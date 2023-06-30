The Office of Therapeutic Products (OTP) hosts a variety of events to share information about OTP-regulated products and bring together important stakeholders to discuss the development and advancement of these products. Learn more about our various event series, register for our upcoming events, or find information about previous events.

Join Upcoming Events Date Title Series August 30, 2023 OTP Town Hall: Nonclinical Assessment of Cell and Gene Therapy Products OTP Virtual Town Halls

Learn More About Our Events

RegenMedEd Series

The RegenMedEd series brings together important stakeholders and FDA staff to discuss foundational information about regenerative medicine therapies, such as gene and cell therapy products, and explore opportunities for patients, caregivers, and advocates to engage with FDA to help advance product development. Recent topics include gene therapy clinical trials, the importance of natural history studies, and regenerative medicine 101.

OTP Virtual Town Hall Series

The OTP Virtual Town Halls aim to engage with product development stakeholders and researchers. These town halls have a question-and-answer format with the goal of providing regulatory information to stakeholders to help advance development of OTP-regulated products.

Additional Workshops, Meetings, and Events

In addition to our event series, OTP also hosts a number of other meetings and workshops throughout the year. Most of these events are held virtually and are free and open to the public.

Past Events

Looking for information about previous events? Use the chart below to find more information about our past events, as well as recordings and other event materials.