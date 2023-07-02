True Crime Podcast Scam Junkie Launches Free T-Shirt Giveaway Today

The Don of Con on The View ABC-TV

P.T. Barnum said a sucker is born every minute. True crime podcaster and former con man Steve Comisar turns his past into profits with Scam Junkie.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Spotify, the worlds largest platform for podcasts is launching a free t-shirt giveaway beginning today for all Scam Junkie fans who request one. Host Steve Comisar says, “The shirts are just the beginning. We will be giving coffee mugs and baseball caps soon to show appreciation to our fans who have made Scam Junkie one of the most sought after podcasts ever.”Nobody would have ever guessed that after con man Steve Comisar was released from prison for fraud in 2017 that he would become one of the most popular and successful podcasters in history giving away T-shirts to his fans. Maybe it is because Comisar is the only podcaster that is a reformed legendary con man, a bestselling author , and a Hollywood actor . Or maybe it’s because he’s a charismatic, funny and quick-witted celebrity podcaster.The public may think it’s all of the above as Comisar’s true crime podcast Scam Junkie is getting more popular by the day. So far there are 6 episodes to listen to right now and more coming each week. Produced in partnership with Spotify, the worlds largest podcast platform, there’s no telling how successful Comisar’s podcast will get. So far, the sky is the limit. After the t-shirt giveaway Comisar will be giving away coffee mugs.Comisar has finally found his niche. In May Comisar won the Spotify award for best new true crime podcast. The ratings clearly show that Comisar’s podcast is getting more popular every day as the public is trying to hear all the episodes and learn the secrets of scamming from The Don of Con himself. Comisar shows how the techniques used to perpetrate a scam can also be used legally to improve every aspect of your personal and business life. Comisar shows you how to legally make big money, influence people and attract members of the opposite sex. And you get a fancy t-shirt just for listening.Spotify is the world’s largest and most successful platform for popular podcasts. Joe Rogan is raking in millions of dollars every month with his award winning podcast. Con man and actor Steve Comisar aka Brett Champion, The Don of Con is right behind Rogan with an audience base that is growing by leaps and bounds every day. Winning awards like this will skyrocket Comisar’s ratings even higher and make him more successful and popular. A month ago Comisar barely knew what a podcast was. Fast forward a month later and Comisar’s true crime podcast Scam Junkie is topping the charts on Spotify as the public is chomping at the bit for more episodes.Molly Goldman, Comisar’s manager says, “His voice is calm, confident, like a pilots. You immediately trust him and want to write him a check. He knocked out the first episode in one take. He’s very charming and charismatic. He’s also a classically trained method actor and he’s very good at it. If this award is any indication on what the future may bring for him, watch out Hollywood, here comes your next star.” Comisar is 59 and resides in Los Angeles, California. The first 6 episodes of his podcast, Scam Junkie, are available now on Spotify. Promotional t-shirts are given away on first come basis.TAGS:#spotifyforpodcasters! #spotify #scamjunkie #stevecomisar #truecrime #podcast #scam #fraud #thedonofconSteve Comisar’s website: https://stevecomisar.com By: Tina Walker, Celebrity NewswireMEDIA CONTACT:

