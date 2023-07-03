Market Analysis on Underlayment market, LED Encapsulation market Barium Hydroxide market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary

The global underlayment market size was valued at USD 971.50 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1348.90 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80%. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for underlayment from the construction industry and the rising adoption of sustainable building materials. Furthermore, the growing focus on enhancing acoustic performance and increasing awareness about the benefits of underlayment for flooring and roofing applications are expected to propel market growth. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the underlayment market, owing to the increasing investments in infrastructure development and the rapid expansion of the construction industry.

The underlayment market is highly competitive due to the presence of several established players. These companies are continuously investing in research and development to provide innovative products and expand their product portfolios. Some of the leading players in the underlayment market include USG Corporation, James Hardie Industries, Leggett & Platt, National Gypsum Company, Custom Building Products, QEP Co. Inc., MP Global Products LLC, Swiss Krono USA, AcoustiCORK USA, Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc., Pak-Lite, Sealed Air Corporation, Foam Products Corporation, Ultimate Rb Inc, Patriot Timber Products Inc, and Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Co. Ltd.

The growth of the underlayment market is being propelled by the increasing demand for soundproofing and moisture resistance materials. These companies are leveraging advanced technologies to provide innovative and high-performance products to cater to the growing demand. Some of the companies have also entered into partnerships and collaborations to enhance their market presence and increase their revenue.

Sales revenue figures of a few of these companies are as follows:

- USG Corporation - $3.3 billion in 2020

- James Hardie Industries - $3.3 billion in 2020

- Leggett & Platt - $4.8 billion in 2020

- National Gypsum Company - $1.9 billion in 2020

Underlayment is a thin layer of material that is installed between the subfloor and the top surface of the flooring. It helps to enhance the flooring system's performance by providing noise reduction, moisture protection, insulation, and cushioning. There are different types of underlayment such as Cement Backer Board (CBU), Polyethylene, Rubber, Cork, Plywood, and others. CBU is a cement-based board that is resistant to damage caused by moisture and mold. Polyethylene is a plastic sheet that is used to prevent moisture from penetrating the subfloor. Rubber provides cushioning and insulation. Cork is sustainable material that has excellent sound insulation properties. Plywood provides a smooth surface for the flooring and can also help to reduce noise.

Underlayment is an essential component used in flooring installation to provide a smooth and level surface, reduce noise, and absorb any minor imperfections. It is used in a wide range of flooring applications such as tile, laminate, vinyl, carpet, and hardwood flooring. For tile flooring, underlayment is placed on top of the subfloor to create a more durable surface and prevent cracking of the tiles. Laminate flooring also requires underlayment to act as a moisture barrier and reduce noise. Underlayment for vinyl flooring is mainly used to provide cushioning and insulation. For carpet and hardwood flooring, underlayment is used to provide comfort, reduce noise, and improve insulation.

The North American region is expected to dominate the underlayment market, accounting for approximately 35% of the total market share percent valuation. Europe is also expected to have a significant market share of around 30%, followed by the Asia Pacific region with approximately 20% of the market share percent valuation. Other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to have smaller shares of the underlayment market, accounting for around 5% each. However, these regions are expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for construction and industrial activities.

Executive Summary

The LED Encapsulation market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market overview, market size, market growth drivers, challenges, and trends. The report focuses on the global LED Encapsulation market and provides industry insights into the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The LED Encapsulation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2030. The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and the growing adoption of smart lighting solutions are driving the LED Encapsulation market growth.

The LED encapsulation market is highly competitive, with several global players vying for market share. Major companies in this market include DuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Momentive, Henkel, Nagase, H.B. Fuller, Wacker Chemie AG, Nitto Denko Corporation, Nusil, Hitachi Chemical, Quantum Silicones (CHT), SolEpoxy, Epic Resins, and CHT Group. These companies offer a wide range of encapsulation materials, including epoxies, silicones, and polyurethane.

The growth of the LED encapsulation market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, the growing popularity of OLED displays, and the demand for advanced encapsulation materials. These companies help to grow the LED encapsulation market by providing innovative encapsulation materials that cater to a wide range of applications.

