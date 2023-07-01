Market Analysis: Ferrotitanium Market, Magnetics Powder Core Market and Rubber Coated Fabrics Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Ferrotitanium Market, Magnetics Powder Core Market and Rubber Coated Fabrics Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ferrotitanium Market is expected to grow from USD 241.90 Million in 2022 to USD 327.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.Ferrotitanium is a highly sought-after alloy, which is extensively used in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, chemical, and construction due to its excellent mechanical, physical, and chemical properties. The Ferrotitanium target market is expanding rapidly, owing to the surging demand for lightweight and durable products in the automotive and aerospace industries. Moreover, the growing construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is propelling the demand for Ferrotitanium as it enhances the strength and longevity of structures.

There are primarily two types of Ferrotitanium:

• Ferrotitanium 35%

• Ferrotitanium 70%

Ferrotitanium 35% contains 35% titanium, and the remaining composition is iron and other metals. On the other hand, Ferrotitanium 70% contains 70% titanium and the rest part is iron and other metals. The percentage of titanium in the alloy determines its strength and durability.

Ferrotitanium is widely used in various industries for its unique properties. It is used as a stainless steel stabilizer due to its ability to prevent the formation of unwanted, harmful carbides. Ferrotitanium also acts as a molten metal additive due to its ability to remove impurities and oxygen from the molten metal, thus improving the quality of the metal. Other applications of Ferrotitanium include the production of other titanium alloys and the manufacturing of welding electrodes.

The Ferrotitanium market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, particularly in the regions of North America, APAC, Europe, USA, and China. The rise in the demand for high-performance materials, especially in the aerospace and automotive sectors, is forecasted to boost the market growth in these regions. Moreover, the increasing use of Ferrotitanium in the production of lightweight and corrosion-resistant products also drives the growth. In North America, the market is expected to be driven by the presence of numerous aerospace and automobile industries. In China, industrialization and urbanization are likely to propel the growth of the Ferrotitanium market. In Europe, the market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.

The global ferrotitanium market is highly competitive, with a few key players dominating the market. Some prominent players in the market include Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet, ZTMC, Bansal Brothers, OSAKA Titanium, Guotai Industrial, Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy, and Hengtai Special Alloy.

For instance, Global Titanium generated a revenue of $98.1 million in 2018, with AMG Superalloys UK generating a revenue of $20.1 million in the same year. Also, Arconic reported a net revenue of $14.2 billion in 2019, while the Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant's net revenue was around $449 million in the same year.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/ferrotitanium-r426

The Magnetics Powder Core Market is expected to grow from USD 547.60 Million in 2022 to USD 646.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.40% during the forecast period.The Magnetics Powder Core market has a promising target market, as it caters to various industries such as automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. In the automotive industry, the demand for electric vehicles has increased the demand for Magnetics Powder cores due to their high permeability and low losses, which are essential for the inductors and transformers used in electric vehicle components. Similarly, in the aerospace and telecommunications industries, Magnetics Powder cores are used for power amplifiers, communication systems, and satellite equipment, among others.

The different types of magnetic powder cores available in the market are:

• MPP (Molypermalloy Powder Core)

• Sendust (Iron/ Silicon/ Aluminum Powder Core)

• High-Flux (Iron/ Silicon/ Aluminum Powder Core)

• Fe-Si (Iron/Silicon Powder Core)

Magnetic powder cores are widely used in different applications such as solar power, automotive, household appliances, UPS, wind power, and many others. In solar power systems, magnetic powder cores are used for converting DC power to AC power. These cores are also used in household appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and others, to minimize energy losses.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of the Magnetics Powder Core market by 2027, with a valuation of USD 1.20 billion, followed by North America with a market share of USD 496.5 million and Europe with a market share of USD 468.5 million. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to have relatively smaller market shares in the Magnetics Powder Core market.

Some of the prominent players in the market are CSC (Changsung Corp.), POCO Magnetic, MAGNETICS, Zhejiang NBTM Keda Magnetoelectricity (KDM), Micrometals, Dongbu Electronic Materials, Samwha Electronics, TDG, DMEGC, and Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the listed companies are:

- CSC (Changsung Corp.): $190 million (2019)

- POCO Magnetic: $64 million (2019)

- Dongbu Electronic Materials: $260 million (2019)

- Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial: $427 million (2019)

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/magnetics-powder-core-r427



The Rubber Coated Fabrics Market is expected to grow from USD 1.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.Rubber Coated Fabrics are specialized textiles that are coated with rubber to make them suitable for numerous industrial applications. These fabrics are highly resistant to abrasion, corrosion, and extreme temperatures, making them ideal for use in harsh environments. The Rubber Coated Fabrics market is primarily driven by rising demand from industrial applications such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.

The target market for Rubber Coated Fabrics includes manufacturers and suppliers of various industrial products, such as rubber hoses, gaskets, seals, and conveyor belts. The demand for these products has been increasing due to the growth of the automotive and construction industries, leading to increased demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics.

There are two main types of rubber coated fabrics –

• Natural Rubber Coated Fabrics

• Synthetic Rubber Coated Fabrics.

Natural rubber coated fabrics are made from natural rubber, which is derived from latex collected from the bark of rubber trees. Synthetic rubber coated fabrics, on the other hand, are made from synthetic rubbers such as neoprene, nitrile, and hypalon, which are derived from petroleum products. Both types of rubber coated fabrics offer similar performance characteristics, but synthetic rubber coated fabrics are often preferred for their greater resistance to chemicals and oils.

Rubber coated fabrics are versatile and find application in several industries. They are extensively used in the transportation industry, particularly for the manufacturing of conveyer belts, airbags, diaphragms, gaskets, and hoses. In the industrial application, they are utilized for the manufacturing of seals, belting, expansion joints, and skirting. These fabrics are also used in protective clothing for firefighting, industrial workers, and electricians. Construction industries use rubber coated fabrics for roofing, waterproofing, and shelter. In furniture and seating, they are used for upholstery, carpet backing, and matting.

The market share of the Rubber Coated Fabrics market is expected to be around 34% in the Asia Pacific region, 29% in North America, and 26% in Europe. Other regions like Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness growth in the Rubber Coated Fabrics market due to the increasing use of Rubber Coated Fabrics in various industries.

The global rubber coated fabrics market is highly competitive with the presence of several established players. Key players in the market include Trelleborg AB, GUMOTEX Coating, Continental (ContiTech), RAVASCO (Indus Belts), Zenith Rubber, Fairprene (Alpha Engineered Composites), Chemprene, White Cross Rubber Products, Arville, Kurwa Rubber＆Valves, Bobet, Fabri Cote, Vikamshi, and Colmant Coated Fabrics.

Trelleborg AB reported sales revenue of €3.4 billion in 2020, while Continental (ContiTech) reported sales revenue of €3.7 billion in 2019. Zenith Rubber reported sales revenue of $2.5 million in 2019.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/rubber-coated-fabrics-r428