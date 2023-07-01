Market Analysis: Powder Coatings Market, Ceramic Membrane Market and Silicon Metal Market forecasted for 2023-2030

The Powder Coatings Market is expected to grow from USD 11.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.Due to its capacity to provide an environmentally safe and long-lasting coating solution, the powder coatings market has experienced tremendous expansion in recent years. The automotive, architectural, consumer goods, and furniture sectors are just a few of the areas that Powder Coatings targets. Global need for coatings with increased efficiency, durability, and sustainability has led to market expansion for powder coatings. Also, the industry has grown since powder coatings are increasingly chosen over traditional liquid coatings due to their affordability.

There are two types of powder coatings, namely thermoset and thermoplastic:

• Thermoset Powder Coating: This type of powder coating is widely used in high-temperature environments as it has good heat resistance properties. During the curing process, the powder coating undergoes a chemical reaction that forms a cross-linked network, making it tough and durable.

• Thermoplastic Powder Coating: This type of powder coating is softer compared to thermoset coatings and offers a greater degree of flexibility and adhesive strength. It melts and flows when exposed to heat, which allows it to be repaired and recoated easily.

Powder coatings have a wide range of uses in various applications. Indoor applications use powder coatings for furniture, fixtures, and various equipment. Industrial machines, shelving, and cabinets are some of the most common indoor applications. Outdoor or architectural applications involve using powder coatings for products like fences, railings, and doors. Powder coatings provide excellent durability, resistance to fading, and damage caused by harsh weather conditions or UV radiation. Automotive applications require powder coatings for metallic and non-metallic parts. The fast-curing capability ensures efficiency in manufacturing processes, and it provides excellent color retention, corrosion, and chemical resistance. Powder coatings are also used on appliances and housewares products like ovens, refrigerators, and washing machines.

In terms of market share, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a share of around 45%, followed by the North American and European regions with shares of around 25% and 22%, respectively. Other regions, including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, are expected to hold a smaller share of the market.

Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Arsonsisi, TIGER Drylac, RPM International, Nippon Paint, Jotun Powder Coatings, 3M, TITAN Powder Coatings, Teknos, Masco, ST Powder Coatings, Ripol, RIH, Pulverit, Protech-Oxyplast, American Powder Coatings, IGP, CIN, ADAPTA COLOR, Aiyue Group, Huajia, Jingaoli Group, Wisely, Fujian Wanan, Meijia New Materials, and Zhejiang Huacai are some of the prominent players operating in this market.

Akzonobel, one of the leading companies in the powder coatings market, reported sales revenue of €9.3 billion in 2020. Sherwin-Williams reported net sales of $18.4 billion in 2020. PPG Industries reported net sales of $13.2 billion in 2020, while Axalta Coating Systems reported net sales of $3.6 billion during the same period.

The Ceramic Membrane Market is expected to grow from USD 327.20 Million in 2022 to USD 613.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period.The Ceramic Membrane market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, as demand for efficient and cost-effective water treatment solutions continues to rise globally. The target market for Ceramic Membrane includes various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and water and wastewater treatment plants.

The major factors driving revenue growth in the Ceramic Membrane market include increasing demand for clean water, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for advanced filtration techniques.

Ceramic membranes can be classified into three types:

• Hyperfiltration

• Microfiltration

• Nanofiltration

Hyperfiltration involves the separation of a mixture based on the size of the molecules. Ceramic membranes used in this method have pore sizes of 1-2 nm. Microfiltration involves the separation of particles, colloids, and other substances from solutions. Ceramic membranes used in this method have pore sizes ranging from 0.1-1 µm. Nanofiltration is used for selective separation of ions. Ceramic membranes used in this method have pore sizes ranging from 10-100 nm.

Ceramic membrane is used in various applications, including biomedicine, sewage treatment, food and beverage, chemical industry, and other. In biomedicine, ceramic membranes are used for blood filtration and separation of stem cells. In sewage treatment, they are used to treat industrial wastewater and for the removal of organic matter and pathogens. In the food and beverage industry, ceramic membranes are used for clarification, sterilization, and separation of proteins. In the chemical industry, they are used for the separation of hydrocarbons, chemical polishing, and purification of gases.

In terms of market share, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the ceramic membrane market, with an estimated share of over 40% by 2025. North America and Europe are projected to hold shares of around 25% and 20%, respectively.Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience moderate growth in the ceramic membrane market, although their market share is relatively small compared to other regions.

The ceramic membrane market is highly competitive with a few key players dominating the market. Pall (Danaher), MEIDEN, METAWATER, ALSYS Group, JIUWU HI-TECH, Nanostone, Atech, TAMI, Novasep, Suntar, Liqtech, Inopor, Tangent Fluid, Lishun Technology, and Dongqiang are some of the major players in the market.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Pall (Danaher) reported a revenue of $3.73 billion in 2020, while MEIDEN reported a revenue of $3.14 billion in the same year. METAWATER reported a revenue of $500 million in 2019, while JIUWU HI-TECH reported a revenue of $330 million in the same year.

The Silicon Metal Market is expected to grow from USD 5.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.The Silicon Metal market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Silicon metal is a widely used industrial element that is used in various applications such as the production of alloys, semiconductors, and solar cells among others. The market for silicon metal has experienced steady growth over the past few years as a result of growing demand from various industries such as construction and automotive. One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the silicon metal market is the increasing demand for aluminum-silicon alloys in the automotive industry. The use of silicon metal in these alloys helps in reducing the weight of the vehicles and also improves

their mechanical properties.

There are mainly three types of silicon metal distinguished based on their content of purity which are:

• 99.5%

• 99.0%-99.5%

• 98.0%-99.0%

The high purity grade (content >99.5%) of silicon metal is widely used in the semiconductor industry to produce solar panels, computer chips, and other electronic devices. This particular type is the most demanded among the three and hold a significant market share in the global silicon metal industry. The medium purity grade (content 99.0%-99.5%) is mainly used in the manufacturing of aluminum-silicon alloys in the automotive and construction industries. The low purity grade (content 98.0%-99.0%) is mainly used in the production of silicones, resins, and other chemicals.

Silicon metal finds a wide range of applications in various industries. In the aluminum industry, it is used as a reducing agent to obtain pure aluminum from bauxite. It is also used in silicone compounds to manufacture sealants and adhesives, as well as in the production of lubricants, coatings, and water repellents. In photovoltaic solar cells, silicon metal is used as a semiconductor material to capture and convert sunlight into electricity. Additionally, it is extensively used in electronic semiconductors to form transistors, diodes, and other essential components.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the Silicon Metal market, accounting for more than 50% of the total market share. Europe and North America are expected to hold significant market shares, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The growth rate of the Silicon Metal market in these regions is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing demand from end-use industries, technological advancements, growing population, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth.

Some of the key players operating in the industry include Ferroglobe, Elkem, Simcoa, Wacker, Rima Group, RW Silicium, UC RUSAL, G.S. Energy, Hoshine Silicon, Yunnan Yongchang Silicon, Elkem Silicones (BlueStar Silicon), Wynca, East Hope, Jinxin Silicon, Great Union, and Sichuan Xinhe.

Some of the leading companies have a significant presence in various regions and generate substantial sales revenue. For example, Ferroglobe reported sales revenue of USD 1.5 billion in 2020, while Elkem reported sales revenue of NOK 22.6 billion (approximately USD 2.6 billion) in the same year.

