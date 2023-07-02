Submit Release
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Gallatin

At the request of 18th District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening involving officers with the Gallatin Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that two officers approached a suspicious vehicle containing two people, in the parking lot at the city greenway on College Street. An officer requested one of the occupants, Devon Derantez Rutherford (DOB 09/05/2002), to step outside of the vehicle. A struggle ensued between the officer and Rutherford, and Rutherford produced a handgun. Officers were able to kick that gun away, and he produced a second weapon. Rutherford fired a shot, striking one of the officers. The other officer fired his service weapon, striking and killing Rutherford. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

