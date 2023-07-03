Grammy Award-Winning Musicians/Songwriters/Producers, The Avila Brothers, Reunite with Usher for another # 1 Hit “Glu”

Avila Brothers

Glu is 2 Weeks at #1; Avilas Perform with Usher at Select Dates & Venues; Celebrate Twenty+ Years Strong, Enjoy New Music, New Collaborations & Brand Expansion

“At a time in R&B music where women aren’t being indulged from a grown and sexy aspect, Glu fulfills that missing piece…sexy, lustful, nasty…and unapologetic” — Avila Brothers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby and IZ Avila (The Avila Brothers) just teamed up again with RnB legend, Usher, for his latest smash hit “GLU” for which they wrote and produced alongside “YEAH" dynamic duo Sean Garrett and Lil Jon. The steamy bedroom banger debuted and number five and worked its way up to number 1 on R&B Radio this week!! “Glu is a Sensual and sexual track that mixes an old school RnB sound with Ushers unmatched talent and range.” GLU showcases Usher’s incredible talent and reminds listeners why Usher continues to be the King of RnB. Glu is not their first time working with Usher, the Avila Brothers worked on Raymond vs. Raymond, Rhythm City and worked on seven songs on Usher’s Confessions album, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart and sold 1.1 million in its first week also winning a Grammy for Best R&B Album of the Year. Currently the Avila Brothers are also producing and performing on stage in the King of Las Vegas’ successful Vegas residency entitled "My Way" along with other select venues and dates.

Speaking on Glu and working with Usher again, IZ says “At a time in R&B music where women aren’t being indulged from a grown and sexy aspect, Glu fulfills that missing piece…sexy, lustful, nasty…and unapologetic. The song is musically complex but cleverly simple and there is no one better to perform this song than Usher.”

The Avila Brothers are hot off of their latest single A Hard Working Man with Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus and writer producer Mike Smith, which was licensed by the NFL, NHL and the MLB for various segments and promotions. The Multi-Grammy award winning musicians/songwriters/producers have sold over 35 million records and show no sign of slowing down. Avila Bros are currently working alongside long time friend and Icon ICE-T on with a new male artist “ZIEME” who will be delivering a crowning timeless body of work that will incorporate an elite Avila Brothers ensemble. Avila Brothers recently produced the Latin remix from the Grammy nominated song & Def Jam artist, Muni Long's song entitled "Horas Y Horas.”

Additionally, Avila Brothers collaborated with Grammy Award Winning, Songwriters Hall Of Fame & Rock-N Roll Hall Of Famer(s) Production Duo “Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis” for creator Tracy McMillan’s HULU TV Series “Unprisoned” that stars Kerry Washington airing now, Marque Richardson & Faly Rakotohavana.

When iconic artists are looking for something fresh and original they call Avila Brothers. The duo has written, produced and performed with everyone from Janet Jackson, to Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliot, Usher and Earth Wind & Fire. The acclaimed duo also wrote and produced two songs for Mary J. Blige’s multi-platinum release entitled “The Breakthrough” and won a Grammy for Best R&B Album of the Year and Anthony Hamilton’s hit “Point of it All.” The Avila Brothers produced and wrote seven songs for Chaka Kahn’s release entitled ‘Funk This’, which won The Avila’s two Grammys for Best R&B Album of the Year and Best R&B Song written by the brothers.

This year celebrates 50 years of HipHop and the Avila Brothers have been recognized for their work with Ice-t, Missy Elliot, Slim Kid Tre from the Pharcyde, Ahmad, little Brother, Sly Boogie, Butch Cassidy, Bishop Lamont and Spice 1!

The Avila Brothers have been the gold standard in music for over 20 years and are currently having a resurgence with new music, new projects and new partnerships. Next up for Avila Bros is their partnership with SMH/Mike Smith (entrepreneur/songwriter/musician) who co-wrote and played on "A Hard Working Man," with a new producing partnership that will bring them to Nashville.

The Avila Brothers have had a tremendous career from making certified platinum hits, to being the original co-founders of Beats by Dre headphones, to IZ landing a small role in the original Spiderman movie. These industry veterans are just getting started!

For more information, visit AvilaBrothers.com

