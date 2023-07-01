Dr. Gholam Mujtaba meets U.S. Congress Intelligence Committee bipartisan leaders pursuing Pakistan's case as MFN
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gholam Mujtaba meets U.S. Congress Intelligence Committee bipartisan leaders
to restore MFN (Most Favorite Nation) Status for Pakistan in the U.S. relationship
Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute USA and a senior Republican met bipartisan leaders of the United States Congress Intelligence Committee reminding the law makers of the significance of Pakistan in the Middle East peace process, the Abraham accord, forming of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, containing terrorism emanating from the region, averting radicalization of the region by Taliban and Hindutva, protecting the rights of minorities in the region, and the freedom of the people in Xinjiang, Myanmar, Tibet, Jammu and Kashmir.
He met with the Chairman of the Intelligence Subcommittee in the United States Congress, Brian Fitzpatrick at a luncheon meeting on issues related to salvaging Pakistan from a crippling economy and on matters to ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) in the region.
In another development Dr. Gholam Mujtaba also met with the United States Congressman Josh Gottheimer of the Democratic Party In Congress, Josh serves on two Committees, including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is the Ranking Member of the National Security Agency and Cyber Subcommittee.
“The United States policymakers on both sides of the isle have no favorites in the domestic politics of Pakistan. Anyone trying to construe such notions is doing a disservice to the U.S. after handshake meetings with the lawmakers. The letter written by the 65 lawmakers to the SCOTUS (Secretary of the U.S.) was a friendly advice to abide by the principles of democracy, and values of human rights. These standards have improved as Pakistan ranked 130 in 139 nations (https://tribune.com.pk/story/2336386/ranking-countries-based-on-rule-of-law in 2021 in the previous regime, while the current regime improved it to 129 in 140 nations in the year 2022 (https://worldjusticeproject.org/sites/default/files/documents/Pakistan.pdf)”, emphasized Dr. Mujtaba through press statement.
Dr. Mujtaba invited the Chairmen of the Intelligence Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee to visit Pakistan on an official trip with him. He expressed his intent to invite General Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army Chief to the United States to help bridge gaps in the existing relationship of trust deficit between the two nations.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
to restore MFN (Most Favorite Nation) Status for Pakistan in the U.S. relationship
Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute USA and a senior Republican met bipartisan leaders of the United States Congress Intelligence Committee reminding the law makers of the significance of Pakistan in the Middle East peace process, the Abraham accord, forming of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, containing terrorism emanating from the region, averting radicalization of the region by Taliban and Hindutva, protecting the rights of minorities in the region, and the freedom of the people in Xinjiang, Myanmar, Tibet, Jammu and Kashmir.
He met with the Chairman of the Intelligence Subcommittee in the United States Congress, Brian Fitzpatrick at a luncheon meeting on issues related to salvaging Pakistan from a crippling economy and on matters to ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) in the region.
In another development Dr. Gholam Mujtaba also met with the United States Congressman Josh Gottheimer of the Democratic Party In Congress, Josh serves on two Committees, including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is the Ranking Member of the National Security Agency and Cyber Subcommittee.
“The United States policymakers on both sides of the isle have no favorites in the domestic politics of Pakistan. Anyone trying to construe such notions is doing a disservice to the U.S. after handshake meetings with the lawmakers. The letter written by the 65 lawmakers to the SCOTUS (Secretary of the U.S.) was a friendly advice to abide by the principles of democracy, and values of human rights. These standards have improved as Pakistan ranked 130 in 139 nations (https://tribune.com.pk/story/2336386/ranking-countries-based-on-rule-of-law in 2021 in the previous regime, while the current regime improved it to 129 in 140 nations in the year 2022 (https://worldjusticeproject.org/sites/default/files/documents/Pakistan.pdf)”, emphasized Dr. Mujtaba through press statement.
Dr. Mujtaba invited the Chairmen of the Intelligence Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee to visit Pakistan on an official trip with him. He expressed his intent to invite General Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army Chief to the United States to help bridge gaps in the existing relationship of trust deficit between the two nations.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
Pakistan Policy Institute USA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn