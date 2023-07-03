Market Analysis on Glass FIber Nonwoven market, Transparent Polyimide Film market Spherical Alumina market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary

The global Glass Fiber Nonwoven market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy, is driving the market growth. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The major players in the market are Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Ahlstrom, PPG Industries, and Saint-Gobain. The market size is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period. North America and Europe are the largest markets for Glass Fiber Nonwoven, followed by Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

The global glass fiber nonwoven market is highly competitive with several international and regional players operating in the market. These companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to innovate their products and stay ahead of their competitors. The major players in this market include Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, and Shaanxi Huatek Fiberglass Material.

In 2020, the revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are:

- Owens Corning - $7.1 billion

- Ahlstrom-Munksjö - €3.1 billion

- Hollingsworth & Vose - $750 million

- Lydall - $877 million

- Saint-Gobain - €38.1 billion

Glass Fiber Nonwovens are made from extremely fine glass fibers and are often used for insulation, filtration, and reinforcement purposes. The two commonly used processes to manufacture Glass Fiber Nonwovens are the Wet-Laid Process and the Dry-Laid Process. The Wet-Laid Process involves dispersing short glass fibers into water and then forming them into nonwoven mats using a paper-making technique. On the other hand, the Dry-Laid Process involves aerodynamically laying glass fibers onto a conveyor belt that’s then heated and pressed to form a nonwoven material. Both these processes produce nonwoven Glass Fiber that have excellent absorbent, thermal insulation, and mechanical properties, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.

Glass fiber nonwoven finds a diverse range of applications such as roof materials, industrial filtration, plasterboard, electronics & automobiles, floor covering, and others. In the roofing industry, these nonwovens provide high tensile strength, good water resistance, and UV stability. They are also used in industrial filtration as it offers high resistance to chemical and thermal degradation. In plasterboard manufacturing, glass fiber nonwoven provides enhanced insulation and fire safety. The electronics and automotive industries use these nonwovens for soundproofing and flame retardancy. Moreover, they offer slip resistance and cushioning properties in floor coverings. The fastest growing segment in terms of revenue is industrial filtration, followed by the automotive and construction industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Glass Fiber Nonwoven market with a market share of more than 40% by 2025. This is due to an increase in the demand for glass fiber nonwoven in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and filtration. North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant shares of the market due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and high adoption rates.

The report also suggests that the glass fiber nonwoven market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, with Asia Pacific expected to exhibit the highest growth rate. By product type, chopped strand mat is expected to be the largest segment, followed by continuous filament mat and multi-axial nonwoven.

In terms of applications, the report suggests that the filtration segment is expected to hold the largest market share, followed by construction and automotive. The report also highlights the increasing demand for glass fiber nonwoven in the aerospace industry, which is expected to further fuel the market growth.



Executive Summary

The Transparent Polyimide Film market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, with a focus on current market conditions, trends, and opportunities. The report covers key players in the market, market segmentation, and growth prospects over the forecast period. The global Transparent Polyimide Film market size is expected to register a CAGR of 67.80% during the forecast period (2023-2030), reaching USD 1473.10 million by 2030 from USD 39.00 million in 2022. The increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in the electronics industry and the growing need for transparent materials in optical applications are driving market growth.

The global transparent polyimide film market is highly competitive, with players competing on the basis of product performance, innovation, price, quality, and distribution network. The key players in the market are MGC, DuPont, SKC, Kolon Industries, I.S.T Corporation, NeXolve, Kaneka Corporation, SK Innovation, CEN Electronic Material, Taimide Tech, and Sumitomo Chemical.

These companies use transparent polyimide film in various applications such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors. They help to grow the market by producing high-quality polyimide films to meet the demand of end-users. These companies are constantly working to improve their product offerings to remain competitive and to gain a larger share of the market.

Transparent polyimide film is a type of film that has high transparency, high heat resistance, and high mechanical strength. There are primarily three types of transparent polyimide film based on thickness: more than 25 μm, 15 μm-25 μm, and less than or equal to 15 μm. The thickness of the film determines its specific properties, wherein the thicker film is more suitable for applications that require high mechanical strength, whereas the thinner film is better suited for applications that require high flexibility and conformability.

