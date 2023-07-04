Market Analysis: THF-OL Market, Cyclodextrin in Pharma, Precision Stainless Steel StripsMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: THF-OL Market, Cyclodextrin in Pharma and Precision Stainless Steel StripsMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The THF-OL Market is expected to grow from USD 1.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 0.61% during the forecast period.The THF-OL (Tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol oligomers) market primarily caters to the demands of the automotive, electronics, industrial, and chemical industries. The increased usage of THF-OL in the production of automotive coatings, adhesives, and sealants has been a significant factor driving its revenue growth. The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals has also contributed to the market's growth.The latest trend in the THF-OL market is the focus on producing high-quality and sustainable chemicals, which are safer for the environment. With stringent government regulations regarding the usage of hazardous chemicals, companies are investing in sustainable production practices to offer eco-friendlier products. Moreover, the increasing usage of THF-OL in producing bio-based materials is also a significant trend in the market.

THF-OL is available in three different types, namely:

• R-3-THF-OL

• S-3-THF-OL

• Rac-3-THF-OL

The R-3-THF-OL and S-3-THF-OL are enantiomers of THF-OL, which differ only in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. Rac-3-THF-OL, on the other hand, is a mixture of both enantiomers in equal proportions. These types of THF-OL have different physical and chemical properties and are used in various applications.

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) is an important organic solvent widely used in various chemical reactions. However, THF has some disadvantages, such as its flammability and toxicity. THF-OL, which is THF with an added oligomerization process, overcomes these disadvantages. THF-OL is used in pharmaceutical intermediates, such as in the production of antipsychotic drugs and anticancer drugs, and pesticide intermediates, such as herbicides and insecticides. THF-OL is also used as a reaction solvent due to its high boiling point and low toxicity.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the largest market share in the THF-OL market, followed by North America and Europe.The expected market share of the THF-OL market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 50% by 2025. The increasing population and rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India are contributing to the growth of the THF-OL market. The North American market is expected to hold a market share of around 25% and the European market is expected to hold a market share of around 20% by 2025. The rest of the world is expected to hold the remaining market share.

The competitive landscape of the tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol (THF-OL) market is highly fragmented, with players mainly concentrated in Asia. Zhejiang Regen Chemical, Jiangsu Yutian Pharmaceutical, Chireach, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, and Costrong are some of the prominent players in the market.

Zhejiang Regen Chemical reported sales revenue of approximately USD 210 million in 2019, while Jiangsu Yutian Pharmaceutical reported sales revenue of approximately USD 265 million in the same year. Chireach and Changmao Biochemical Engineering also reported sales revenues of approximately USD 120 million and USD 65 million, respectively, in 2019. Costrong's sales revenue figures are not publicly available.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/thf-ol-r537

The Cyclodextrin in Pharma Market is expected to grow from USD 34.00 Million in 2022 to USD 53.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period.The Cyclodextrin in Pharma target market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, owing to its several benefits in the drug development process. Cyclodextrins are cyclic oligosaccharides that can form host-guest complexes with a wide range of molecules, including drugs, by enclosing them inside their hydrophobic cavity. The use of Cyclodextrin in Pharma has been gaining immense popularity as it enhances the solubility, bioavailability, and stability of the drugs, thereby improving their efficacy and reducing their side effects.The major factors driving revenue growth in the Cyclodextrin in Pharma market include the rising demand for improved drug delivery systems, increasing adoption of nanotechnology in drug development, and growing preference for cost-effective drug development techniques.

The most commonly used types of cyclodextrins are:

• Alpha-Cyclodextrin

• Beta-Cyclodextrin

• Gamma-Cyclodextrin

Alpha-cyclodextrin is the smallest of the three and is commonly used in oral drug formulations. Beta-cyclodextrin is the most commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry due to its ability to form inclusion complexes with a wide range of drug molecules. Gamma-cyclodextrin is a larger molecule than beta-cyclodextrin, and it is used to stabilize drugs in aqueous solution.Cyclodextrin has emerged as a potent drug delivery system due to its ability to form inclusion complexes with hydrophobic drugs. In tablets and capsules, cyclodextrin is used as a solubilizer, to enhance drug bioavailability, and mask unpleasant taste or odor. In injectables, it acts as a stabilizer, to increase drug solubility and stability, and reduce toxicity. Cyclodextrin also helps to reduce the frequency of administration and improve patient compliance.