Sales revenue figures of some of the above-mentioned companies are:

- DuPont: $21.5 billion (2020)

- Shin-Etsu Chemical: $11.56 billion (2020)

- Henkel: €19.3 billion (2020)

- Wacker Chemie AG: €4.92 billion (2020)

- Nitto Denko Corporation: $8.4 billion (2020)

LED encapsulation is the process of sealing and protecting LED components from external environmental factors such as moisture, dust, and other particles. The three primary types of LED encapsulation materials are epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane. Epoxy is a widely used encapsulation material that offers excellent protection against mechanical stresses and UV radiation. Silicone offers high-temperature resistance and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in harsh conditions. Polyurethane is known for its exceptional chemical resistance and excellent adhesion, making it suitable for outdoor applications that require exposure to chemicals and UV radiation.

LED encapsulation plays a crucial role in various industrial segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, architectural lighting, and others. In the consumer electronics segment, LED encapsulation is used in products like mobile phones, laptops, and televisions. In the automotive sector, LED encapsulation is used in headlights and taillights to enhance visibility and energy efficiency. In the architectural lighting segment, LED encapsulation is used in indoor and outdoor lighting to enhance the aesthetic value and save energy. The others segment incorporates LED encapsulation in medical devices, agriculture, and horticulture.

The LED encapsulation market share is expected to vary in different regions. For instance, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share of around 50% in the LED encapsulation market, followed by North America with a market share of around 25% and Europe with a market share of around 20%. The remaining market share is expected to be held by other regions like Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

However, it is important to note that these market share percentages may vary depending on various factors like market dynamics, economic conditions, and technological innovations in the LED encapsulation industry.

Executive Summary

The Barium Hydroxide market research reports reveal that the demand for barium hydroxide is expected to grow in the coming years due to its application in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, agrochemicals, and others. The market size for barium hydroxide was valued at USD 121.40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 155.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period. The growth of the barium hydroxide market is attributed to the increasing demand for barium hydroxide as a raw material in various industries, and research and development activities in the field of barium hydroxide derivatives.

The global barium hydroxide market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. Some of the significant players in the market are Qingdao Redstar Chemical, Yuci Jintai Barium Salt Chemical, Tianlong Chemical Industry, Solvay, Fengda Chemicals, Langfang Jinnuo Biotechnology, Shandong Xinke, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Chaitanya Chemicals, Yingfengyuan Industrial, and Divjyot Chemicals.

In conclusion, the global barium hydroxide market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market, providing a broad range of products for different industrial applications. These companies play a crucial role in the growth of the barium hydroxide market, providing quality products and meeting the demands of different industries. Some of the sales revenue figures of these companies are:

- Solvay: $10.2 billion (2020)

- Nippon Chemical Industrial: $775 million (2020)

- Chaitanya Chemicals: $30 million (2021)

Barium Hydroxide is a chemical compound used in several industries, including glass, ceramics, and rubber manufacturing. It is available in two forms: Barium Hydroxide Monohydrate and Barium Hydroxide Octahydrate. Barium Hydroxide Monohydrate is a white crystal powder that readily dissolves in water. It is widely used in the production of oil additives, lubricants, and ceramic glazes. Barium Hydroxide Octahydrate is a colorless crystal powder that is soluble in water and ethanol. It is popularly employed in the manufacturing of pigments, dyes, and pesticides.

Barium hydroxide finds extensive usage in several industrial applications. It is used as an additive in the production of greases and lubricants owing to its excellent lubricating properties. In the plastic and textile industry, barium hydroxide is employed to impart flame retardant and water-resistant characteristics to the products. It is also used in the glass manufacturing process to remove impurities and improve the clarity of the glass. Additionally, it finds usage in water treatment applications to soften water and eliminate impurities. Barium hydroxide is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as an acid-neutralizing agent. The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the plastic and textile industry, owing to the increasing demand for flame retardant and water-resistant products.

The barium hydroxide market is expected to experience significant growth across multiple regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, USA, and China. In North America, increasing demand from the chemical industry for use in specialty chemicals and wastewater treatment is projected to drive growth. In the Asia Pacific region, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, especially in countries like India and China, are expected to boost demand. In Europe, the increasing importance of sustainable products and environmental consciousness is projected to drive growth. In the USA, the growing construction industry and demand for specialty chemicals are expected to fuel market growth. In China, growing demand from various industries, such as textiles and chemicals, is driving the market forward.

