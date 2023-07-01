Market Analysis: Calibration Gas Mixture Market, Tantalum Pentoxide Powder Market, Spherical Silica Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Calibration Gas Mixture Market, Tantalum Pentoxide Powder Market and Spherical Silica Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Calibration Gas Mixture Market is expected to grow from USD 655.10 Million in 2022 to USD 940.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.The market for calibration gas mixtures is a specialised area of the gas industry that is expected to expand significantly over the projected period. The market for calibration gas mixture is primarily driven by the expanding use of gas sensors across numerous sectors. The need for Calibration Gas Mixture is also being driven by the growing environmental concerns and the requirement to ensure health and safety at work.

The target market for calibration gas mixtures consists of the oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and power generating industries. Due to its widespread use in oil refineries for monitoring employee safety and spotting gas leaks, the oil and gas industry is the product's major end-user.

There are diverse types of calibration gas mixtures such as:

• UHP (Ultra-High Purity)

• Special Application Gas Mixtures

• High-End Gas Mixtures

• EPA Protocol

Calibration Gas Mixtures have several applications in the industrial sector, science and research, and other areas. In the industrial sector, it is used to calibrate gas detectors to ensure accuracy and safety in the workplace. In science and research, it is used to calibrate laboratory instruments such as gas chromatographs and mass spectrometers to ensure accurate measurements for research purposes. In other areas, it is used in medical facilities to calibrate gas sensors and analyzers.

The report estimates that North America and Europe together will hold a market share of around 60% in the Calibration Gas Mixture market by the end of 2029, while Asia Pacific is expected to account for around 20% of the market share. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold smaller market shares but are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The key players in the market are Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, Iwatani Corporation, MATHESON, and others.

Air Liquide had a sales revenue of €21.1 billion in 2020, while Linde Group had a revenue of $28.2 billion in the same year. Praxair had sales revenue of $11.4 billion, and Air Products and Chemicals had a revenue of $8.9 billion in 2020.

The Tantalum Pentoxide Powder Market is expected to grow from USD 426.00 Million in 2022 to USD 549.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.The Tantalum Pentoxide Powder market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. The increasing demand for electronic devices, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the Tantalum Pentoxide Powder market. Tantalum Pentoxide Powder is widely used as a dielectric material in the production of capacitors, which are essential components in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The growth of the electronics industry is directly proportional to the growth of the Tantalum Pentoxide Powder market.

Tantalum pentoxide powder is classified into three types based on its purity levels, including the following:

• Below 99.9%

• 99.9-99.99%

• Above 99.99%

Tantalum pentoxide powder finds its application in electronic ceramics, single crystals, optical lenses, and many others. In electronic ceramics, it acts as a high-temperature capacitor dielectric material, enabling capacitors to store and discharge electrical energy efficiently. In single crystals, it is used as a substrate for growing various materials such as high-temperature superconductors. Tantalum pentoxide powder is also used as an optical coating in optical lenses to improve their durability and scratch resistance. Besides, it finds its use in the fabrication of tantalum capacitors, thin-film transistors, and high-index optical fiber preforms.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Tantalum Pentoxide Powder market. The market share percentage valuation for this region is estimated to be around 40%. North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant market share, with an estimated share of 20% and 15% respectively. Other regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to contribute to the growth of the Tantalum Pentoxide Powder market, with an estimated market share of around 10-15%.

The global tantalum pentoxide powder market is highly competitive due to the presence of several key players, including Global Advanced Metals, AMG, Taniobis (JX Nippon Mining & Metals), Materion, Mitsui Kinzoku, Taki Chemical, MPIL, Solikamsk Magnesium Works, Ningxia Orient Tantalum, Jiujiang Tanbre, KING-TAN Tantalum, F&X Electro-Materials, and Ximei Group.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Global Advanced Metals generated over $221 million in revenue in 2020, while AMG generated over $1.4 billion in revenue in the same year. Materion reported over $1.2 billion in revenue in 2020.

The Spherical Silica Market is expected to grow from USD 580.30 Million in 2022 to USD 878.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.The Spherical Silica market has been gaining traction in recent years due to the growing demand for high-performance fillers and coatings in various industries such as automotive, construction, and personal care. One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the Spherical Silica market is the increasing demand for durable and lightweight materials in the production of automotive and aerospace components. The use of spherical silica in these industries allows for improved strength and reduced weight, leading to better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

• Less Than 10 Μm

• Between 10 And 20 Μm

• Over 20 Μm In Diameter

The primary advantage of using spherical silica is its remarkable chemical and physical properties, which vary based on the particle size. The particle size influences silica's density, surface area, and the flow rate of liquids through them, which makes them incredibly useful in a range of industrial applications.

Spherical silica finds its application as a filler in various industries such as plastic, rubber, adhesive, and ceramic. It enhances the mechanical properties of materials, increases their thermal stability, and improves their dimensional stability. Spherical silica is ideal for sintering because of its uniform size, high purity, and high-temperature resistance. It is also used as a coating material in various applications such as catalyst support, chromatography, and drug delivery systems due to its high surface area and biocompatibility.

In terms of market share percentage valuation, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the market, with projections indicating a figure of around 45% by 2025. Europe and North America are also expected to exhibit robust growth, with market share percentages estimated to be around 25% and 20% respectively by the same year.

Some of the major players operating in the spherical silica market include Micron, Denka, Tatsumori, Admatechs, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Imerys, Sibelco Korea, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, and NOVORAY.

