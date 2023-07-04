Market Analysis: ElectronicGradeDiborane(B2H6)Market,HCFC-142bMarket,IndustrialX-rayFilmforNon-destructiveTestingMarket

Market Analysis: Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market, HCFC-142b Market, Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market is expected to grow from USD 21.00 Million in 2022 to USD 46.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period.The electronic grade diborane (B2H6) target market is witnessing a steady growth rate and is expected to continue to grow in the upcoming years. The increasing demand for highly pure and efficient electronic components in the semiconductor industry is one of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the electronic grade diborane market. Additionally, the increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and other portable electronics is fuelling the growth of the market.

The latest trend in the electronic grade diborane market is the development of advanced technologies for the production of high purity diborane gas.

There are two main types of electronic grade diborane available in the market, namely:

• Above 99.99% Purity

• Above 99.999% Purity

The first type is suitable for standard process requirements in the semiconductor industry, while the latter is primarily used in the production of advanced microprocessors and other advanced electronic devices.

Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) is primarily used in the semiconductor industry as a dopant source for boron atom introduction in silicon and germanium-based materials. It is a precursor for the chemical vapor deposition of Boron Nitride films, which have potential in electronic and optoelectronic applications. Also, it acts as an etchant in the fabrication of metallic borides and thin films.

The electronic grade diborane (B2H6) market is expected to grow steadily in North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, USA, and China. The growth is driven by the rising demand for electronic grade diborane in various industries such as semiconductor, solar cells, and display panels. North America and Europe are the largest markets for electronic grade diborane due to the high demand for advanced electronics devices in these regions. On the other hand, the increasing use of electronic devices in China and the rest of Asia-Pacific will drive the growth of the electronic grade diborane market in this region. The US is also expected to witness significant growth due to the strong presence of semiconductor manufacturing companies.

Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market is highly competitive due to the presence of global and regional players. The major players operating in the market include Air Liquide S.A., Linde plc, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Baoding North Special Gases Co, Ltd. These companies provide high-purity Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) which is used for various electronic applications, such as semiconductor manufacturing, metal-organic chemical vapor deposition, and chemical vapor infiltration.

Air Liquide S.A. reported sales revenue of €16,446 million in 2020. Linde plc reported sales revenue of $27,238 million in 2020. Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd. reported sales revenue of ¥104,474 million in 2020.

The HCFC-142b Market is expected to grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period.The HCFC-142b market is driven primarily by its use as a refrigerant in various applications, including air conditioning, refrigeration, and foam insulation. This market is expected to experience steady revenue growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products. Furthermore, the expansion of the construction and automotive sectors in developing countries is anticipated to raise the demand for HCFC-142b.The global HCFC-142b market is expected to follow a trend towards substituting environmentally harmful products with eco-friendly alternatives, encouraging companies to invest in developing alternatives to HCFC-142b.

It is available in two types based on purity levels such as:

• Purity Above 99.9%

• Purity Below 99.9%

The purity above 99.9% type is used in applications where high-performance and reliable results are required. It is mainly used in high-grade refrigeration systems that require high efficiency and low emissions. On the other hand, the purity below 99.9% type is used in non-critical applications where lower contaminant levels are acceptable. The purity levels affect the quality and performance of HCFC-142b, which is why different types are used depending on the application.

HCFC-142b is a versatile refrigerant, blowing agent, and solvent. In PVDF production, it is used as a solvent to dissolve the raw materials before polymerization. As a refrigerant, it has good thermodynamic properties and is used in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. As a foaming agent, it is used in the production of insulation materials, such as polyurethane foam. It is also used in the production of aerosol propellants.

The HCFC-142b market is expected to grow in North America, APAC, Europe, USA, and China due to increasing demand from various end-use industries including refrigeration, foam blowing, and solvent cleaning applications. In North America, the demand for HCFC-142b is expected to rise due to the growing demand for HVAC systems and refrigeration units. In APAC, the rising population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization are driving the growth of the HCFC-142b market. Europe is also expected to witness growth as it aims to phase out HCFCs. The USA is likely to experience demand due to the growth of the construction industry, while China will see significant growth due to its booming manufacturing industry.

HCFC-142b is a colorless chlorofluorocarbon with a low boiling point that is widely used as a foam blowing agent, refrigerant, and solvent. The global HCFC-142b market is highly competitive with numerous players operating in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Arkema, Shandong Dongyue, Shandong Lecron, Zhejiang Juhua, Shanghai Huayi 3F, Zhejiang Sanmei, Sinochem Lantian, Zhejiang Artsen, Zhejiang Fotech, and Hangzhou Fine Fluorotech.

Some sales revenue figures for the above-listed companies are:

- Arkema: €8.7 billion (2020)

- Shandong Dongyue: CNY 9.2 billion (2020)

- Shanghai Huayi 3F: CNY 1.3 billion (2020)

The Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market is expected to grow from USD 278.80 Million in 2022 to USD 439.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.The Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing need for non-destructive testing across a variety of industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas, to ensure equipment safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Industrial X-ray Film for NDT allows for the detection of any structural defects, cracks, or foreign objects that may compromise the integrity and overall functionality of the equipment.Another major factor driving revenue growth in this market is the advancements in technology and increasing adoption of digital radiography.

There are two types of Industrial X-ray Films that are widely used in NDT applications:

• Non-Screen Type Films

• Screen Type Films

Non-Screen Type Films are used in applications where there is a low level of X-ray energy, such as in the examination of thin metal parts. Screen Type Films are used in applications where there is a high level of X-ray energy, such as in the examination of thick metal parts.

Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) is widely used across various industries such as oil & gas, aerospace & defense, automotive, infrastructure, power generation, and others. Industrial X-ray film is an essential tool in detecting defects or faults in equipment, materials, welds, or structures without causing damage. X-ray film finds its application in various industries, including detecting cracks or flaws in pipes and tanks, identifying corrosion in aircraft structures, checking the quality of welds in pressure vessels, bridges, and pipelines, and detecting the manufacturing defects in automotive engines, among others.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market, with a projected market share of approximately 45% by the end of 2028.The report also suggests that North America and Europe will continue to hold significant market shares, with an expected share of around 22% and 20%, respectively.Other regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania are expected to have smaller market shares, but are projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

The global industrial x-ray film for non-destructive testing (NDT) market is highly competitive with several established players such as Agfa-Gevaert, FUJIFILM, Carestream Health, FOMA BOHEMIA, Ashland, Tianjin Media Imaging Materials, and China Lucky Film Corp. These companies are actively working to expand their business by investing in research and development activities, introducing innovative products, and entering new markets.

These market players have a significant impact on the sales revenue figures of the industrial x-ray film for NDT market. For instance, Agfa-Gevaert generated a revenue of EUR 2.28 billion in 2020, while FUJIFILM reported sales revenue of JPY 2.431 trillion during the same period. Likewise, Carestream Health reported revenue of USD 1.5 billion in 2020.

