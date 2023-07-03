Arden Moore's Four Legged Life Show Wins Top Award in DWAA Communications Contest

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arden Moore, a renowned pet journalist, proudly announces the success of her nationally syndicated radio show, Four Legged Life. Since its launch last year, the show has garnered acclaim and recognition for its exceptional content. In a recent communications contest sponsored by the Dog Writers Association of America, an episode titled "American Veterinarians Volunteer at Ukrainian Borders" claimed the top award in the Radio or Other Audio category.

The winning episode featured esteemed veterinarians Dr. Marty Becker and Dr. Gary Weitzman, who shared their firsthand experiences of caring for pets in the war-torn country. Arden Moore, a best-selling author, radio show host, and certified pet first aid/CPR instructor, expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "This is a tremendous honor. I am privileged to have had Drs. Becker and Weitzman on the show, shedding light on their compassionate work at the front lines."

Furthermore, Four Legged Life received recognition as a finalist in the same category for an episode titled "Meet Cooper: Big Dog on Campus," which highlighted the impact of an emotional support dog on college students. Arden's ability to deliver compelling content that resonates with audiences was once again evident.

Arden Moore's accomplishments extended beyond the radio show. She also secured finalist honors in the Article - Behavior and Training category for her article titled "Using Food to Engage Your Dog" published in Dogster magazine. Additionally, her podcast episode "Bobby Bones Salutes Service Dogs" from the Oh Behave Show on Pet Life Radio garnered recognition in the podcast category.

To stay informed about Arden Moore and her work, please visit her official websites: http://www.ardenmoore.com/, http://www.fourleggedlife.com/, and http://www.petfirstaid4u.com/.

