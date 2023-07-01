Anna D. Smith Celebrates Pride Month with a Showcase of 5 Notable LGBTQIA+ Underground Artists
Closing Pride Month, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker salutes the vibrant work of five pioneering LGBTQIA+ underground artists.SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As we close Pride Month, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is delighted to pay homage to the vibrant contributions of five notable LGBTQIA+ visual artists who are trailblazers in the underground world of art.
While the art market for LGBTQIA+ artists has shown promising growth, largely driven by increased societal visibility, the rise of social media, and the establishment of queer art spaces, it remains a niche sector. LGBTQIA+ artists still face numerous challenges including gallery discrimination, underrepresentation in major art institutions, and the need for self-identification for inclusion in queer art spaces.
In spite of these obstacles, a number of LGBTQIA+ artists have made a significant impact on the art world. This year, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker highlights the following artists who continue to create groundbreaking works and open doors for others in the LGBTQIA+ community:
COMIC STRIP ARTIST
Edie Fake, a transgender comic strip artist from Chicago known for his Ignatz Award-winning graphic novel "Gaylord Phoenix" and his groundbreaking architecture-inspired work "Memory Palaces."
PRISON ARTIST
Jamie Diaz, a transgender woman artist currently incarcerated in Texas who produces captivating watercolor paintings that celebrate queer and trans identities, recently exhibited in New York City's Daniel Cooney Fine Art gallery.
STREET ARTIST
Jeremy Novy, an openly gay American street artist whose stencils and murals featuring queer themes contribute to the political and social conversation around LGBT rights.
NFT ARTIST
Dr. Brittany Jones, a scientist and NFT artist who employs digital art to advocate for representation and inclusivity, particularly within the STEAM fields.
GRAPHIC NOVELIST
Jadzia Axelrod, author and illustrator of the DC Comics graphic novel "Galaxy: The Prettiest Star," which offers a message of acceptance and strength for transgender youth.
This collection of artists is changing the landscape of contemporary art and society itself. Their pioneering work in various mediums serves not only as a creative expression but as a catalyst for change, embodying the spirit of visibility, celebration, and acceptance.
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker was proud to draw attention to these Underground contemporary artists and hope their stories inspire continued support for LGBTQIA+ artists and the larger queer community. In closing Pride Month, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker will be carrying forward a renewed commitment to highlighting and celebrating the diversity of voices in the world of art.
To learn far more about these, "5-Notable LGBTQIA+ Underground Artists," be sure to check out Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Blog, or the audio versions on Spotify or YouTube.
5-Notable LGBTQIA+ Underground Artists | Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
https://adsmith.broker/5-notable-lgbtqia-underground-artists/
STREAMING NOW: 5-Notable LGBTQIA+ Underground Artists | Spotify
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/adsmith/episodes/5-Notable-LGBTQIA-Underground-Artists-e26dp1d
5-Notable LGBTQIA+ Underground Artists | YouTube
https://youtu.be/N319x24O4rg
ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER:
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker in Silicon Valley, whose trademarked motto is “Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art”® is a leading art advisory and brokerage firm, specializing in contemporary Underground art. In addition to its art services, the firm also provides real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. With a reputation as the "Queen of the Underground Art World," founder Anna D. Smith has built Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker into an art and real estate brokerage firm known for its expertise, professionalism, and commitment to client satisfaction.
