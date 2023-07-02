Shibui Labs Redefines Storytelling in the Digital Age with Launch of Shiubi Cinematic Universe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shibui Labs, LLC, creator of numerous successful NFT collections including The Soulless Citadel and The Rise of the Women Warriors, is pleased to announce it has evolved beyond its origins in story-based NFTs to create a dynamic cinematic universe, utilizing web3 that spans multiple blockchains, digital collectibles, and intertwining storylines. Additionally, the company will soon release its third, highly anticipated collection, The Pirates of Fukushu, on the leading NFT platform Ethereum.
At its very core, the launch of shibuiuniverse.com brings the Universe to life with a vast and interconnected world of captivating stories, diverse characters, and vibrant cultures. The company has taken great care to bring on experienced writers, Janet and Lee Batchler (Batman Forever), to the story development team for the first screenplay and feature film for the franchise.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce the launch of the Shibui Cinematic Universe,” says James Fazio, founder of Shibui Labs. “Our team of award-winning writers, artists, and filmmakers has worked tirelessly to create an immersive universe that will redefine storytelling in the digital age. As we expand, we aim to become the first full anime franchise with utility-based digital collectibles as NFTs. With the power of web3 technology, we are giving the “baton” back to the creators and fans - building a thriving community that will shape the future of entertainment.”
Furthermore, beyond creating the company’s first original screenplay, Shibui Labs will also release its first episode, The Origin Story, sometime in August - accompanied by its first collectible, Manga, which also utilizes NFT technology to engage and reward the community of the Universe.
Additionally, Shibui Labs has also begun the process of creating 3D metaverse-ready avatars for each NFT collection within Shibui Universe, partnering with renowned 3D artist and creator of www.cinlay.com, Manuel Thomasser, who boasts a robust portfolio working with Minions, Call of Duty, League of Legends, The Witcher, Terminator, Love Death, and Robots (Netflix), and many more.
To learn more about the Shibui Cinematic Universe and its exciting projects, please visit https://www.shibuiuniverse.com/.
About Shibui Labs
Founded in 2022, Shibui Labs is a web3-based creative content studio that is working to redefine storytelling in the digital age. The company’s Shibui Universe brings to life an immersive experience utilizing NFT technology and fostering community engagement.
James Fazio
James Fazio
Shibui Labs
james@shibuilabs.io