Legal Advocates to File Lawsuit Challenging the Constitutionality of Florida’s Anti-Immigrant Law

MIAMI – The Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and American Immigration Council have announced they will file a federal lawsuit challenging Florida’s draconian Senate Bill 1718, which goes into effect today, July 1.

The groups are suing, charging the discriminatory anti-immigrant law poses a threat to the rights and well-being of every individual in the state.

The lawsuit will be filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of several individuals and the Florida Farmworkers Association — an immigrant rights organization focusing on social, political, economic, workplace, health, and environmental justice with and for farmworkers — contending that the law not only violates the fundamental rights of people in the state, but undermines the cultural richness and economic contributions of immigrants.

The lawsuit will specifically focus on the detrimental provisions outlined in Section 10, which criminalizes the transportation of individuals into Florida who may have entered the country without federal inspection.

The following comments are from:

Paul R. Chavez, senior supervising attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project:

“This attack on our immigrant communities will not stand. Purposely designed to inflict cruelty, SB 1718 is unconstitutional and undermines our democracy. The sole and exclusive power to regulate immigration policy is granted by the U.S. Constitution to the federal government, not the states. Gov. DeSantis’ attempt to create a separate, competing state-run immigration enforcement system impedes the federal government’s ability to do its job. This bill’s punitive effect will erode public safety and public health, pushing millions of mixed-status families into the shadows, and making them ripe for exploitation. When people fear reporting crimes or seeking medical treatment, this impacts us all. We are committed to ensuring that immigrants are treated fairly, equally and with dignity.”

Amien Kacou, staff attorney for the ACLU of Florida:

“We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: SB 1718 is an attack on the fabric of our state. It is an extreme act of state government overreach aimed at inciting fear and criminalizing immigrant communities — from families going about their daily lives to workers desperately needed for our economy, especially during a labor shortage. This law is already inflicting long-term damage on the state for the sake of short-term partisan gains. We will stand with the Constitution to affirm the rights of our communities in hopes of redirecting Florida toward a better future.”

Shalyn Fluharty, executive director at Americans for Immigrant Justice:

“We are fighting back against this unconstitutional law that makes Florida communities afraid and unsafe. Floridians deserve a state government that protects and empowers them, and we will challenge all attempts to harm our communities. Florida has a proud history of welcoming immigrants, and our future prosperity depends on continuing down a path of welcome for all people living in the Sunshine State — regardless of their birthplace or immigration status. To all of Florida’s immigrants: you are welcome here and we are taking a stand with you.”

Kate Melloy Goettel, legal director of litigation at the American Immigration Council:

“Florida’s anti-immigrant law perpetuates harmful stereotypes and fosters an atmosphere of fear and hostility. This misguided legislation not only targets immigrants and their families, but it also jeopardizes the fabric of Florida’s communities, as well as the state’s economy. Our lawsuit seeks to ensure the fundamental rights and dignity of every individual in the state — regardless of their immigration status. No one should live in fear or face discrimination based on their immigration status, their presumed immigration status or the immigration status of their family members.”

MIAMI – El Southern Poverty Law Center, la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles, la ACLU de Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice y el American Immigration Council han anunciado que presentarán una demanda federal impugnando el proyecto de ley draconiano del Senado de Florida 1718, que entra en vigor hoy, 1 de julio.

Los grupos están demandando, alegando que la ley discriminatoria contra los inmigrantes representa una amenaza para los derechos y el bienestar de cada individuo en el estado.

La demanda se presentará contra el gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, en nombre de varias personas y la Asociación de Trabajadores Agrícolas de Florida, una organización de derechos de los inmigrantes que se enfoca en la justicia social, política, económica, laboral, de salud y ambiental con y para los trabajadores agrícolas, alegando que la ley no solo viola los derechos fundamentales de las personas en el estado, sino que socava la riqueza cultural y las contribuciones económicas de los inmigrantes.

La demanda se centrará específicamente en las disposiciones perjudiciales descritas en la Sección 10, que criminaliza el transporte de personas a Florida que pueden haber ingresado al país sin inspección federal.

Las siguientes observaciones son de:

Paul R. Chávez, abogado supervisor sénior del Proyecto de Justicia para los Inmigrantes del Southern Poverty Law Center:

“Este ataque a nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes no prevalecerá. Diseñado a propósito para infligir crueldad, el SB 1718 es inconstitucional y socava nuestra democracia. El poder único y exclusivo para regular la política de inmigración es otorgado por la Constitución de los Estados Unidos al gobierno federal, no a los estados. El intento del gobernador DeSantis de crear un sistema de aplicación de la ley de inmigración separado y rival administrado por el estado de Florida impide la capacidad del gobierno federal para hacer su trabajo. El efecto punitivo de este proyecto de ley erosionará la seguridad pública y la salud pública, empujando a millones de familias de estatus mixto a las sombras y propiciando suexplotación. Cuando las personas temen denunciar delitos o buscar tratamiento médico, esto nos afecta a todos. Estamos comprometidos con garantizar que los inmigrantes sean tratados de manera justa, equitativa y con dignidad”.

Amien Kacou, abogado de la ACLU de Florida:

“Lo hemos dicho antes, y lo diremos de nuevo: SB 1718 es un ataque a la fibra de nuestro estado. Es un acto extremo de extralimitación del gobierno estatal destinado a incitar al miedo y criminalizar a las comunidades inmigrantes, desde familias en su vida cotidiana hasta trabajadores que se necesitan desesperadamente para nuestra economía, especialmente durante una escasez de mano de obra. Esta ley ya está infligiendo daños a largo plazo al estado en aras de ganancias partidistas a corto plazo. Apoyaremos la Constitución para afirmar los derechos de nuestras comunidades con la esperanza de redirigir a Florida hacia un futuro mejor”.

Shalyn Fluharty, directora ejecutiva de Americans for Immigrant Justices:

“Estamos luchando contra esta ley inconstitucional que hace que las comunidades de Florida tengan miedo e inseguridad. Los floridanos merecen un gobierno estatal que los proteja y empodere, y desafiaremos todos los intentos de perjudicar a nuestras comunidades. Florida tiene una orgullosa historia de dar la bienvenida a los inmigrantes, y nuestra prosperidad futura depende de que continuemos por un camino de bienvenida para todas las personas que viven en el Estado del Sol, independientemente de su lugar de nacimiento o estado migratorio. A todos los inmigrantes de Florida: son bienvenidos aquí y los apoyamos”.

Kate Melloy Goettel, directora jurídica de litigios del American Immigration Council:

“La ley antiinmigrante de Florida perpetúa estereotipos dañinos y fomenta una atmósfera de miedo y hostilidad. Esta legislación equivocada no solo se dirige a los inmigrantes y sus familias, sino que también pone en peligro el tejido de las comunidades de Florida, así como la economía del estado. Nuestra demanda busca garantizar los derechos fundamentales y la dignidad de cada individuo en el estado, independientemente de su estatus migratorio. Nadie debe vivir con miedo o enfrentar discriminación basada de su estatus migratorio, su presunto estatus migratorio o el estatus migratorio de sus familiares”.

