Market Analysis: Synthetic Leather Market, Cellulosic Ethanol Market and Geopolymer Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Synthetic Leather Market is expected to grow from USD 6.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.10% during the forecast period.For the past few years, the synthetic leather market has been expanding rapidly, and it is anticipated that this growth will continue in the near future. Based on type, application, and geography, the market is divided into segments. The footwear, automobile, textile, and other sectors are among the target markets for synthetic leather. The increased need for environmentally friendly materials, the rise in popularity of non-animal based materials, and the affordability of synthetic leather compared to genuine leather are the main reasons fueling the growth of the synthetic leather industry.

Synthetic leather comes in a variety of forms, each with special qualities and advantages such as:

• The most widely used type of synthetic leather is made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride), which is renowned for being affordable, long-lasting, and stain- and water-resistant.

• Regular PU (Polyurethane) synthetic leather is more comfortable to wear than PVC leather since it is softer and more flexible.

• The feel of microfiber PU leather is similar to that of natural leather, making it more softer and more opulent.

• Ecological Purpose An environmentally friendly choice that uses recycled materials and doesn't release hazardous chemicals is PU leather

Synthetic leather, also known as artificial leather, is increasingly being used in various industries such as fashion, automotive, furniture, sports, and footwear. In sport shoes, synthetic leather is used in the upper part to provide durability and water resistance. It is also used in bags and furniture to provide a lower cost alternative to genuine leather. Car interiors are also made with synthetic leather which provides an option for those who prefer a more humane and environmentally friendly choice. Sports goods such as gloves and balls are made with synthetic leather to have a long-lasting and durable product. In each application, synthetic leather is made with a combination of fabrics and polymers that create a leather-like texture that has the ability to resist water and last longer.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Synthetic Leather market with a share of more than 65% by the end of 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for luxury goods and automobile interiors in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Europe and North America follow Asia Pacific in terms of market share, with an expected share of 20% and 10% respectively by 2025. The Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to witness moderate growth in the Synthetic Leather market with a share of 3% and 2% respectively by the end of 2025.

The synthetic leather market is highly competitive with players such as Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group, Asahi Kasei, Duksung, Daewon Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, San Fang Chemical, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Xiefu new materials, Huafeng Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, and Hongdeli.

Some sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Kuraray: USD 5.3 billion (2020)

- Toray: USD 20.6 billion (2020)

- Teijin: USD 7.6 billion (2020)

- Bayer: USD 45.5 billion (2020)

- Shandong Friendship: USD 602.2 million (2020)

- Wangkang Group: USD 175.8 million (2020)

- Kolon: USD 4.8 billion (2020)

The Cellulosic Ethanol Market is expected to grow from USD 47.00 Million in 2022 to USD 105.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period.The Cellulosic Ethanol market is a niche industry that utilizes renewable sources like grasses, wood chips, and agricultural residues to produce biofuels. The market provides a sustainable alternative to traditional fuels, which has gained popularity over the past years owing to the detrimental impact of fossil fuels on the environment and global climate change. The market has a wide scope of application, including transportation and power generation.

There are various types of cellulosic ethanol, including the following:

• Corn Stover

• Sugarcane Straw

• Bagasse

Corn stover is the leftover plant material after corn is harvested and has the potential to provide substantial amounts of cellulose for ethanol production. Sugarcane straw and bagasse are waste products from the sugarcane industry, and also have high cellulose content. Other types of cellulosic materials that can be used for ethanol production include switchgrass, wood chips, and municipal waste.

The cellulosic ethanol market is expected to witness significant growth in various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and China. The North American market is expected to lead the way due to its large production capacity and supportive government policies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to the increasing demand for biofuels in countries like India, China, and Japan. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth as government regulations favoring the use of renewable fuels will drive the market growth. The USA is also likely to drive market growth with its abundant availability of raw materials such as corn stover, and plant waste. China is also expected to see growth as the government aims to increase the share of biofuels in the energy mix.

The cellulosic ethanol market is a highly competitive landscape, with several companies striving to innovate and enhance their products to gain a competitive edge. The market is primarily dominated by players such as DuPont, Abengoa, POET-DSM, GranBio, Beta Renewables, Logen & Raizen, Ineos Bio, Fiberight, and Longlive.

The Geopolymer Market is expected to grow from USD 57.00 Million in 2022 to USD 87.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.The Geopolymer market is driven by several factors, including the growth of end-use industries, such as construction, infrastructure, and automotive. Geopolymer is a sustainable alternative to traditional building materials that offers higher strength, durability, and fire resistance, leading to an increased demand for green construction materials. Additionally, rising environmental concerns and government regulations towards reducing carbon footprint drive the adoption of Geopolymer.

In general, there are three main types of geopolymers:

• Geopolymer cement is a type of material that is formed by combining fly ash or slag with an ultraviolet activator solution. The resulting mixture will produce a material that has excellent cementing properties and can be used in various construction applications, including road and infrastructure projects.

• geopolymer binder involves the same process as geopolymer cement, but with a different mix of materials such as metakaolin. These types of binders can be used as a substitute to traditional cement in applications such as concrete and plaster.

• Other types of geopolymers include geopolymer composites, which can be made by incorporating fibers, particles, or other materials into a geopolymer matrix.

Geopolymer has found wide application in several industries such as building materials, transportation, automotive, and aerospace industries. In building materials, geopolymer is used to make concrete products, such as precast panels, pipes, and blocks. The transportation industry uses geopolymer in asphalt and road construction, and in railway crossings. In the automotive industry, geopolymer is used as coatings, adhesives, and thermal insulation in engines.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Geopolymer market, with a projected market share of around 65% by 2026. The region's strong focus on sustainable infrastructure development, increasing government support for geopolymer-based projects, and rising demand for geopolymer in various applications are expected to drive the market growth.North America and Europe are also expected to have significant market shares, with projected figures of around 20% and 10%, respectively, by 2026. The Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to have lower market shares, but still show potential for growth.

The global geopolymer market is highly competitive and fragmented, with a few major players dominating the market share. Some of the key players in the market include PCI Augsburg, Wagner Global, Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, Wöllner, Zeobond, Ecocem, Alchemy Geopolymer, Shanghai Liyang, Jiangsu Nigao, and Xian Changda.

Sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies:

- Zeobond: $9 million in 2020

- Ecocem: $30 million in 2020

- Wagner Global: $50 million in 2020

- Milliken Infrastructure Solutions: $100 million in 2020

