the growing construction and automotive industries are expected to drive the demand for Fumed Silica Filler.With regards to the latest trends, there is an increasing shift towards the use of nano-sized particles of fumed silica in the paint and coating industry. The nano-sized particles offer higher surface area, increased mixing capability, and better performance properties, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of the coating.

There are several different types of fumed silica fillers available classified based on their specific surface area or BET value such as:

• BET 100-160

• BET 160-210

• BET 210-300

The specific surface area of the fumed silica filler affects properties such as rheology and flow behavior of the paint or coating, as well as the reinforcing effect of the filler.

Fumed silica filler is an essential component in the formulation of various types of paint and coatings, including waterborne paint, solventborne paint, and powder coating. In waterborne paint and coating, fumed silica filler is used to improve flow and leveling properties, as well as to increase shelf-life stability. For solventborne paint and coating, it is utilized as a rheology modifier to enhance the viscosity and improve the durability of the formulation. In powder coating paint and coating, fumed silica filler acts as an anti-settling agent to maintain the uniformity of the coating.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Fumed Silica Filler for Paint and Coating market. The region is anticipated to have the largest market share of 45% by 2025. This dominance is attributed to the rapid industrialization, increasing construction activities, and growth in automotive production in countries such as China, India, and Japan.Following Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market shares, with respective shares of 25% and 20% by 2025. The Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to witness substantial growth in the Fumed Silica Filler for Paint and Coating market. However, they are projected to hold a comparatively smaller market share of 5% and 3% by 2025, respectively.

Evonik, Cabot, and Wacker are among the leading players in the fumed silica filler market. These companies offer a wide range of fumed silica fillers for use in various applications, including paint and coatings. These players have a strong distribution network and are well-established in the market.

Evonik, for example, reported sales revenue of €14.4 billion in 2020, with a significant contribution from its fumed silica fillers business. Cabot reported sales revenue of $3.2 billion in 2020, with a major portion of the revenue coming from its specialty chemicals business, which includes fumed silica fillers. Wacker reported sales revenue of €4.7 billion in 2020, with its fumed silica filler business contributing significantly to its revenue.

The Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market is expected to grow from USD 8.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period.The Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for superplasticizers in the construction industry, growing awareness regarding green building materials, and rising demand for high-performance concrete. PCE Superplasticizer is a high-performance water-reducing agent used to produce high strength, durable and workable concrete. It is used extensively in the construction of high-rise buildings, bridges, dams, and other infrastructure projects.

There are different types of PCE superplasticizers available, including:

• TPEG

• MPEG

• HPEG

• APEG

TPEG has good dispersibility and chemical stability, MPEG offers excellent dispersion and water reduction properties, HPEG is known for its high water reducing capacity and a long open time, APEG has high encapsulation ability and a short open time, while other types have their own unique features that make them suitable for specific applications.

Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer is a chemical additive used in the production of pre-cast concrete units and commercial concrete. PCE Superplasticizers are used to increase the workability of the concrete mixture, reducing the amount of water necessary in the mix, and resulting in a stronger, denser, and more durable finished product. The PCE Superplasticizer helps decrease the water-cement ratio, making the mixture denser and more durable. It is a cost-effective solution for concrete production.

North America and Europe are also significant markets for PCE superplasticizers, with market shares of around 25% and 20% respectively in 2020. The increasing demand for green buildings and sustainable construction practices in these regions is driving the demand for PCE superplasticizers.Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions for PCE superplasticizers, with a market share of around 10% and 5% respectively in 2020. The increasing investments in infrastructure development and construction activities in these regions are expected to drive the demand for PCE superplasticizers in the coming years.

These players continually strive to expand their market share through extensive R&D activities, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.Fosroc, GCP Applied Technologies, Shijiazhuang Yucai, CREC Anhui Engineering Materials, Mapei, Guizhou Dr.stone Technology, Jiangsu China Railway ARIT, Shanxi Tieli Building Materials, Arkema, Shangdong Huawei, Shanxi Kaidi, Kao Chemicals, and Takemoto also operate in the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market.

Sales revenue figures for Sika, Sobute New Material, KZJ New Materials, and Guangdong Redwall New Materials were USD 8.9 billion, USD 826 million, USD 230 million, and USD 250 million, respectively, in 2020.

The Kraft Lignin Products Market is expected to grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.The Kraft Lignin Products market targets industries that require sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials, such as petrochemicals. The major factors driving revenue growth in this market include the increasing demand for lignin-based products in various industries, such as construction, pharmaceuticals, and food packaging. Additionally, the shift towards renewable resources and the increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable development also contribute to the growth of the Kraft Lignin Products market.The latest trends in the Kraft Lignin Products market include the development of new lignin-based products with enhanced properties, such as biodegradability, thermal stability, and mechanical strength.

There are two types of Kraft Lignin products -

• Softwood Kraft Lignin

• Hardwood Kraft Lignin.

Softwood Kraft Lignin is extracted from softwoods like spruce and pine, while Hardwood Kraft Lignin is obtained from hardwoods like birch and eucalyptus. Each type of Kraft Lignin has its distinct properties and uses. Softwood Kraft Lignin is known for its high purity, low ash content, and strong adhesion properties. On the other hand, Hardwood Kraft Lignin has good thermal stability and antioxidant properties, making it suitable for various applications such as textile dyes, bioplastics, and adhesives.

Kraft lignin products find their application in various industries such as plastic industry for the production of biodegradable plastics, adhesives and resin industry for the manufacture of environment-friendly adhesives, carbon products industry for producing high-performance carbon fibers, and in agriculture sector as an additive in fertilizers. Kraft lignin products are used as an alternative raw material to replace petroleum-based products. Other applications of Kraft lignin products include the production of activated carbon, pans and other metal products, and as a binder in animal feed. In all these applications, Kraft lignin products exhibit excellent properties, such as high strength, low toxicity, and good solubility.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to have significant growth in the Kraft Lignin Products market due to rapid urbanization and the implementation of stringent regulations by the governments of various countries in the region to reduce carbon emissions. The expected market share of the Kraft Lignin Products market in North America is around 40%, while Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to have around 30% and 20%, respectively. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have a relatively small market share in the Kraft Lignin Products market.

The global Kraft Lignin Products market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the industry. These companies produce a variety of lignin products from Kraft lignin, which is obtained from the black liquor of the pulp and paper industry. The main players in the market include Stora Enso, Domtar, UPM, Ingevity, RISE LignoDemo AB, West Fraser, and Suzano.

Some of the sales revenue figures (2019) of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Stora Enso: €10.5 billion

- Domtar: $5.2 billion

- UPM: €10.2 billion

- Ingevity: $1.4 billion

- West Fraser: $4.2 billion

- Suzano: $7.6 billion.

