Omada One BPO Expands Operations into Malaysia and Vietnam, Strengthening its Global Presence CEO, Timothy Witucki
Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”UNITED STATES , July 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omada One, a renowned customer experience, accounting, and financial BPO contact center staffing company, is excited to announce its expansion plans into Malaysia and Vietnam in 2023. With the addition of new micro contact center sites in these countries, Omada One has solidified its position as a truly global company within just two years of its inception.
About Omada One
Omada One is a leading customer experience BPO contact center staffing and HR payroll services company. With a focus on delivering exceptional services, Omada One has rapidly expanded its global footprint since its launch. The company provides a range of services, including accounting, fractional CFO, financial services, and software development back-end support, to clients across various industries. Omada One is committed to driving success for its customers through innovation, expertise, and a customer-centric approach.
The company's success in these areas has driven its expansion into key markets such as the United States, Singapore, Spain, London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Australia. Additionally, Omada One has established project development operations and support for clients across the Middle East, Malaysia and Vietnam. This impressive growth showcases the company's ability to collaborate with customers and deliver exceptional services.
"Our expansion into Malaysia and Vietnam this year marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth plan," stated Timothy Witucki, CEO of Omada One. "We are committed to establishing a global presence and aim to build a strong team of 5000 employees worldwide over the next three to five years, spanning multiple countries. This expansion enables us to better serve our clients while seizing new market opportunities."
Omada One remains dedicated to scaling its operations and overseeing rapid growth while simultaneously developing innovative products. The company plans to pursue internal organic growth strategies and targeted micro contact center acquisitions in its current strongholds, as well as in other identified market regions.
With its expansion into Malaysia and Vietnam, Omada One is well-positioned to bring its exceptional customer experience, multilingual capabilities in fifteen-plus native languages, and BPO services to clients in these regions. The company's global footprint and unwavering commitment to excellence further strengthen its position as a trusted partner in delivering exceptional business solutions.
Timothy Witucki
Omada One Inc
+1 213-425-7107
Timothy@Omadaone.com
