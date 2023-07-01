Aron Govil Discusses Future of Green Hydrogen

DUCON LOGO Green Hydrogen Technology

Aron Govil, head of The Ducon group, a large international conglomerate, recently talked in an interview about the promising future of green hydrogen globally.

Ducon Technologies Inc. (NSE:DUCON)

As technology evolves, costs decrease, and supportive government policies strengthen, green hydrogen will play a significant role in the global energy transition & combating climate change .” — Aron Govil

NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Entrepreneur Aron Govil, who also heads the Ducon group, a large international conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of companies, recently talked in an interview about the promising future of green hydrogen and recent advances in green hydrogen technology.

Aron Govil explained that green hydrogen, derived from renewable energy sources, has gained immense attention in recent years due to its potential to revolutionize the global energy landscape by combating climate change and achieving global decarbonization targets. Green hydrogen can replace fossil fuels in various sectors, including power generation, industry, and transportation, thus significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to produce hydrogen through electrolysis.

Mr. Govil discussed the electrolysis process which is used to produce hydrogen from water using electricity. Mr. Govil said, “Recent advancements have focused on improving the efficiency of electrolyzers, reducing energy consumption, and increasing hydrogen production rates.” “New materials, innovative cell designs, and improved catalysts have led to more efficient electrolysis processes, making green hydrogen production more cost-effective and the manufacturing of electrolyzers has seen a significant boost to meet the growing demand for green hydrogen.” continued Mr. Govil.

This trend is crucial for making green hydrogen more affordable and accessible for various applications. Advances in power electronics, grid management systems, and energy forecasting techniques have enabled better coordination between renewable energy generation and hydrogen production. This integration ensures that green hydrogen is produced when renewable energy generation exceeds demand, maximizing the utilization of clean energy resources.

These recent technological advances in green hydrogen demonstrate the increasing momentum and potential for its widespread adoption, said Mr. Govil and he further added, “As technology continues to evolve, costs decrease, and supportive government policies strengthen, green hydrogen is poised to play a significant role in the global energy transition, contributing to economic growth by creating new employment opportunities.”

The development and scaling of green hydrogen infrastructure, including electrolyzers, storage systems, and transportation networks, require significant investments. This investment can drive innovation, attract private capital, and foster the growth of new industries. The establishment of green hydrogen value chains can also lead to job creation in various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, operations, and maintenance. Additionally, countries with ample renewable resources can become exporters of green hydrogen, strengthening their economies, and contributing to energy security, finished Mr. Govil.

Risk Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These statements are conditioned upon and also involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those depicted by these statements.