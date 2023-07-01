French Scientologists Raise Awareness of the Danger of Drugs

For decades, the Non a la Drogue, Oui à la Vie Association has been active in drug prevention throughout the country.

For decades, the Non a la Drogue, Oui à la Vie Association has been active in drug prevention throughout the country.

Volunteers manned a booth in Marseilles where they shared this information.

Volunteers manned a booth in Marseilles where they shared this information.

At a booth in Paris, a volunteer shares the Truth About Drugs campaign with a mother.

At a booth in Paris, a volunteer shares the Truth About Drugs campaign with a mother.

Volunteers from Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie (the No to Drugs, Yes to Life Association) carried out a campaign on International Day Against Drug Abuse

PARIS, FRANCE, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In commemoration of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking June 26, Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie volunteers from
Scientology Churches, Missions and groups in Paris, Angers, Agen, Toulouse, Lyon and Marseille mobilized to inform their communities about the danger of drugs. They are committed to ensuring the youth of their cities know the truth about drugs. Young people can then make the self-determined decision to live drug-free.

The Association, which has been active in drug prevention for decades, is encouraged by a recent study. It found that in 2022, fewer than three in ten 17-year-olds had ever smoked cannabis. This is the lowest usage recorded since 2000. And by comparison, in 2002, half the teenagers surveyed said they had experimented with the drug. This has encouraged the volunteers to continue with their work to help youth avoid the consequences of drug abuse and addiction.

Learning that some 40 percent of the traffic accidents that firefighters respond to involve drivers who consumed alcohol, Paris volunteers began the day with a seminar at a local fire station on the use of the Truth About Drugs program. They then set up drug information booths in communities around Paris. Among those most interested in the data were an educator from a social center and a training manager. Both are now keen to use the Truth About Drugs program in preventive actions in their own areas.

The comments volunteers received from those visiting their booths or those they handed booklets to on busy streets confirmed the importance of their work.

“I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on any young person,” said a former addict. “It’s a trap.” Several young people confided in the volunteers that from what they have learned from the booklets, they have decided to refuse to take substances at parties from now on. A sports club leader took a full set of materials to use with his students.

A Scout leader expressed his concern to the volunteers. “I see young people starting to smoke joints by the time they are 11 or 12. What does the future hold for them? This drug market isn’t confined to the big cities as it used to be. It has spread to villages that were been spared up until recently.” He was eager to have the Truth About Drugs educator’s guide to use with his troop.

Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie is a subsidiary of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a volunteer organization with a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using Foundation for a Drug-Free World resources, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See how effective this initiative is by watching episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. Available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and the network can also be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

French Scientologists Raise Awareness of the Danger of Drugs

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
French Scientologists Raise Awareness of the Danger of Drugs
The Church of Scientology: Committed to Making Hollywood Beautiful, Safe and Clean
Church of Scientology Promotes Living Better by Living Free From Drugs
View All Stories From This Author