Market Analysis: Pharmaceutical Ethanol Market, Chain Lubricant Market and Ethanol in Beverage Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Pharmaceutical Ethanol Market, Chain Lubricant Market and Ethanol in Beverage Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmaceutical Ethanol Market is expected to grow from USD 1.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of -1.60% during the forecast period.Since the COVID-19 epidemic, there has been a steady increase in the need for alcohol-based cleaners and disinfectants, which has led to growth in the medicinal ethanol market. The market is anticipated to expand in response to the increased demand for pharmaceutical-grade ethanol of the highest quality for use in the manufacture of numerous medicines and pharmaceuticals.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and heart disorders is one of the key drivers fueling revenue growth in the pharmaceutical ethanol industry. Pharmaceutical-grade ethanol is a crucial component in the creation of the numerous drugs needed to treat these illnesses.

There are two types of pharmaceutical-grade ethanol:

• Low Purity Pharmaceutical-Grade Ethanol

• High Purity Pharmaceutical-Grade Ethanol.

Low purity ethanol has a purity level of 95%, while high purity ethanol has a purity level of 99.5%.

Pharmaceutical ethanol is widely used in the pharmaceutical and medical industry as a solvent, preservative, and disinfectant. It is commonly used in the production of medicines, vaccines, and biological products. In personal care and cosmetic industry, it is used as a solvent and preservative in products such as perfumes, lotions, and soaps.

As of 2021, the market share percentage valuation for the Pharmaceutical Ethanol market in North America is expected to be around 35%, followed by Europe with 30%. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a market share of around 25%. The rest of the regions i.e., Latin America, Middle East & Africa, are expected to have smaller market shares.

Some of the key players in the market include Cargill, Greenfield, Euro-Alkohol, Cristal Union, CropEnergies, Wilmar BioEthanol, Manildra, ALCOGROUP, GPC, Godavari, BruggemannAlcohol Heilbronn, Crated Spirits, Bangkok Alcohol Industrial, Warner Graham, SDIC JILIN, and Taicang Xintai Alcohol.

Some of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical ethanol market have reported significant growth in their sales revenue in recent years. For instance, Cargill reported a sales revenue of $113.5 billion in 2019, while Greenfield reported a sales revenue of $1.8 billion in the same year. Euro-Alkohol reported a sales revenue of €360 million in 2019. Godavari reported a sales revenue of $307 million in 2019.

The Chain Lubricant Market is expected to grow from USD 713.90 Million in 2022 to USD 945.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.The Chain Lubricant market comprises of various types of lubricants used for different applications. The target market for Chain Lubricant includes industries such as automotive, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and food processing. The demand for chain lubricants has significantly increased over the years due to the growing need for maintenance and repair of heavy machinery and equipment.

The major factors driving revenue growth in the Chain Lubricant market include the increasing adoption of automation and advanced technologies in various industries, rise in demand for high-performance lubricants, and growing awareness about the benefits of preventive maintenance.

There are two main types of chain lubricants:

• Industrial Grade

• Food Grade

Industrial Grade chain lubricants are used for heavy-duty machines with high loads and high temperatures, such as automotive engines and manufacturing equipment. They are usually made from synthetic oils and have special additives that prevent wear, rust, and oxidation. These lubricants are also resistant to water and other contaminants that could cause damage to the machinery. Industrial grade chain lubricants are ideal for industrial settings and are essential for maintaining the smooth and efficient operation of machines and equipment.

Chain lubricant is used in various industries such as transportation, auto industry, aerospace, machinery and equipment, food and beverage, mining, chemicals, and cements. In the transportation industry, chain lubricants are used to reduce wear and tear on chains, reducing the frequency of replacement and repair. In the auto industry, chain lubricants are used to protect the chains, gears, and engines, thereby increasing their longevity. In the aerospace industry, chain lubricants are used to protect the chains, gears, and engines from corrosion and damage.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Chain Lubricant market, with a market share of around 40% by 2025. This is primarily due to the rapidly growing industrialization and increasing investment in the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant market shares of around 25% each by 2025. The increasing demand for chain lubricants in industries such as construction, automotive, and food processing is driving the market growth in these regions.The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to witness moderate growth in the Chain Lubricant market, with market shares of around 5-10% each by 2025

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Exxon Mobil, TOTAL, BP, Shell, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Sinopec, SKF, Chevron, Kluber Lubrication, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, BECHEM, and others.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Exxon Mobil - $176.8 billion (2020)

- TOTAL - €143.4 billion (2019)

- BP - $190.3 billion (2020)

- Shell - $180.5 billion (2020)

The Ethanol in Beverage Market is expected to grow from USD 2.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.The Ethanol in Beverage market comprises a diverse group of companies that produce, distribute, and sell alcoholic beverages. This market is experiencing significant growth, given the surging demand for alcoholic products worldwide. The primary factors driving revenue growth in this market are changing lifestyles, urbanization, and increasing disposable income. The demand for alcoholic beverages is also influenced by social and cultural factors, such as the rising popularity of craft beer and wine, and an increase in tourism.

There are various types of ethanol in beverages such as:

• Grains Ethanol

• Sugarcane Ethanol

• Fruits Ethanol

Grains ethanol, also known as corn ethanol, is made from corn and is commonly used in American whiskey. Sugarcane ethanol, on the other hand, is made from sugarcane and is typically used in rum production. Fruits ethanol, such as apple ethanol and grape ethanol, is made from fruit sugars and is widely used in wine production. Finally, other ethanol types include sorghum ethanol and barley ethanol.

Ethanol is widely used in the production of various types of alcoholic beverages such as baijiu, vodka, whisky, brandy, rum, tequila, and others. It is the primary component responsible for the ethanol content of these beverages. Ethanol serves as a solvent for extracting flavors, aromas, and colors from various sources such as grains, fruits, and herbs. It also plays a vital role in the fermentation and distillation processes which are necessary for the production of these beverages.

North America is expected to dominate the Ethanol in Beverage market, with a market share of approximately 40% by the end of 2027. This is attributed to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages and the presence of major players in the region. Europe is expected to come in second, with a market share of approximately 25%. This is due to the high consumption of alcoholic beverages and the growing trend of premium and craft beers in the region. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the Ethanol in Beverage market, with a market share of approximately 20%.

The global ethanol in beverage market is highly competitive and is dominated by key players such as ADM, Cargill, Greenfield, Euro-Alkohol, MGP Ingredients, Cristal Union, Wilmar BioEthanol, GPC, Manildra, Tereos, CropEnergies, ALCOGROUP, BruggemannAlcohol Heilbronn, Bangkok Alcohol Industrial, Warner Graham, SDIC JILIN, Taicang Xintal Alcohol, and China New Borun.

MGP Ingredients reported sales revenue of $1.03 billion for fiscal year 2020, while Wilmar BioEthanol generated $5.18 billion in revenue for the same period. Tereos had a revenue of €4.4 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020.

