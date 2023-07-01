Market Analysis: PolycaprolactoneDiol Market, RadiationShieldingMaterials Market, SiliconAnodeMaterials Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Polycaprolactone Diol Market, Radiation Shielding Materials Market and Silicon Anode Materials Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polycaprolactone Diol Market is expected to grow from USD 97.30 Million in 2022 to USD 145.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.Due to rising demand from numerous end-user industries, including the automotive, construction, and medical device sectors, the polycaprolactone diol market is anticipated to experience considerable expansion over the course of the forecast period. A popular raw ingredient for the creation of adhesives, coatings, elastomers, and polyurethane foams is polycaprolactone diol, a biodegradable and non-toxic polymer. The market for polycaprolactone diol is experiencing revenue growth due to the rising demand for environmentally friendly materials in the building and automotive industries.

Polycaprolactone diol is a high-quality polyester polyol that is widely used in various industrial applications such as coatings, adhesives, elastomers, and more. This diol is produced by the ring-opening polymerization of caprolactone, resulting in a linear chain with terminal hydroxyl groups. Polycaprolactone diol is available in different molecular weights ranging from 400 to above 3000, each with unique properties and benefits.

Polycaprolactone Diol (PCL) is a biodegradable polyester used as a building block for different types of polyurethane. PCL is used in various applications such as resins & coatings, elastomers, adhesives, medical devices, and others. PCL's exceptional mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and hydrophobicity make it highly suitable for several applications. In the resin and coatings segment, PCL aids in good flowability, minimum shrinkage, excellent adhesion, and scratch resistance. In the medical device segment, it is used in intravascular catheters and heart valves. The fastest-growing application segment of PCL is in the medical devices owing to the increased usage of bioresorbable polymers.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Polycaprolactone Diol market in the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The market share percentage valuation for this region is expected to be around 35%.North America and Europe are also expected to have significant market shares, with an estimated market share percentage valuation of 30% and 25% respectively. The growth in these regions can be attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable products in various sectors such as adhesives, coatings, and construction.

The global polycaprolactone diol market is highly consolidated, with a few established players, namely Ingevity, Daicel, BASF, Juren, and Global Other.

The Radiation Shielding Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 254.00 Million in 2022 to USD 348.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.The Radiation Shielding Materials market has been growing at a steady rate over the last few years. The market is segmented into different types of materials, including concrete and lead, and is used in various applications, including medical imaging, nuclear power plant construction, and aerospace.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the Radiation Shielding Materials market is the increasing demand for nuclear power across the globe. The popularity of nuclear power is driven by the need for clean energy and the rising cost of fossil fuels.

There are three types of radiation shielding materials:

• Traditional Lead Shielding Materials

• Lead Composite Shielding Materials

• Lead-Free Shielding Materials

Traditional lead shielding materials, such as lead sheets and bricks, are the most commonly used materials for radiation shielding due to lead’s high density and ability to absorb radiation effectively. Lead composite shielding materials are made by combining lead with other materials, such as rubber or concrete, to create a more flexible or stronger barrier against radiation. Lead-free shielding materials, such as tungsten and boron carbide, are becoming more popular due to concerns about the toxicity of lead and the increasing demand for greener products.

Another significant driver of the Radiation Shielding Materials market is the growth of the medical imaging industry. Medical technology has been advancing at a rapid pace, leading to the development of sophisticated imaging equipment. These machines require high-quality Radiation Shielding Materials to reduce the risk of radiation exposure to patients and healthcare providers.

In terms of market share percent valuation, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of around 35% followed by Europe with a 30% market share. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to hold a market share of approximately 25% by 2026. The Radiation Shielding Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 254.00 Million in 2022 to USD 348.00 Million by 2030.

The Radiation Shielding Materials Market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of several established companies. MAVIG, Nelco Worldwide, Ets-Lindgren, Wardray Premise, Marshield, Raybar, Veritas Medical Solutions, Gaven Industries, Amray Group, A&L Shielding, Kemmetech, Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT, AnLan, Shenwang Radiation Protective Equipment, Weihai Yingdun, DAHAETE, and Kangningda Medical are some of the prominent players in the market.

The sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Nelco Worldwide - $100 million

- Kemmetech - $10 million

- Nippon Electric Glass - $2.3 billion

- SCHOTT - $2.2 billion

- AnLan - $50 million

The Silicon Anode Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 288.20 Million in 2022 to USD 3378.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 42.14% during the forecast period.The Silicon Anode Materials market is a rapidly growing market that is expected to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. The market for Silicon Anode Materials is primarily driven by increasing demand for energy storage solutions in various applications such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy generation. The use of silicon anode materials in lithium-ion batteries is one of the major factors contributing to market growth.

The two types of silicon anode materials are:

• SiO/C stands for Silicon Monoxide/Carbon composite and is made of silicon monoxide and carbon. This type of material has a high theoretical capacity, low volume expansion, and excellent cycling stability.

• Si/C stands for Silicon/Carbon composite and is made of silicon and carbon. This type of material offers a high capacity, good cycling stability, and lower cost compared to SiO/C.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Silicon Anode Materials market. The market share percent valuation for this region is projected to be around 55% by the year 2026. The growth in this region can be attributed to the rapidly growing demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the market growth, with expected market share percent valuations of 23% and 18%, respectively.

The global silicon anode materials market is highly competitive, with major players including China Baoan Group Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd, ZhengTuo Energy Technology, Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology Co., Ltd.(GB), Shenzhen XFH Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group, and Putailai.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- China Baoan Group Co., Ltd.: USD 1.2 billion in 2020

- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.: USD 14.7 billion in 2020

- Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology Co., Ltd.: USD 230 million in 2020

