Market Analysis: PETFoamCoreMaterial Market, EAAandEMAA CopolymerMarket, Inorganic Copper ChemicalsMarket for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: PET Foam Core Material Market, EAA and EMAA Copolymer Market and Inorganic Copper ChemicalsMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The PET Foam Core Material Market is expected to grow from USD 264.00 Million in 2022 to USD 514.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period.The PET foam core material target market is expected to see significant revenue growth in the coming years due to several key factors. The growing demand for lightweight materials in various applications, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries, is a significant driver of this growth. PET foam core material is lightweight, strong, and resists moisture and chemicals, making it an excellent choice for these industries. Additionally, the increasing demand for renewable and sustainable materials is driving the adoption of PET foam core material as it is recyclable and produced from renewable resources.

There are different types of PET Foam Core materials that differ in thickness such as:

• 6mm

• 8mm

• 10mm

• 10mm-20mm

The thickness of the foam core material determines its strength and rigidity, which makes it suitable for different applications. For instance, 6mm PET Foam Core Material is ideal for lightweight applications, while 10mm-20mm PET Foam Core Material is suited for heavy-duty applications.

PET foam core material is highly versatile and can be employed in various applications where lightweight, strong, and durable materials are required. In the marine industry, it is used for boat decks and hulls. In the building and construction sector, it is used for wall and roofing panels, pipe insulation, and sandwich panels. In the automotive industry, it is used for door panels, headliners, and roof systems. In the rail industry, it is used for interior panels, floors, and acoustic insulation. In aerospace, it is used for aircraft interiors, floors, and structural support. In the manufacturing industry, it is used in various applications such as wind turbines, sports equipment, and medical devices.

North American PET foam core material market is expected to account for around 35% of the market share by the end of 2028, while the European market is anticipated to hold around 30% market share.Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the PET foam core material market due to the growing demand for lightweight materials in the construction and marine industries. The region is expected to hold around 18% of the market share by the end of 2028.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to witness moderate growth in the PET foam core material market due to the slow adoption rate of lightweight materials in various industries. However, these regions are projected to hold a combined market share of around 17% by the end of 2028.

PET foam core material is increasingly being recognized as a viable alternative to traditional core materials in numerous applications such as aerospace, marine, wind energy, and transportation. The global PET foam core material market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, and companies such as 3A Composites, Armacell, Gurit, Diab, CoreLite, Polyumac are actively contributing to this growth.

3A Composites reported sales revenue of CHF 289 million in 2020, while Gurit reported a net profit of CHF 18.1 million in the same year. Diab reported sales revenue of SEK 2.5 billion in 2020. These figures demonstrate the growth potential of the PET foam core material market and the success of companies that are focusing on this area.

The EAA and EMAA Copolymer Market is expected to grow from USD 722.00 Million in 2022 to USD 1029.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.The EAA and EMAA Copolymer market has been growing significantly due to the increase in demand from various industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, and textiles. EAA and EMAA Copolymers are widely used in the production of high-performance films, adhesives, coatings, and sealants. These copolymers offer excellent adhesion, flexibility, and thermal stability, making them suitable for various applications.One of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the EAA and EMAA Copolymer market is the increasing demand for packaging materials. The growing e-commerce industry has led to an increased demand for packaging materials such as bubble wraps, tapes, and cartons. EAA and EMAA Copolymers are widely used in the production of these packaging materials, thereby driving the market growth.

EAA (Ethylene Acrylic Acid) and EMAA (Ethylene Methacrylic Acid) are copolymers that are widely used in various industries due to their excellent properties. EAA copolymer contains both ethylene and acrylic acid monomers, while EMAA copolymer contains ethylene and methacrylic acid monomers. These copolymers are known for their excellent adhesion, flexibility, chemical resistance, transparency, and thermal stability.

