Market Analysis: 4-HBA(4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate)Market,PolyethyleneGlycolMarket, FunctionalGlassCoatingsMarket till 2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market is expected to grow from USD 10.00 Million in 2022 to USD 13.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period.The 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market is a rapidly growing market due to the increasing demand for adhesives and paints in the automotive, construction, and packaging industries. The market for 4-HBA is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing construction activities, rising population, and urbanization in developing economies.

One of the major factors driving the growth of 4-HBA market is its properties that make it ideal for producing coatings and adhesives with superior reactivity and adhesion. Moreover, it is highly resistant to weathering and aging, and thus offers a longer service life to the final product. Furthermore, 4-HBA is an environmentally-friendly chemical and is mostly derived from natural sources, making it a sustainable ingredient in several applications such as paint and coatings.

There are two types of 4-HBA:

• Analysis Level

• Industrial Grade

Analysis level 4-HBA is used primarily for laboratory research purposes and is not suitable for large-scale commercial applications due to impurities it contains. Industrial grade 4-HBA is suitable for large-scale production of chemicals and other products, and therefore is in high demand within the market.

The 4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate (4-HBA) market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. North America is projected to be the largest region in the 4-HBA market due to significant demand from various end-use industries, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. China is anticipated to be the most rapidly growing market for 4-HBA due to the increasing demand from the building and construction, automotive, and chemical industries. In the United States, rising demand for high-quality adhesives and elastomers is driving the growth of the 4-HBA market. The strong growth in these regions can be attributed to the increasing investment in research and development by major players to develop innovative products and expanding their business operations to new markets.

The 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market has a highly competitive landscape with several key players operating in the market. The major players in the market include Osaka Organic Chemical, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, and others. These companies are involved in the production and distribution of 4-HBA, which is mainly used in the manufacture of adhesives, coatings, and resins.

In terms of sales revenue, Osaka Organic Chemical reported sales revenue of $352 million in 2020, while BASF reported sales revenue of $59.3 billion in the same year. Mitsubishi Chemical reported sales revenue of 4.9 trillion yen (approximately $45 billion) in 2020. These companies continue to focus on innovation and expansion to further grow their market share in the 4-HBA market.

The Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market is expected to grow from USD 3.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.The Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market has witnessed steady growth over the years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. PEG is a versatile, water-soluble polymer that finds extensive use in a wide range of applications across various industries. The global market for PEG is driven by several factors, including growing demand from end-user industries like pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial manufacturing.In the pharmaceuticals industry, PEG is widely used as an excipient in drug formulation, drug delivery systems, and various other applications. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems are some of the key drivers of the PEG market in the pharmaceuticals sector. Similarly, in the personal care industry, PEG is used in a variety of products, including skin care, hair care, and toiletries, owing to its lubricating and moisturizing properties.

The three most commonly used types of PEG are:

• Mw (＜1000)

• Mw (1000-10000)

• Mw (10000-20000)

Mw (＜1000) PEG is a low molecular weight water-soluble polymer and is commonly used in pharmaceuticals and personal care products due to its solvent and lubricant properties. Mw (1000-10000) PEG is a medium molecular weight polymer that finds applications in the cosmetic industry as a thickening agent, emulsifier, and humectant. Mw (10000-20000) PEG is a high molecular weight polymer that is used in the manufacturing of paints, inks, and coatings due to its ability to act as a binder and dispersant.

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) is a versatile compound used in a variety of applications ranging from medical to personal care to industrial. In medical applications, PEG is used as a solubilizer, lubricant, and drug delivery agent. It is used to manufacture suppositories, ointments, and creams as it is non-toxic, biocompatible, and has a low immunogenic profile. In personal care products, PEG is used as an emulsifier, solvent, and moisture retention agent in shampoos, lotions, and makeup. In industrial applications, PEG is used as a lubricant, plasticizer, and surfactant in textiles, coatings, and adhesives.



The Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market share in Asia Pacific is expected to reach around 40% by the end of 2027, followed by North America with a share of around 30% and Europe with a share of around 20%. The rest of the world is expected to capture the remaining share of the market.The rising demand for Polyethylene Glycol in various industries and the increase in the development of advanced end-use applications in these regions are expected to boost the growth of the Polyethylene Glycol market in the coming years.

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) is a highly versatile polymer that has a wide range of applications in various industries. The market for PEG is highly competitive, with several companies operating in this space. Some of the major players in the PEG market include Dow Chemical, Ineos, BASF, KAO, Blaunon, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Jiangsu Haian, Clariant, Croda, PCC SE, Norchem, Oxiteno, Lotte Chemical, Sanyo Chemical, India Glycols, Petronas Chemicals, Shandong Ruisheng, and Jiangxi Yipusheng.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Dow Chemical: $48.2 billion (2019)

- BASF: €59.3 billion (2019)

- Croda: £1.4 billion (2019)

- Lotte Chemical: KRW 17.1 trillion (2019)

- Petronas Chemicals: $4.7 billion (2019)

The Functional Glass Coatings Market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.The Functional Glass Coatings market is primarily focused on meeting the needs of various industries that require durable, easy-to-clean, and high-performance glass surfaces. The target market for this technology includes numerous sectors such as construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. These industries are adopting functional glass coatings to enhance the properties of glass, thereby increasing their lifespan and reducing maintenance costs.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the functional glass coatings market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and green construction materials. Functional glass coatings can reduce the energy consumption of buildings by minimizing heat transfer, preventing UV radiation, and enhancing insulation properties.

Functional glass coatings are widely used in various industries to enhance the physical and functional properties of the glass. Pyrolytic coating involves depositing a thin layer of coating on a glass substrate through the thermal decomposition of gas. Sputtered coating, on the other hand, involves bombarding the glass surface with positive ions or plasma to deposit a thin layer of coating. Screen coating and spray coating involve applying the coating material on the glass surface using a screen or spray gun respectively. Other types of functional glass coatings include electrochromic coatings, hydrophobic coatings, and anti-reflective coatings.

Functional Glass Coatings have various applications including automotive glass, architecture, appliance, container packaging, and others. In the automotive industry, the coatings can be used for reducing the amount of heat and glare from the sun, as well as for improving the strength of the glass. In architecture, the coatings can be applied on windows to improve energy efficiency and reduce glare. For appliances, the coatings can be used for scratch resistance and easy cleaning. In container packaging, the coatings can be used for improving the durability of glass bottles.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market share percentage valuation of the Functional Glass Coatings market is projected to be around 25%. The rest of the world market share percentage valuation is expected to be around 10%. Overall, the global Functional Glass Coatings market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and the increasing need for advanced glass coatings for various applications.

The players are aggressively focusing on innovation, technological advancement, mergers, and acquisition to expand their market reach.Ferro, Arkema, Fenzi, AGC, BASF, KISHO, Vitro, Schott, ICA, Johnson Matthey, HONY, DECO GLAS, FEW Chemicals, ICD, Premium Coatings, UVCHEM are some of the prominent companies operating in the functional glass coatings market.

The sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies are:

- Ferro Corporation: $1.2 billion

- Arkema S.A: $8.7 billion

- BASF SE: $63.9 billion

- AGC Inc.: $13.6 billion

- Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.: $1.4 billion

