French Scientologists Raise Awareness of the Danger of Drugs

For decades, the Non a la Drogue, Oui à la Vie Association has been active in drug prevention throughout the country. Volunteers manned a booth in Marseilles where they shared this information. At a booth in Paris, a volunteer shares the Truth About Drugs campaign with a mother.

Volunteers from Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie (the No to Drugs, Yes to Life Association) carried out a campaign on International Day Against Drug Abuse

In commemoration of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking June 26, Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie volunteers from

Scientology Churches, Missions and groups in Paris, Angers, Agen, Toulouse, Lyon and Marseille mobilized to inform their communities about the danger of drugs. They are committed to ensuring the youth of their cities know the truth about drugs. Young people can then make the self-determined decision to live drug-free.

The Association, which has been active in drug prevention for decades, is encouraged by a recent study. It found that in 2022, fewer than three in ten 17-year-olds had ever smoked cannabis. This is the lowest usage recorded since 2000. And by comparison, in 2002, half the teenagers surveyed said they had experimented with the drug. This has encouraged the volunteers to continue with their work to help youth avoid the consequences of drug abuse and addiction.

Learning that some 40 percent of the traffic accidents that firefighters respond to involve drivers who consumed alcohol, Paris volunteers began the day with a seminar at a local fire station on the use of the Truth About Drugs program. They then set up drug information booths in communities around Paris. Among those most interested in the data were an educator from a social center and a training manager. Both are now keen to use the Truth About Drugs program in preventive actions in their own areas.

The comments volunteers received from those visiting their booths or those they handed booklets to on busy streets confirmed the importance of their work.

“I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on any young person,” said a former addict. “It’s a trap.” Several young people confided in the volunteers that from what they have learned from the booklets, they have decided to refuse to take substances at parties from now on. A sports club leader took a full set of materials to use with his students.

A Scout leader expressed his concern to the volunteers. “I see young people starting to smoke joints by the time they are 11 or 12. What does the future hold for them? This drug market isn’t confined to the big cities as it used to be. It has spread to villages that were been spared up until recently.” He was eager to have the Truth About Drugs educator’s guide to use with his troop.

Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie is a subsidiary of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a volunteer organization with a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using Foundation for a Drug-Free World resources, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information.