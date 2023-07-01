Market Analysis: Helium Market, PVDF Resin Market & High Purity Industrial Helium Gases Market forecasted for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Helium Market, PVDF Resin Market and High Purity Industrial Helium Gases Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Helium Market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period.Several industries, including as healthcare, electronics, welding, aircraft, and others, use helium extensively. The market is anticipated to expand significantly between 2021 and 2026, primarily as a result of the growing demand for helium in electronics and medical applications. A key end-user of helium, which is often utilised in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines, is the healthcare sector. The need for helium in the healthcare industry is projected to be driven by rising medical tourism and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure globally, which will fuel market expansion.

It exists in two different forms, namely:

• liquid helium

• gaseous helium

Liquid helium is a colorless liquid that is used in industries for a variety of purposes, including cooling superconducting magnets, MRI machines, and other equipment where very low temperatures are necessary. Gaseous helium is used for welding, balloon inflation, and as a lifting gas due to its low density.

Helium finds its application in various industries, including Cryogenics, Aerostatics, Semiconductor & Fiber Optics, Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography, Welding, and others. In cryogenics, helium is used to cool materials down to extremely low temperatures, making it useful in medical imaging, and nuclear magnetic resonance imaging. In Aerostatics, helium is used to fill balloons, blimps, and airships because of its lighter-than-air property.

The market share of the Helium market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 35-40%, while North America is expected to hold a market share of 25-30%. Europe and the Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a smaller market share in the global Helium market. However, the demand for Helium is expected to rise in these regions due to the increasing applications in the healthcare and transportation sectors. The market share of Helium in these regions is expected to be around 20-25% and 5-10%, respectively.

Some of the prominent players in the market include Rasgas (Qatar), Exxon (US), Linde (US, Australia), Air Product (US), Praxair (US), Air Liquide (Algeria), Gazprom (Russia), PGNiG (Poland), Qatargas (Qatar), Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Messer.

These companies play a crucial role in the growth of the helium market by providing a consistent supply of helium to various industries. Some of the key players in the market reported the following sales revenue figures in 2020:

- Linde: $28.2 billion

- Air Product: $8.9 billion

- Air Liquide: $23.8 billion

The PVDF Resin Market is expected to grow from USD 3.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.40% during the forecast periodThe PVDF Resin target market is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. This is mainly driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as coatings, electrical and electronics, and oil and gas. PVDF Resin finds widespread use in the coating industry due to its excellent properties such as chemical resistance, weatherability, and mechanical strength. This has prompted many manufacturers in the industry to rely on this product for its superior finish and prolonged performance. Furthermore, the increasing demand for solar modules and sensors in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to drive the demand for PVDF Resin.

PVDF Resin, or Polyvinylidene fluoride resin, is a high-performance thermoplastic polymer that is commonly used in various industries. It is known for its excellent chemical resistance, UV stability, and mechanical strength. PVDF Resin is available in two forms, PVDF Granules and PVDF Powder. PVDF Granules are cylindrical shaped particles, while PVDF Powder is a fine powder consisting of individual particles.

PVDF resin, also known as polyvinylidene fluoride, has numerous applications in various industries. It is often used as a coating for metal surfaces due to its chemical resistance and durability. In injection/extrusion products, PVDF resin is used in the manufacturing of pipes, sheets, and films due to its flexibility and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. It is also used as a binder in lithium-ion batteries and as a photovoltaic film in solar panels due to its high thermal stability. Additionally, PVDF resin is used in water treatment membranes due to its ability to resist fouling and corrosion.

The rising population, growing urbanization, and infrastructural developments in countries such as China and India are also contributing to the market growth.North America and Europe are also expected to hold a notable market share of the PVDF resin market due to the growing demand from the aerospace, chemical processing, and oil & gas industries.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness moderate growth in the PVDF resin market due to the increasing demand for the product in various end-use industries.

The PVDF Resin Market is highly competitive due to the presence of various established players and increasing demand for PVDF Resin in various industries. These industries include automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, chemical processing, and others. Some of the significant players operating in the PVDF Resin Market are Arkema, Solvay, Kureha Corporation, Dongyue Group, Huayi 3F New Materials, Sinochem Lantian, Fluorine Chemical New Materials, Deyi New Material, Zhejiang Juhua, and 3M.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Arkema - EUR 8.7 billion in 2020

- Solvay - EUR 8.9 billion in 2020

- Kureha Corporation - JPY 137.7 billion in 2020

- Huayi 3F New Materials - CNY 3.97 billion in 2020

- Sinochem Lantian - CNY 3.7 billion in 2020.

The High Purity Industrial Helium Gases Market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period.The High Purity Industrial Helium Gases target market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality gases in various industries such as electronics, healthcare, metal fabrication, and aerospace among others. Helium plays a crucial role in several industrial applications such as welding, leak detection, and cooling of nuclear reactors, which is further contributing to the growth of the industry. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar energy and wind energy has boosted the demand for helium in gas turbines and other industrial equipment.

High purity industrial helium gases are categorized into two purity levels:

• 99.99%-99.995%

• 99.999%-99.9999%.

The 99.99%-99.995% purity level is commonly used in welding, metal fabrication, and semiconductor manufacturing processes. This type of helium gas helps to improve arc stability during welding, prevent oxidation, and enhance the quality of welds.

High purity industrial helium gases have various applications across industries such as cryogenics, aerostatics, semiconductor & fiber optics, leak detection & gas chromatography, welding, and others. In cryogenics, it is used to cool materials to extremely low temperatures. Helium is also used in aerostatics to fill balloons and airships due to its low density. Semiconductor and fiber optic industries use helium gas for the production of microchips, optical fibers, and other electronic components.

Overall, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the High Purity Industrial Helium Gases market, followed closely by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, reaching a valuation of approximately USD 4.5 billion by 2026.

The high purity industrial helium gases market is highly competitive, with several players vying for a larger market share. Some of the top players in the market include Qatargas (Qa), Exxon (Us), Linde (Us, Au), Air Product (Us), Air Liquide (Dz), Gazprom (Ru), PGNiG (Pl), Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Messer.

In terms of sales revenue figures, some of the top companies in the market are:

- Linde: $28.2 billion in 2020

- Air Products: $8.9 billion in 2020

- Air Liquide: $23.5 billion in 2020

- Taiyo Nippon Sanso: $5.1 billion in 2019

- Messer: $3.5 billion in 2019

