The Porch Swing Company Announces New Summer Product Launch
New Outdoor Furniture Perfect for Creating An Outdoor OasisOLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Porch Swing Company (https://theporchswingcompany.com/) has just launched four new Live Casual Metal Swings for the summer. (https://theporchswingcompany.com/collections/metal-swings)
The Porch Swing Company offers a wide range of handcrafted furniture to elevate one’s outdoor space. The new Live Casual Metal Swings come in four different designs and are now available on The Porch Swing Company’s website. Having previously sold metal swings with much success, the company decided to take the designs to the next level.
“Back by popular demand, we created the new Live Casual Metal Swings collection with updated contour seating for optimal comfort,” says Hayley Phillips, Director of E-Commerce. “Each swing caters to a different style to ensure everyone can find the outdoor metal swing that fits their design preferences.”
The Live Casual Metal Swings collection includes The Palm Springs, The Mariposa, The Canterbury and
The Logan. Each of these pieces offers unique features while still maintaining the classic and minimalist style to fit any outdoor space this summer. From June 27-July 25 there is a presale exclusive which takes $20 off the full price of $219.
The Palm Springs features a 3-fanned leaf design, giving it a boho and desert escape style. For those looking to coordinate their backyard furniture to their garden, The Mariposa features a floral back design that creates a whimsical, garden party aesthetic. The Canterbury is for customers with a modern and simplistic style when it comes to outdoor decor as it has a cathedral-inspired back design. Lastly, The Logan has an industrial criss-cross design and takes the modern style to the next level with an art-deco aesthetic.
Each of these new designs features a cup holder on both sides which is hard to come by when it comes to metal swings. Once purchased, the swings are quick-ship, meaning they ship within two business days to ensure customers get their new outdoor furniture just in time for the summer. The designs are maintenance-free and easy to clean, ensuring they are a long-lasting investment to last many summers.
About The Porch Swing Company
The Porch Swing Company was founded in 2008 to bring exclusive, handcrafted furniture to any outdoor space, making it feel like an extension of the home. With one of the largest selections available online and six exclusive brands, the e-commerce brand focuses on timeless products designed for comfort and durability. The Porch Swing Company has established decades-long relationships with the Amish communities in Pennsylvania and prides itself on its unique outdoor products that are predominantly handcrafted and made-to-order. Available products range from outdoor porch swings, swing beds, gliders, rocking chairs, pergolas and swing stands.
For more information please visit https://theporchswingcompany.com
