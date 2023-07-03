Market Analysis on Magnesium Carbonate market, Isotropic Graphite market and Industrial Oxygen market till 2030

Market Analysis on Magnesium Carbonate market, Isotropic Graphite market and Industrial Oxygen market forecasted till 2030

The global Magnesium Carbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for the production of antacids, laxatives, and other drugs. The food and beverage industry is also a major end-use segment for Magnesium Carbonate, owing to its use as a food additive and nutrient supplement. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and food industries, coupled with rising awareness about the benefits of Magnesium Carbonate intake.

The global magnesium carbonate market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the industry. These companies are constantly innovating and developing new products to cater to the growing demand for magnesium carbonate from various industries. The major players in the market include Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd., Konoshima Chemical, SCORA S.A.S, Rahul Magnesia Pvt. Ltd., Bakhtawar Industries, Yingkou Magnesite Chemical, Hebei Gaolin, Zehui Chemical, Xingtai Messi, Liaoning Xinghai Pharmaceutical, Yixing Lark Fine Chemical, Meishen, and Dandong Yulong.

Some of the sales revenue figures for the above-listed companies are:

- Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd. - USD 65.5 million

- Konoshima Chemical - USD 58.9 million

- SCORA S.A.S - USD 23.8 million

- Meishen - USD 120 million



Magnesium Carbonate is a white, odorless powder that is widely used in various industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. There are two types of Magnesium Carbonate: Light Magnesium Carbonate and Heavy Magnesium Carbonate. The Light Magnesium Carbonate is a fine powder that is commonly used in pharmaceuticals and food industries. On the other hand, Heavy Magnesium Carbonate is a bulky powder that is mostly used in the rubber, plastics, and ceramics industries. Moreover, Heavy Magnesium Carbonate is more expensive than Light Magnesium Carbonate as it has a higher degree of purity and fineness.

Magnesium Carbonate offers a wide range of applications across industries such as Pharmaceuticals, Plastic & Rubber, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Paints & Inks, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage and others. In the Pharmaceutical industry, it is used as an antacid and laxative agent. It helps in the production of rigid plastic and rubber products by controlling viscosity and adding strength. In Personal care & cosmetology, it used as an absorbent, anti-caking agent, and bulking agent in lotions and creams. It controls pH levels and acts as a pigment extender in Paints & Inks. In the food industry, it is used as a food additive as it acts as a leavening agent. The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the Food & Beverage industry owing to a rise in demand for functional foods.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the magnesium carbonate market in terms of both volume and value. This is mainly due to the growing demand for magnesium carbonate from industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and construction in countries like China, India, and Japan.

North America and Europe are also expected to have significant shares in the market, due to the increasing demand for magnesium carbonate in the healthcare and construction industries.

The market share of magnesium carbonate is expected to be around 40% in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe with shares of around 20% each. The rest of the world is expected to have a market share of around 15%.

However, it's important to note that these figures may vary depending on various factors such as market trends, government regulations, economic conditions, etc.



Executive Summary

The Isotropic Graphite market research report studies the current market conditions, trends, and competitive landscape. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global isotropic graphite market, including market size, growth potential, and key drivers. Tisotropic graphite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.30% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand for isotropic graphite in the aerospace and defense sectors and the growing demand for electric vehicles. The report provides detailed segmentation of the market based on product type, application, and region.

The isotropic graphite market is competitive and dominated by a few major companies such as Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, IBIDEN, SGL, NTC, Entegris, Graphite India, GrafTech, Fangda Carbon, Baofeng Five-star, Liaoning Dahua, Hemsun, Delmer Group, and Guanghan Shida. These companies are actively involved in the production and distribution of isotropic graphite products to various end-users such as aerospace, energy, electronic, and industrial sectors.

Toyo Tanso is a leading player in the isotropic graphite market with a strong emphasis on R&D. Tokai Carbon is a leading supplier in the European market, while Mersen is expanding its reach in the North American market. IBIDEN has a significant presence in Japan and is also expanding in China, India, and other Asian countries. SGL is one of the largest players in the market, with a wide range of isotropic graphite products, while NTC focuses on developing high-performance isotropic graphite products for various applications.

Some of the revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Toyo Tanso - $1.4 billion (2019)

- Tokai Carbon - $4.8 billion (2019)

- Mersen - $1.1 billion (2019)

- IBIDEN - $3.1 billion (2019)

- SGL - $1.3 billion (2019)

- Entegris - $1.3 billion (2019)

- Graphite India - $149 million (2019)

- GrafTech - $1.4 billion (2019)

Isotropic Graphite is a type of graphite material that has the same properties in all directions. This makes it a highly sought-after material for various applications, including electrodes, heat exchangers, parts for electronics, and many more. There are two main methods of producing isotropic graphite: CIP (Cold Isostatic Pressing) method and Vibration Molding Method. In the CIP method, graphite powder is placed in a mold and subjected to high pressure in a fluid-filled chamber to create a dense, compacted material. This method is known for producing high-quality graphite with excellent mechanical properties. Meanwhile, the Vibration Molding Method involves the vibration of graphite particles to achieve a more uniform distribution and orientation of the graphite flakes, resulting in a denser and more uniform material.

Isotropic graphite has various applications in different industries due to its unique properties that make it a high-performance material. In the photovoltaic industry, isotropic graphite is used as a crucible for the production of silicon ingots. In the semiconductor industry, it is used as a tool for wafer processing, such as etching chambers, continuous furnaces, and ion implant equipment. For electrical discharge machining, isotropic graphite is used as an electrode, and in the foundry and metallurgy field, it is utilized as a mold for casting metals. Other applications include aerospace, defense, nuclear, and medical industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Isotropic Graphite market in the forecast period. The market dominance is attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles, increased investment in infrastructure, and a rise in manufacturing activities, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. North America and Europe are also expected to witness substantial growth in the Isotropic Graphite market, owing to the rising applications of the product in the aerospace and defense industry. The market share percent valuation for the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be around 55%, while North America and Europe are expected to hold shares of around 20% and 15%, respectively. Other regions, including Latin America and Middle East & Africa, are also projected to show steady growth in the Isotropic Graphite market, accounting for approximately 10% of the global market share.

Executive Summary

The global industrial oxygen market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the rise in demand from various end-use industries such as metallurgy, healthcare, and chemical manufacturing. The market size is expected to reach $58.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies like China and India. The market is highly competitive, with key players such as Air Liquide, Linde PLC, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. holding a major share in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market, resulting in decreased demand from various end-use industries.

The industrial oxygen market is highly competitive and fragmented, with major players operating globally. The key players include Linde Plc, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Water, Messer, Yingde Gases, SOL, Norco, and Gulf Cryo. These companies provide industrial oxygen for various applications, including mining, metallurgy, healthcare, and electronics.

Linde Plc is the largest player in the industrial gas market, including industrial oxygen, with a global presence in over 100 countries. Air Liquide is another major global player with operations in more than 80 countries. Air Products and Chemicals is a leading supplier of industrial gases, including oxygen. Taiyo Nippon Sanso is a Japan-based company that specializes in providing industrial gases, including oxygen, to various industries.

According to the financial reports of 2020, Linde Plc had a revenue of €27.23 billion, Air Liquide had a revenue of €20.49 billion, and Air Products and Chemicals had a revenue of $8.9 billion.

Industrial oxygen is used for various industrial applications such as welding, metal cutting, and metal fabrication. There are three main types of industrial oxygen – on-site type, bulk type, and cylinder type. On-site type industrial oxygen is produced on the location of the industrial facility and is usually stored in tanks. This type of oxygen is ideal for industries with high oxygen requirements such as steel manufacturing plants and oil refineries. Bulk type industrial oxygen is produced at a central location and is delivered to the industrial facility in bulk tanks. This type of oxygen is suitable for industries or processes with medium to high oxygen requirements. Cylinder type industrial oxygen is delivered to the industrial facility in small cylinders and is ideal for processes that require small amounts of oxygen such as laboratory experiments.

Industrial oxygen finds its application in various industries such as steel industry for the production of steel, chemical industry for the production of ammonium nitrate, Copper and Aluminium industry for welding and cutting, glass industry, Waste Water Treatment industry for oxidation of pollutants, Pulp and Paper industry for bleaching, Food & Beverage industry for packaging, Plastic Industry for extrusion and blowing processes, Semiconductors industry for the production of microchips and other electronic components. In the steel industry, the oxygen is injected into the steel-making furnace to increase the temperature required for the production of steel.

The market share percent valuation of the Industrial Oxygen market in Asia Pacific is expected to be around 40% by the end of 2026. Additionally, the North American and European regions are also expected to hold significant market shares of the Industrial Oxygen market due to the growing demand for oxygen in healthcare and industrial applications. The Middle East and Africa and Latin American regions are also expected to witness moderate growth in the market share percent valuation of the Industrial Oxygen market in the coming years.