EAA (Ethylene Acrylic Acid) and EMAA (Ethylene Methacrylic Acid) copolymers are extensively used in a range of industries owing to their superior properties such as adhesion, flexibility, waterproofing, and low-temperature resistance. These copolymers find their application in packaging to make it more durable, powder coating to enhance its adhesion ability, hot melt adhesives for better bonding strength, water-based solvent for improved water resistance, and several other applications.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share in the EAA and EMAA Copolymer market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. North America and Europe follow closely behind, accounting for around 25% and 20% of the total market share, respectively. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa hold a comparatively smaller market share but are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Overall, the EAA and EMAA Copolymer market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% during the forecast period, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The EAA and EMAA copolymer market is experiencing steady growth due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness.The competitive landscape of the EAA and EMAA copolymer market includes several key players, including SK Global Chemical, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Honeywell, and INEOS. These companies are constantly innovating to improve the properties of the copolymers, including improved clarity, better adhesion to various substrates, and enhanced barrier properties.

According to their respective financial reports, SK Global Chemical reported sales revenue of $16.5 billion in 2020, Dow reported sales revenue of $39.7 billion in 2020, ExxonMobil Chemical reported sales revenue of $20.3 billion in 2020, and Honeywell reported sales revenue of $32.6 billion in 2020.

The Inorganic Copper Chemicals Market is expected to grow from USD 2.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.The Inorganic Copper Chemicals market is a growing sector that includes a variety of products such as copper sulfate, copper carbonate, and copper oxide. This market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for copper in various applications, including electronics, construction, and automotive sectors. Additionally, the rising adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar power, which require copper wiring, is expected to further boost demand for inorganic copper chemicals.One of the latest trends observed in the Inorganic Copper Chemicals market is the increasing demand for environmentally friendly copper additives, such as copper hydroxide, which can replace conventional fungicides and pesticides in agriculture. Moreover, the rising focus on sustainable development and the use of natural products is also expected to boost the adoption of such eco-friendly alternatives.

There are various types of inorganic copper chemicals that are available in the market, including:

• Copper Sulfate

• Copper Oxide,

• Copper Hydroxide

• Cuprous Oxide

• Copper Oxychloride

Copper Sulfate is widely used in agriculture as a fungicide, herbicide, and pesticide. Copper Oxide is used in the production of ceramics, glass, and batteries. Copper Hydroxide is used as a fungicide and bactericide, while Cuprous Oxide is used in antifouling paints and ceramics. Copper Oxychloride is used in the production of pigments, antifungal agents, and coatings.

Inorganic copper chemicals, such as copper sulfate and copper oxychloride, have a wide range of applications in various industries. In agriculture and forestry, they are used as fungicides and pesticides to control plant diseases and pests. In aquaculture and grazier, they are used to treat fish and animal diseases. In the industrial sector, they are used in the production of catalysts, dyes, and pigments. In electroplating, they are used as an electrolyte to deposit a layer of copper on surfaces. In the metal and mining industry, they are used as flotation reagents to separate ores from minerals.



The report expects Asia Pacific to hold a market share of around 50% by the end of the forecast period.North America and Europe are expected to hold significant shares of the inorganic copper chemicals market as well, driven by the increasing use of these chemicals in the agriculture and healthcare sectors. The report predicts that North America will hold a market share of around 20%, while Europe will account for approximately 25% of the market share.Other regions, including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, are also expected to witness growth in the inorganic copper chemicals market, driven by increasing industrialization and infrastructure development.

Laiwu Iron and Steel Group, Jinchuan Group, Univertical, Highnic Group, G.G. MANUFATURERS, Beneut, Old Bridge Chemicals, AMIA, Sumitomo, Suzhou Huahang Chemical Technology Co.Ltd, Bakirsulfat, Blue Line Corporation, IQV Agro, Albaugh, and UMMC are some of the prominent players in the inorganic copper chemicals market.

The sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Laiwu Iron and Steel Group: USD 461.1 million (2019)

- Jinchuan Group: USD 5.2 billion (2019)

- Univertical: USD 110 million (2019)

- Highnic Group: USD 194 million (2019)

- G.G. MANUFATURERS: USD 94 million (2019)