Transparent Polyimide Film is used in various applications due to its excellent thermal stability, flexibility, and transparency. In Organic Light-emitting Diodes (OLEDs) and Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs), Transparent Polyimide Film is used as a substrate to fabricate flexible and transparent devices. It is also used in the manufacturing of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) due to its flexibility, which allows bending and twisting of the circuitry. In the Aerospace industry, Transparent Polyimide Film is used to manufacture lightweight films that can withstand high temperatures, making it ideal for use in insulation, electronics, and other applications. It is also used in other applications such as touchscreens, display windows, and nameplates.

The Transparent Polyimide Film market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, mainly due to the growing demand from electronics and automotive industries. The market share of the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 60% of the global market share. North America and Europe are also expected to have significant market shares due to the increasing investments in the R&D of advanced materials and their applications. The market share of North America and Europe is estimated to be around 20% each. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to have a relatively smaller market share. The market share of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions is estimated to be around 1% each. Overall, the Transparent Polyimide Film market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries across the globe.

Executive Summary

The global Spherical Alumina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.40% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The market is primarily driven by increasing demand in applications such as catalysts, refractories, ceramics, and abrasives. The market is also seeing significant growth due to the increasing use of Spherical Alumina in the oil and gas industry. Asia-Pacific dominates the Spherical Alumina market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Spherical Alumina market size was valued at USD 224.30 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 575.20 million by 2030.



The global spherical alumina market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Showa Denko, CMP, Bestry, Nippon Steel, Denka, Sibelco, Anhui Estone Materials Technology, Dongkuk R&S, Jiangsu NOVORAY New Material, Admatechs, Bengbu Silicon-based Materials, and Zibo Zhengze Aluminum.

These companies use spherical alumina for various applications, such as ceramics, electronics, coatings, composites, catalyst support, and abrasive industries. They help to grow the spherical alumina market by providing high-quality products and meeting the needs of diverse industries.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Showa Denko reported $8.54 billion in 2019, while Sibelco reported $3.04 billion in 2018. Nippon Steel reported revenue of $47.9 billion in 2019. However, revenue figures for the other companies are not publicly available.

Spherical alumina is a type of alumina with a round, spherical shape that is widely used in a variety of industries, including ceramics, catalysts, and pigments. The size of spherical alumina varies depending on the application, with different ranges of particle sizes available in the market. The types of spherical alumina include 1-30 μm, 30-80 μm, 80-100 μm, and others.

These different types of spherical alumina offer a range of benefits, such as improved flow properties, increased surface area, and enhanced catalytic activity. For instance, the smaller particles of 1-30 μm exhibit increased surface area and reactivity, making them ideal for use in catalysts and pigments. The larger particles of 30-80 μm are often used in ceramics and refractory applications, due to their improved flow properties and lower packing density.

Spherical alumina finds its application in various industries such as thermal interface materials, thermally conductive plastics, aluminum base CCL, alumina ceramic substrate surface spraying, and others. In thermal interface materials and thermally conductive plastics, spherical alumina is used to enhance the thermal conductivity of the material. In aluminum base CCL, it is used as a filler material to improve the thermal conductivity of printed circuit boards. In alumina ceramic substrate surface spraying, it is used as a coating to enhance the mechanical strength and wear resistance of the substrate.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Spherical Alumina market due to the presence of a large number of key players, increasing demand from end-use industries such as electronics, and the growing construction sector in countries like China and India. It is estimated that Asia Pacific will have a market share of around 40% in the Spherical Alumina market.

North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant market share in the Spherical Alumina market due to the increasing demand for advanced ceramics in the aerospace and automotive industries. North America is expected to have a market share of around 25%, while Europe is expected to have a market share of around 20%.

The rest of the regions, including Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to have smaller market shares, with Latin America at around 8% and the Middle East & Africa at around 7%.

Overall, the global Spherical Alumina market size is expected to reach around USD 450 million by 2025, with an estimated CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

