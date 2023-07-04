“This Book Wants You To Be Happy!” - A Book That Wants to Make People Smile, Laugh, and Think

Angel Nancy, Author of "This Book Wants You To be Happy!" This Book Wants You To Be Happy! (Printed Version)

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Nancy's new book, "This Book Wants You To Be Happy!", is a timely and inspiring read for anyone struggling to find happiness in the midst of uncertainty and hardship. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people's lives in many ways, from health and finances to relationships and mental health. Nancy's book offers a fresh perspective on how to cope with these challenges and find joy and fulfillment in life.

The book is a reflection of the author's personal journey during the pandemic. Nancy, a millennial writer, saw her life and career plans disrupted by the pandemic. However, she did not give up and instead used the opportunity to pursue a new career path as a writer. Her book is a testament to her resilience and determination.

Nancy's writing style is conversational and friendly, making the book accessible and relatable to readers of all ages. She offers practical advice on how to cultivate positive habits, such as gratitude, mindfulness, and self-care. She also shares exercises and activities that readers can do to improve their mood and well-being.

"This Book Wants You To Be Happy!" is not a typical self-help book that promises quick fixes or magic formulas for happiness. Instead, it encourages readers to embrace their emotions and experiences, both good and bad, and to find meaning and purpose in life. The book's message is clear: happiness is not a destination, but a journey that requires effort, patience, and resilience.

The book is available on major bookstores such as Amazon, Smashwords, Kobo, Apple Books, Scribd, BorrowBox, OverDrive Libraries, and more. Angela Nancy's book is a must-read for anyone looking for inspiration, encouragement, and practical advice on how to find happiness in the midst of uncertainty and hardship.