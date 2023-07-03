Market Analysis on Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals market, Polycarbodiimides market Green Hydrogen market till 2030

Market Analysis on Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals market, Polycarbodiimides market Green Hydrogen market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary

The Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals market research report highlights the various market conditions, including market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends. The global market for Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing demand for air travel and the rising awareness of the importance of aircraft maintenance and safety. The report provides insights into the market size, which was valued at $37.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $51.00 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2023 to 2030. The report also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, growth strategies, and market segments.

The aircraft cleaning chemicals market is highly competitive, with the presence of both established and emerging players in the industry. The major companies operating in the market include Celeste, McGean, Arrow Solutions, Chemetall, Envirofluid, Aero-Sense, Henkel, Callington Haven, DASIC International, Ryzolin BV, Alglas, Crest Chemicals, ESSE, Z.I. Chemicals, China Aviation Supplies Aviation New Material, etc.

These companies offer a wide range of cleaning solutions, such as detergents, solvents, degreasers, and disinfectants, which are used for aircraft exteriors, interiors, and other parts of an aircraft. These players help to grow the aircraft cleaning chemicals market by continuously developing new products and expanding their reach to various customers. These companies focus on innovation, cost-effective solutions, and environmentally sustainable practices to attract customers.

As per the available financial data, some of the listed companies' revenue figures are:

- Celeste: $150 million

- Henkel: $21.14 billion

- Chemetall: $777 million

- Crest Chemicals: $53.25 million

- China Aviation Supplies Aviation New Material: $3.24 billion

Aircraft cleaning chemicals are used to clean and maintain the exterior and interior parts of aircraft. They are broadly classified into two types namely exterior type and interior type. Exterior type chemicals are used to clean and maintain the exterior surface of the aircraft. They are further divided into two sub-types - solvent-based and water-based chemicals. Solvent-based chemicals are used to remove stubborn stains on the surface of the aircraft such as oil stains, grease, and carbon deposits, while water-based chemicals are used for routine cleaning of the exterior surface to remove dirt, dust, and other contaminants.

The application of aircraft cleaning chemicals is crucial for maintaining the appearance and function of aircrafts. In civil aviation, aircraft cleaning chemicals are used to remove dirt, grime, and oil from the exterior and interior of the planes. They also prevent corrosion and extend the lifespan of the aircraft. In military aviation, these chemicals are used to sanitize and disinfect the planes to prevent the spread of disease among troops.

North America and Europe are currently the dominant regions in the Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years, owing to the growing airline industry and increasing air travel in the region.

In terms of market share percent valuation, North America is expected to hold a market share of around 39%, followed by Europe with a share of approximately 31%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of nearly 21%. The Middle East and Africa, along with Latin America, are expected to hold a combined market share of around 9%.

It is important to note that these market share predictions are subject to change and may vary based on various economic and political factors that could impact the industry.

Executive Summary

The global polycarbodiimides market is projected to reach a size of USD 131.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.77% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for polycarbodiimides in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share, supported by the growing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Japan. The major players operating in the market include Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and SK Chemicals, among others.

Angus Chemical Company is a global leader in specialty additives and surfactants, particularly for personal care and fine chemical applications. BASF is a leading chemical company with operations across the world, and its products are widely used in industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, electronics, and healthcare. Stahl is a Dutch multinational chemical company that specializes in materials for processing leather and other materials. Hubei Jusheng Tech is a Chinese chemical company specializing in pharmaceutical intermediates and industrial chemicals. Shaanxi Dideu Medichem is another Chinese company that specializes in research and development, production, and sales of pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs, and fine chemicals. Nisshinbo is a Japanese company that operates in several industries, including textiles, paper, chemicals, and electric/pneumatic equipment. Picassian is a highly specialized company that develops and produces eco-friendly bio-based resins, coatings, and adhesives. 3M is a diversified multinational conglomerate with operations in several industries, including healthcare, consumer goods, energy, and industrial products.

In terms of revenue, BASF reported a revenue of €59.3 billion in 2020, while 3M reported a revenue of $32.2 billion in the same year. Shaanxi Dideu Medichem reported a revenue of $50 million in 2020.

Polycarbodiimides or CDIs are a type of polymer that has gained immense popularity over the years due to their unique properties. These polymers are available in two types - solvent-based CDIs and water-based CDIs. Solvent-based CDIs have a higher viscosity and are commonly used in applications that require high levels of heat resistance and toughness. They are extensively used in the production of coatings, composites, and adhesives. On the other hand, water-based CDIs are used in applications that are sensitive to solvents. They have a lower viscosity and are commonly used in applications such as paper finishing, film coatings, and textile finishing.

Polycarbodiimides have various applications such as modifiers agents, cross-linking agents, and others. In the modification process, polycarbodiimides act as a compatibilizing agent when blended with other polymers. They also act as extenders for transparent thermosetting resins. In cross-linking applications, polycarbodiimides are used to improve the mechanical and thermal properties of polymers by cross-linking them. Besides, polycarbodiimides are used as curing agents in spray polyurethane foam and as chain extenders in polyurethane sealant formulations. Polycarbodiimides are also used in the production of high-performance polymers such as aromatic polyamides, polybenzimidazole, and polyimide.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Polycarbodiimides market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for high performance engineering plastics from the automotive and electronics industries in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The market share of Asia Pacific is expected to be around 40% by 2027.

Furthermore, North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the Polycarbodiimides market. The presence of major automotive manufacturers in these regions is expected to drive the demand for Polycarbodiimides for use in automotive applications. North America and Europe are expected to account for a market share of around 30% each by 2027.

The remaining 10% market share is expected to be distributed among other regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. However, the demand for Polycarbodiimides in these regions is expected to grow at a slower pace compared to the aforementioned regions.



Executive Summary

The global Green Hydrogen market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 430.10 million by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period. The increasing number of initiatives by governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is driving the growth of the market. The transportation sector is expected to be the largest application segment for Green Hydrogen during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years due to the increasing number of infrastructure development projects and government initiatives to promote Green Hydrogen adoption.

The Green Hydrogen market has become increasingly competitive, with a large number of companies operating in this space. The major players in this market include SGH2 Energy, Siemens Gas and Power, ENGIE, FuelCellsWorks, Uniper SE, Hydrogenics, Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Nel ASA, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, and Green Hydrogen Systems.

These companies are essential to the growth of the green hydrogen market. The use of green hydrogen can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Many of these companies have invested heavily in research and development to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of green hydrogen solutions.

Sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies include:

- Linde - $28.2 billion in 2019

- Air Liquide - $22.1 billion in 2019

- Nel ASA - $174.5 million in 2019

Green hydrogen, also known as renewable hydrogen, is produced from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and hydro-electric power through the process of electrolysis. Electrolysis is the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electric current. There are three types of electrolyzers used for producing green hydrogen - Alkaline (ALK) Electrolyzer, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer.

ALK Electrolyzer is the most commonly used type and it operates at a relatively low temperature of around 70°C. PEM Electrolyzer is mostly used in smaller, portable applications and operates at a higher temperature of around 80°C. Solid Oxide Electrolyzer operates at very high temperatures, around 800°C, which means it requires a much higher initial investment. However, it produces hydrogen at a lower cost and higher efficiency than the other two options. These types of electrolyzers not only help in producing green hydrogen efficiently and sustainably but also help in increasing the demand for renewable energy sources by reducing the dependency on fossil fuels.

Green hydrogen is increasingly being used in various applications such as power generation, heating, transport fuel, and others. In power generation, green hydrogen is used in fuel cells to produce electricity with water as the only byproduct. In heating, green hydrogen is used in boilers to replace natural gas. In transport fuel, green hydrogen is used in fuel cell vehicles to power the electric motor. Other applications of green hydrogen include chemical production and energy storage. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, making it a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the Green Hydrogen market due to increased government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. By 2050, North America is expected to hold a market share of around 15%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a steady growth rate in the Green Hydrogen market due to the growing demand for cleaner energy sources in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The market share of Asia-Pacific is expected to be around 10% by 2050.

Other regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in the Green Hydrogen market with a market share of around 5% collectively by 2050.

Overall, the Green Hydrogen market is expected to grow at a significant rate globally, with a market valuation of over $12 trillion by 2050.

