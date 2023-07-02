Five suspects in Đắk Lắk deadly terrorist attacks wanted

VIETNAM, July 2 - ĐẮK LẮK — Police on Saturday morning issued special arrest warrants for five suspects allegedly involved in the recent fatal armed attacks on the headquarters of two communal administrations in Cư Kuin District in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk.

The provincial Police Department announced that the five suspects are wanted for allegedly committing acts of “terrorist activities against the people’s administration”.

The wanted individuals are all residents of Đắk Lắk Province. They are Y Jũ Niê, 55, in Ea Knuec Commune, Krông Pắc District; Y Khing Liêng, 31, in Hòa Sơn Commune, Krông Bông District; and three others from Cư Pơng Commune in Krông Búk District, namely Nay Tam, 49; Nay Yên, 53; and Nay Dương, 55.

Previously, these individuals were charged for "terrorist act against the people's administration" in accordance with Article 113, Clause 2 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

The suspects have been on the run since June 11, following the armed attacks which took place on the headquarters of the people’s committees of Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes, killing nine people and injuring two others.

The provincial police announced that anyone has the right to arrest the wanted individuals and hand them over to the nearest police station, prosecutor's office, or People's Committee headquarters.

Those who apprehend the wanted suspects must promptly report to the security investigation agency of the Đắk Lắk Police located at 58 Nguyễn Tất Thành Street, Buôn Ma Thuột City in Đắk Lắk Province or via the phone number: 0694 389 133.

On June 11, a group of assailants attacked the People's Committee headquarters in Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes, including the offices of the communal police, in Cư Kuin District, killing nine people, including four police officers, two commune leaders, and injuring two others.

By June 20, 74 people have been temporarily arrested for their role in the armed attacks, and a number of weapons and evidence were seized.

Security and public order has since been stabilised.

The Ministry of Public Security considers this a terrorist act aimed at opposing the people's administration, causing particularly serious consequences. The actions of the suspects were extremely brutal and inhumane, demonstrating their determination to fully commit crimes.

The police have gathered evidence and documentation proving that the incident was supported and directed by certain organisations and individuals from abroad, even involving the illegal entry of foreign individuals into Việt Nam to plan and direct the terrorist attack.

The authorities are continuing their investigation to clarify the details and handle the case strictly in accordance with Vietnamese law. — VNS