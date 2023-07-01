Submit Release
FSIS Recall Release 027-2023 Ineligible Products

WASHINGTON DC, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  
                                                                     
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Kenneth King
202-720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-027-2023
 

PANAMERICAN FOODS, LLC RECALLS INELIGIBLE PORK AND BEEF
BEAN STEW PRODUCTS IMPORTED FROM BRAZIL

 
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – Panamerican Foods, LLC, a distributor and importer of record located in Kearny, N.J., is recalling approximately 4,978 pounds of the pork and beef bean stew products that were imported from an establishment in Brazil that is not eligible to export meat products to the United States, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date [view labels]:
      

  • 430g cans containing “Anglo Feijoada Pronta para servir”.
 

  • 430g cans containing “Bordon Feijoada PRONTO PARA SERVIR”.
  
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “76 S.I.F.” on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
                                 
The problem was discovered when FSIS followed up on a referral from USDA’s Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program. The pork and beef bean stew products, which were imported from a Brazilian establishment not eligible to export meat products to the United States, were observed for sale in a retail store.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Carlos Albarracin, President of Panamerican Foods, LLC, at 917-544-8237 or email at carlospanamerican@aol.com.  

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

