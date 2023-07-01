Arrests Made in Carjacking Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Carjacking offenses that occurred in the District. The arrestees and offenses are listed below:

A 14-year-old juvenile female of Greenbelt, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on the following dates and locations:

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 7:59 pm, in the 500 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast, DC. CCN: 23-098-165

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 12:15 am, in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast, DC. CCN: 23-098-284

A 14-year-old juvenile female of Northeast, DC, and a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, were arrested for Carjacking offenses that occurred on the following dates and locations:

On Thursday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 5:01 am, in the 4100 block of Ames Street, Northeast, DC. CCN: 23-103-891

On Thursday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 8:20 am, in the 2000 block of Fort Davis Street, Southeast, DC. CCN: 23-103-975

On Friday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 1:14 am, in the 1500 block of 42nd Street, Southeast, DC. CCN: 23- 103-838

Pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was arrested for an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on the following date and location:

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 10:20 pm, in the 500 block of M Street, Northwest, DC. CCN: 23- 093-870

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.