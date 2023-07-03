Market Analysis: Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market, Poly MethylMethacrylate Market,Polyphenylene Sulfide Market

Market Analysis: Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market, Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market,Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market is expected to grow from USD 883.90 Million in 2022 to USD 1438.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.The Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. This market includes fabrics that are made from synthetic fibers or fibers that are not commonly found naturally, such as carbon or metal fibers. The use of these fabrics has been on the rise due to their unique properties and performance capabilities, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market, accounting for the largest market share percentage valuation. This can be attributed to a rise in population and increasing demand for textiles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Additionally, favorable government policies and investments in the textile industry are further contributing to the growth of this market in the region.Other regions that are expected to see significant growth in the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market include North America, Europe, and Latin America. The expected market shares for these regions are 23%, 20%, and 10%, respectively.



There are several types of manmade and special fiber fabrics, such as:

• Nylon

• Rayon

• Polyester

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Acetate

Nylon is a strong and lightweight fabric that is commonly used in outdoor gear, while Rayon is a soft and breathable fabric that is often used in clothing. Polyester is a durable and wrinkle-resistant fabric that is widely used in clothing, bedding, and upholstery. Polyethylene and Polypropylene are lightweight and moisture-resistant fabrics that are commonly used in packaging materials and medical textiles. Acetate is a soft and smooth fabric that is typically used in linings for jackets and suits.

Manmade and special fiber fabrics have various applications in construction, apparel, and other industries. In the construction industry, these fabrics are used as reinforcements in concrete, asphalt, and other construction materials. In apparel, manmade and special fiber fabrics are used in various forms, including clothing, bags, and footwear. These fabrics offer several benefits such as durability, flexibility, and resistance to shrinking, wrinkling, and staining. Other applications include medical and automotive textiles, filtration, and geotextiles.

The global manmade and special fiber fabrics market is highly competitive, with multiple players operating in the market. The key players in the market are Bridgestone, Univex, Bayer, BASF, and DuPont. Bridgestone is a leading global producer of synthetic rubber, and also produces manmade and special fiber fabrics used in tire reinforcement and other applications. Univex is also a major player in the market, and produces manmade and special fiber fabrics used in protective clothing, sportswear, and other applications.

In terms of sales revenue, Bridgestone reported sales of $33.1 billion in 2020, while Univex reported sales of $1.7 billion. DuPont reported sales of $21.5 billion in 2020, while BASF reported sales of €59.1 billion (approximately $69.9 billion USD) in the same year. Bayer reported sales of €41.4 billion (approximately $48.9 billion USD) in 2020. These revenue figures highlight the significant presence of these companies in the manmade and special fiber fabrics market.

The Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market is expected to grow from USD 3.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.00% during the forecast period.The Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is experiencing steady growth and is expected to continue to do so over the next few years. PMMA is a synthetic polymer with properties that make it an excellent material for use in a variety of applications such as automotive, construction, electronics, and medical devices.

The major factors driving revenue growth in the PMMA market include the increasing demand for lightweight materials with high optical clarity and weather resistance. In the automotive industry, the use of PMMA in car roofs, windows, and headlights is increasing due to its lightweight and shatter-resistant properties.

The three main types of PMMA includes:

• General PMMA

• Heat-Resistant PMMA

• Impact-Resistant PMMA

General PMMA is mostly used in applications where transparency and surface hardness are critical, such as in lighting, signs, and displays. Heat-resistant PMMA, on the other hand, is used in high-temperature applications such as in automotive lighting and medical devices. It has excellent thermal properties, making it a preferred choice for manufacturing high-temperature components. Impact-resistant PMMA has superior resistance to impact and fracture compared to other PMMA types. It is often utilized in applications such as aircraft glass, windshields, and safety glasses.

Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA), also known as acrylic, is a transparent thermoplastic with excellent optical clarity, high weatherability, and chemical resistance. It is commonly used in construction for windows, skylights, and canopies due to its lightweight, durability, and UV resistance. In photoelectricity, it is used as a light guide for LEDs and LCD displays, and in lighting, it is used for decorative lighting fixtures and street lighting lenses. In transportation, it is used for aircraft canopies, windshields, and headlights. Other applications include medical implants, furniture, and art installations.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market with a market share of approximately 40% by 2023. Europe and North America are also expected to have significant market shares in the PMMA market, with estimated market shares of 28% and 23%, respectively, by 2023.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to have significant growth in the PMMA market, with estimated market shares of 5% and 4%, respectively, by 2023

The global market for Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is highly competitive with a few key players dominating the market. Some of the leading players include Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik, Chi Mei, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, LG MMA, Double Elephant Optical Material, Kuraray, Plaskolite, Asahi Kasei, PTTGM, Shanghai Jingqi, Zhongmeng Longxin, and Lotte MCC.

Sales revenue figures for some of the companies mentioned above (in million USD) are as follows:

- Mitsubishi Chemical: 38,757

- Evonik: 14,346

- Chi Mei: 3,100

- Arkema: 9,609

- Sumitomo Chemical: 15,138

- LG MMA: 1,434

- Kuraray: 5,013

- Plaskolite: 1,034

- Asahi Kasei: 1,442

- Lotte MCC: 1,025

The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is expected to grow from USD 903.40 Million in 2022 to USD 1262.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market has been growing significantly in recent years, owing to its increasing demand from industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, and aerospace. The unique properties of PPS, including high thermal stability, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength, make it a preferred choice for various applications requiring high performance under extreme conditions. This has led to a rise in demand for PPS in these industries, thereby driving the revenue growth of the market.

The different types of PPS includes:

• Injection Grade PPS

• Fiber Grade PPS

Injection grade PPS is used for application in which high strength, stiffness, and heat resistance is required. It is used for manufacturing automotive components, electrical and electronics equipment parts, and mechanical parts. Fiber grade PPS is used to produce fibers and fabrics for industrial and apparel applications.

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) has various applications in different industries such as Electronic appliances, PPS fiber, Automobile industry, Military & Aerospace, and others. In the electronic appliances industry, it is used in switches, computer parts, and electric insulation. In PPS fiber, it is used to produce high-temperature resistant fabrics. It is used in the automobile industry to produce lightweight and high-temperature resistant parts such as fuel systems, braking systems, and engine parts. In Military & Aerospace, it is used to manufacture aircraft components, engine parts, and missiles.

The expected market share of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market in different regions can vary depending on various factors such as government regulations, economic conditions, and end-use industry demand. However, the market share percentage valuation of the PPS market in Asia Pacific is expected to be around 40% by 2025, while North America and Europe are expected to hold around 25% and 20% market share, respectively. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness growth in the PPS market.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is a high-performance polymer that is used in various end-use applications such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, and others. The global market for PPS is highly competitive with companies continuously investing in R&D activities to develop new products and expand their market reach. Some of the leading companies operating in the PPS market include Toray, Solvay, DIC, Celanese, SK Chemical, Kureha, Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, Tosoh, Toyobo, Ko Yo Chemical, Letian Plastics, Lumena New Materials, Chongqing Glion New Material, and Zhuhai Changxian New Material.

The sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are:

- Toray: $20.6 billion (FY 2019)

- Solvay: €10.2 billion (FY 2020)

- DIC: ¥662.6 billion (FY 2020)

- Celanese: $5.7 billion (FY 2020)

- SK Chemical: KRW 12.3 trillion (FY 2020)

