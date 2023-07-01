Market Analysis: Water Blocking Yarn Market, Curing Agent Market, Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Water Blocking Yarn Market, Curing Agent Market and Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Blocking Yarn market size is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cables and wires that require water-blocking properties and the growth of the telecommunications industry.The construction, energy, and telecommunications sectors are the main consumers of water blocking yarn. To shield cables from water damage and penetration, sheathing is done with this high-performance yarn. In the upcoming years, the market for water blocking yarn is anticipated to expand rapidly, primarily due to the increased need for fibre optic cables and communication networks. The expansion of renewable energy initiatives as well as an uptick in construction work further add to the need for water blocking yarn.

The most commonly used types of water blocking yarn are:

• PET/Polyester Base Yarn

• Aramid Fiber Base Yarn

PET/Polyester Base Yarn is made up of a combination of polyester and polyethylene materials. It is known for its high tensile strength and excellent resistance to impact and abrasion. This type of water blocking yarn is cost-effective, lightweight, and easy to handle, making it a popular choice for manufacturers of electrical cables. Aramid Fiber Base Yarn, on the other hand, is made up of a combination of aramid fibers and high-performance polymers

Water blocking yarn is widely used in communication cables, power cables, submarine cables, and other cables. In communication cables, water blocking yarn is used as a protective layer to prevent water from penetrating the cable. In power cables, it is used as a barrier to keep moisture and water away from the cable. In submarine cables, water blocking yarn is an essential component to prevent water penetration and help maintain the longevity of the cable. In other applications, water blocking yarn is used as a protective layer in various industries such as aerospace and automotive.

The Water Blocking Yarn market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2020-2025, reaching a market valuation of USD 361 Million by 2025. In Europe, the water blocking yarn market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the same period and reach a market valuation of USD 300 Million by 2025. Meanwhile, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of USD 393 Million by 2025.

Some of the major companies that operate in the water-blocking yarn market include Fiberline, DS Cable Materials, GarnTec, Artofil, AKSH OPTIFIBRE, Nantong Siber Communication, Centran Industrial, Shenyang Jinggong Cable Material, Wuxi Tongda Telecommunications Accessories Factory, Hongzhuo Photoelectric Materials Technology, Haiso Technology, and Suzhou Taifang Cable&Wire material.

According to public data, some of these companies had the following sales revenue figures in 2020:

- Fiberline: $235 million

- DS Cable Materials: $285 million

- AKSH OPTIFIBRE: $68 million

The Curing Agent Market is expected to grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.The expanding demand from numerous industries, including the automotive, building, and marine sectors, among others, is a major driver of the market for curing agents. Curing agents are used to accelerate the curing of coatings and composites, increasing productivity and cutting down on manufacturing time. This market is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising need for high-performance materials and coatings that offer resistance to chemicals, temperatures, and weather conditions.The move towards environmentally friendly curing agents is one of the newest trends in the curing agent industry.

Curing agents come in a variety of forms on the market as follows:

• Epoxy

• Amides

• Silanes

• Isocyanates

• Arizidine

Because to their great mechanical and chemical resistance, epoxy curing agents are one of the most widely used curing agents. This makes them perfect for a variety of applications in the aerospace, civil engineering, marine, automotive, and electronic industries. A wide variety of adhesives, sealants, and coatings frequently use amides as curing agents because of their prolonged pot lives and low levels of toxicity. Because silanes can crosslink various materials and improve their adhesive qualities, they are used as curing agents in composite and coating systems.

Curing agents also enhance the strength of construction materials, such as concrete and mortars, making them more resistant to wear and tear. In adhesives, curing agents enable the adhesive to bond materials more efficiently, improving their overall strength. Meanwhile, in composites, curing agents determine the mechanical properties and performance of the material, making them ideal for aerospace and automobile industries. In the wind energy sector, curing agents are used to bind the composites that form the structure of the blades, ensuring the finished product can withstand harsh weather conditions.

In polyurethane foams, coatings, and adhesives, isocyanates are frequently utilised as curing agents because of their outstanding mechanical and chemical stability. agents for curing arizidine

The regions that are expected to dominate the Curing Agent market are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In North America, the market is expected to grow due to the increased demand from the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries. The market share percent valuation of North America is expected to be around 30%.In Europe, the market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for advanced composite materials and epoxy resins in the automotive and aerospace industries. The market share percent valuation of Europe is expected to be around 25%.In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand from the construction industry in emerging economies such as India and China. The market share percent valuation of Asia Pacific is expected to be around 35%.Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to contribute to the growth of the Curing Agent market, with a market share percent valuation of around 10%.

The global curing agent market is highly competitive due to the presence of various market players worldwide, including Olin Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman, Kukdo Chemical, Reichhold, Atul, Aditya Birla Group, BASF, Evonik, Cardolite, Gabriel Performance Products, Mitsubishi Chemical, Incorez, Hitachi Chemical, Cargill, Dasen Material, Rich Chemical, and Yun Teh Industrial.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the listed companies are as follows:

- BASF - $65.3 billion in 2020

- Huntsman - $6.2 billion in 2020

- Olin Corporation - $6.9 billion in 2020

The Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market is expected to grow from USD 132.30 Million in 2022 to USD 170.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.The extensive use of low temperature sealing glass in a variety of industries, including semiconductor, electronics, and energy, has led to the market's rapid expansion over the years.

The growing demand from the semiconductor sector is one of the key reasons behind the growth of the low temperature sealing glass market. There is a demand for dependable and high-performance sealing materials as a result of technical developments in the semiconductor production process. Low Temperature Sealing Glass is a great option for semiconductor applications because it has the requisite qualities, including strong temperature resistance, excellent chemical endurance, and low thermal expansion.

The different types of low-temperature sealing glasses are categorized based on their maximum operating temperature such as:

• Below 430℃ sealing glasses are commonly composed of borosilicate or soda-lime glass.

• 430℃-500℃ sealing glasses are composed of alumina-borosilicate and lead-sodium-borate glass.

• Above 500℃ sealing glasses are composed of borosilicate, alumina-borosilicate, and phosphate-based glass.

Low temperature sealing glass is widely used in various applications such as LED & OLED, electronics and semiconductors, home appliances, and others. In the LED and OLED application, it is used as a sealing material to protect the electronic components from environmental hazards or for surface coating. In the electronics and semiconductors industry, the low-temperature sealing glass is used to bond the electronic components together and for packaging. It is also used to seal the capacitors and other electronic components within a housing. Low temperature sealing glass is extensively used in home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, and ovens as it is a reliable and long-lasting sealing solution

Regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are expected to dominate the low temperature sealing glass market due to their growing industrialization, economic growth, and advancements in technology. The market share percentage valuation could vary based on the demand and supply chain logistics in these regions. The market share of the low temperature sealing glass market in different regions also depends on the application and industry type, ranging from automotive, electronics, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

The global low temperature sealing glass market is highly competitive with key market players such as Nippon Electric Glass, NAMICS, Ferro, SCHOTT, Showa Denko Materials, YEK Glass, AGC, Shenzhen Sialom Advanced Materials, Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials, Anywhere Powder, and Beijing Asahi Electronic Materials.

Schott experienced a revenue of USD 2.35 billion in 2020. AGC Inc. reported a revenue of USD 14.6 billion in the fiscal year 2020. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. reported a net sales revenue of JPY 275.0 billion in 2020.

