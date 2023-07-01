Bitcoin Well Announces Shares for Debt

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF), announces a shares for debt arrangement.

Shares for Debt

The Company plans to issue 1,152,273 Common Shares having an aggregate value of $63,375 related to the balance of the earn-out on the Equibytes acquisition, previously announced on September 8, 2021 . The Common Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.055 per Common Share, being equal to the closing trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV on the date of this news release. The issuance of the Common Shares is subject to the approval of the TSXV, and such Common Shares will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period pursuant to TSXV policies.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is in the business of future-proofing money. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Personal Services business unit drives cash-flow to help fund this mission.

