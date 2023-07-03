Market Analysis: ThermoplasticPolyurethanesMarket, CeramicFilteringMembrane Market,PolyolefinElastomersMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market, Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market and Polyolefin Elastomers Market for 2023-2030

The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market is expected to grow from USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) are a versatile type of polymer that has a wide range of applications across various industries. The TPU market is projected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for TPU in industries such as automotive, construction, footwear, and medical devices. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials is expected to drive the growth of the TPU market in the coming years.

There are three types of TPU that are commonly used in various applications:

• The first is Polyester-based TPU, which is known for its high abrasion resistance and excellent tensile strength.

• The second is Polyether-based TPU, which is highly durable and known for its hydrolysis resistance.

• The third type is Polycaprolactone-based TPU, which is used for applications that require flexibility and softness.

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) find a broad range of applications in various industries due to their high durability, elasticity, and excellent physical properties. TPU is extensively used in sports goods and footwear for manufacturing tough and flexible soles and cushioning materials. Additionally, TPU is utilized in the production of industrial parts, automotive components, wire and cable solutions, and medical equipment due to its high wear resistance, chemical resistance, and waterproof properties.

The market share of TPU is expected to be highest in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. The report suggests that the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of around 45% by 2025, while Europe and North America are expected to hold 25% and 22%, respectively. The share of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to be around 5% and 3%, respectively.

The global thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) market is highly competitive, with numerous companies operating across different regions. Key players in the market include Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical, Huntsman, Trinseo, Hexpol, Kuraray, COIM Group, Avient, Epaflex, and Miracll Chemicals.

Lubrizol generated sales revenue of $7 billion in 2020, while Covestro reported sales revenue of €10.7 billion in the same year. Huntsman's Advanced Materials segment reported sales revenue of $1.3 billion in 2020, and Trinseo generated sales revenue of $3.5 billion. These figures reflect the significant contribution of these companies to the growth of the TPU market.

The Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market is expected to grow from USD 290.20 Million in 2022 to USD 427.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.The Ceramic Filtering Membrane market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the coming years owing to its growing demand in various applications such as water filtration, wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and others. The rising demand for clean and safe water for industrial and residential purposes is one of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the Ceramic Filtering Membrane market.

There are three types of ceramic filtering membranes-

• Microfiltration

• Hyperfiltration

• Nanofiltration

Microfiltration is the process of removing larger particles and bacteria from the liquid, while hyperfiltration is used for purifying water by removing impurities such as chlorine, bacteria, and viruses. Nanofiltration is used to remove very small particles from the liquid by using pressure.

Ceramic filtering membranes find applications in various industries, including sewage treatment, biomedicine, food and beverage, and chemical industry, among others. In sewage treatment, these membranes are used to remove impurities and particulate matter from wastewater while allowing clean water to pass. In biomedicine, they are used for blood filtration and drug purification, while in the food and beverage industry, they are used for clarifying liquids such as wine and beer.

The market share percentage valuation for the ceramic filtering membrane market in Asia Pacific is expected to be around 50% over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for clean water and advanced wastewater treatment facilities in the region. North America and Europe are expected to hold a combined market share of around 35%, while the Rest of the World is expected to hold a market share of around 15%.

The global ceramic filtering membrane market is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share. The leading companies in this market are Pall (Danaher), MEIDEN, JIUWU HI-TECH, METAWATER, ALSYS Group, Nanostone, Atech, TAMI, Novasep, Liqtech, Inopor, Tangent Fluid, Lishun Technology, and Dongqiang.

Some of the leading companies in the ceramic filtering membrane market have reported impressive sales figures. For instance, Pall (Danaher) reported a revenue of $21.7 billion in 2020, while Liqtech reported revenue of $29.9 million in the same year. JIUWU HI-TECH generated revenue of RMB 672.21 million (approximately $104.5 million) in 2020.

The Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.The global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years due to various factors driving revenue growth. POE is used in various applications such as packaging, automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, and others. The packaging segment dominates the market due to an increase in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions worldwide.The major factors driving revenue growth of the POE market are increasing demand for POE in the packaging sector, increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, and the growth of the construction industry. Moreover, the low cost of production and the advantages of POE over thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) are also driving market growth.

These elastomers are classified based on their grades, which includes:

• Injection Grade POE

• General Grade POE

• Extrusion Grade POE

Injection grade POE is highly versatile and is used in manufacturing automotive parts, household appliances, and toys. General grade POE is used in the production of films and flexible packaging materials. In contrast, extrusion grade POE is widely used in pipe extrusion, wire and cable extrusion, and adhesive applications.

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) have numerous applications across various industries. In automotive parts, POE is used for weather stripping, seals, and gaskets due to its excellent flexibility, durability, and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation. In consumer products, POE is used for toys, kitchenware, and houseware due to its superior cushioning and impact resistance. POE is also used in wire and cable manufacturing as it provides good insulation and low-temperature flexibility. In foams and footwear, POE is used as a core material due to its lightweight and cushioning properties.

The market share of North America is expected to be around 35% while that of Europe is expected to be around 29% by 2025.Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the Polyolefin Elastomers market due to growing industrialization, urbanization, and increasing demand from packaging and automotive industries. The market share in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 25% by 2025.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness growth in the POE market, with a market share of approximately 7% and 4% respectively by 2025.

The Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the industry. The major companies include Dow, Mitsui Chemical, LG Chemical, SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC), ExxonMobil Chemical, and Borealis. These companies primarily use POE in industries such as packaging, automotive, medical, construction, and others

The POE market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with several key players investing heavily in research and development to improve their product offerings and meet evolving customer needs. In 2020, Dow reported sales revenue of $42.59 billion, while Mitsui Chemical reported sales of $26.07 billion. LG Chemical reported sales revenue of $18.17 billion in 2020, while ExxonMobil Chemical reported sales of $43.50 billion for the same year.

