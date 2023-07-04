Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,650 in the last 365 days.

“This Book Wants You To Be Happy!” - A Book That Wants to Make People Smile, Laugh, and Think

Angel Nancy, Author of "This Book Wants You To be Happy!"

Angel Nancy, Author of "This Book Wants You To be Happy!"

This Book Wants You To Be Happy! (Printed Version)

This Book Wants You To Be Happy! (Printed Version)

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Nancy's new book, "This Book Wants You To Be Happy!", is a timely and inspiring read for anyone struggling to find happiness in the midst of uncertainty and hardship. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people's lives in many ways, from health and finances to relationships and mental health. Nancy's book offers a fresh perspective on how to cope with these challenges and find joy and fulfillment in life.

The book is a reflection of the author's personal journey during the pandemic. Nancy, a millennial writer, saw her life and career plans disrupted by the pandemic. However, she did not give up and instead used the opportunity to pursue a new career path as a writer. Her book is a testament to her resilience and determination.

Nancy's writing style is conversational and friendly, making the book accessible and relatable to readers of all ages. She offers practical advice on how to cultivate positive habits, such as gratitude, mindfulness, and self-care. She also shares exercises and activities that readers can do to improve their mood and well-being.

"This Book Wants You To Be Happy!" is not a typical self-help book that promises quick fixes or magic formulas for happiness. Instead, it encourages readers to embrace their emotions and experiences, both good and bad, and to find meaning and purpose in life. The book's message is clear: happiness is not a destination, but a journey that requires effort, patience, and resilience.

The book is available on major bookstores such as Amazon, Smashwords, Kobo, Apple Books, Scribd, BorrowBox, OverDrive Libraries, and more. Angela Nancy's book is a must-read for anyone looking for inspiration, encouragement, and practical advice on how to find happiness in the midst of uncertainty and hardship.

Jennifer
INPress International
email us here

You just read:

“This Book Wants You To Be Happy!” - A Book That Wants to Make People Smile, Laugh, and Think

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more