The global Cyclodextrin in Pharma market is expected to dominate in North America, with a market share of 30.7% in 2020. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the market, with an anticipated market share of 27.1% in 2020.Other regions, including Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, are also expected to contribute significantly to the Cyclodextrin in Pharma market. The report predicts that Europe will hold a market share of 23.3% in 2020, while Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to hold market shares of 8.4% and 10.5%, respectively.

Wacker is one of the leading companies in the cyclodextrin in the pharma market. They provide a range of cyclodextrin products that are used in pharmaceutical formulations. Ensuiko Sugar Refining, Nihon Shokuhin Kako, Roquette, Ashland, Shandong Xinda, Yunan Yongguang, Qufu Tianli, Zibo Qianhui, Jiangsu Fengyuan, Mengzhou Huaxing, and Mengzhou Hongji are other prominent players in the market.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Wacker: €4.93 billion ($5.84 billion) in 2020

- Roquette: €3.5 billion ($4.14 billion) in 2019

- Ashland: $2.7 billion in 2020

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/cyclodextrin-in-pharma-r538

The Precision Stainless Steel Strips Market is expected to grow from USD 4.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.The Precision Stainless Steel Strips market is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for stainless steel strips in applications such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. It is expected that the market will continue to grow due to the rise in demand for precision stainless steel strips in various industries for creating durable and efficient products.The target market for precision stainless steel strips comprises industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and others. The growing demand for precision components and the increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing processes are the major drivers of the market's revenue growth.

These strips offer high resistance to wear and tear, corrosion, and temperature variation, making them an ideal choice for various critical applications. They are available in different thicknesses ranging from below 0.10 mm to 1.20-1.50 mm, each with its distinct characteristics. The primary types of Precision Stainless Steel Strips based on thickness include - Below 0.10 mm, 0.10-0.20 mm, 0.20-0.40 mm, 0.40-0.60 mm, 0.60-0.80 mm, 0.80-1.00 mm, 1.00-1.20 mm, and 1.20-1.50 mm.

Precision stainless steel strips find applications in various industries such as construction, automotive, machinery & equipment, electronics, medical devices, and consumer goods. In the construction industry, these strips are used for roofing and cladding applications. In the automotive industry, they are used for manufacturing exhaust systems, fuel tanks, and filters. In machinery & equipment, they are used in manufacturing power generators, industrial valves, and pumps. In the electronics industry, these strips are utilized for manufacturing electronic components, circuitry, and connectors.

Europe is another region that is expected to dominate the Precision Stainless Steel Strips market. It is due to the presence of well-established manufacturing industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, where these strips are widely used. The region is expected to hold approximately 25% market share in the Precision Stainless Steel Strips market.North America and the rest of the world are also expected to witness significant growth in the Precision Stainless Steel Strips market because of the growing industrialization and development activities. The North American region is expected to hold around 15% market share in the Precision Stainless Steel Strips market, whereas the rest of the world is expected to hold approximately 10% market share.

The Precision Stainless Steel Strips market is highly competitive. The market includes both key players and small and medium-sized enterprises. The key players in the market are Outokumpu, Aperam, Sandvik Materials Technology, Nippon Steel Stainless Steel, Jindal Stainless Group, Acerinox, AK Steel, BS Stainless, POSCO, Shanghai STAL Precision Stainless Steel, Yongjin Group, Qiyi Metal, Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel, Jiangsu Chengfei New Material Technology, WuXi HuaSheng Precision Material, Shimfer Strip Steel, and Yongxin Precision Material.

Aperam, a leading producer of high-value specialty steels and alloys, has a market share of around 10%. They offer precision stainless steel strips with high strength, corrosion resistance, and creep resistance. The company's sales revenue in 2020 was USD 3.7 billion. Sandvik Materials Technology is another prominent player in the market with a market share of around 8%. They manufacture precision stainless steel strips for various applications such as energy, aerospace, and automotive. The company's sales revenue in 2020 was USD 2.7 billion.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/precision-stainless-steel-strips-r539