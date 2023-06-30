PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Cleantech Power Corp. Enter Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTND) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, a leading provider of on-site hydrogen fueling stations, has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) ("PWWR") to explore a collaborative energy project development. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise in the cleantech industry to advance the adoption of low carbon intensity clean hydrogen and renewable energy solutions. Under the terms of the LOI, both parties will use best commercial efforts to negotiate a definitive agreement within one hundred eighty (180) days, setting out the terms and conditions of the collaboration.



Under the LOI, PWWR and PowerTap intend to assess project opportunities on a case-by-case basis, with the possibility of entering into a collaboration through the formation of a special purpose entity, or pursuing other non-exclusive arrangements outlined in a definitive agreement. The collaboration seeks to enhance both companies' value propositions with customers by combining PowerTap's hydrogen fueling technology with PWWR's fuel cells and power development projects.

"The collaboration between Cleantech Power Corp. and PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. represents a significant step towards accelerating the development of clean hydrogen infrastructure in North America," said Frank Carnevale, CEO of Cleantech Power Corp. "By delivering hydrogen to customers’ sites, we bridge the divide that enables hydrogen to be used on our Combined Heat and Power (“CHP”) systems and out other proprietary technology.”

Salim Rahemtulla, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., stated, "We are excited about the opportunity to integrate Cleantech Power Corp.'s assets into our product stack. This collaboration will enable us to deliver affordable renewable energy in the form of hydrogen and power at our various projects, furthering our commitment to sustainable energy solutions."

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

www.PowerTapcapital.com

www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth

