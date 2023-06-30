The BuildClub, an AI-Powered Sourcing Solution for Building Materials, Hosts Q&A Webinar

Join The BuildClub founder, Stephen Forte, on July 12 at 11 a.m. PST as he shares insights and answers questions in this informative webinar

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub , the on-demand marketplace for building materials that is transforming the construction industry with an AI-driven approach, is pleased to announce its upcoming Q&A webinar on July 12 at 11 a.m. PST.



During this highly anticipated event, founder Stephen Forte will share insights from The BuildClub's pitch deck, shedding light on the company's innovative solutions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with Stephen as he opens the floor for questions from the audience. Stephen will be accompanied by Tony Luigs, former head of pro services and strategy at Home Depot. Luigs amassed over 16 years of experience with Home Depot and sits on The BuildClub board of advisors.

A core focus of the webinar will be The BuildClub's innovative on-demand platform, designed to streamline the construction process. Builders will learn how they can bid farewell to tedious trips to multiple home improvement stores and endless searches for the right materials. The BuildClub brings the materials right to their doorstep, saving valuable time and energy.

Just as DoorDash and Postmates revolutionized the restaurant industry by creating a consolidated online marketplace for delivery, The BuildClub aims to bring the same transformation to the construction industry, just by streamlining the procurement process. The BuildClub empowers builders to bid farewell to time-consuming trips.

"In an industry plagued with inefficiencies, The BuildClub is revolutionizing the way builders approach construction projects," says Stephen Forte, founder of The BuildClub. "Our on-demand platform empowers builders to focus on their projects rather than wasting time and energy on material procurement. Join our webinar to discover how we can transform your building experience."

The BuildClub's investor value proposition rests on three primary pillars that set it apart from competitors:

The BuildClub takes pride in being the sole national e-commerce site for materials that are not tied to a physical store. This positioning allows the company to reach a broader customer base, free from geographical limitations. Through its comprehensive online platform, The BuildClub offers unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and a seamless purchasing experience to customers nationwide.



Data plays a crucial role in The BuildClub's operations, and the company possesses a vast wealth of information that generates significant value for investors. With access to over 400 million records of building materials, including pricing, availability, and inventory levels across various stores and cities, The BuildClub leverages advanced AI training. This data-driven approach enhances operational optimization, enables informed decision-making, and delivers personalized experiences to customers.



The BuildClub's national virtual network comprises over 1.2 million drivers ready for immediate delivery. This extensive network empowers the company to fulfill orders promptly and efficiently, giving it a competitive advantage in the market. As wholesalers and distributors in the multibilliondollar industry seek to sell directly to consumers, The BuildClub's well-established network eliminates channel conflicts and ensures seamless transactions.



These three pillars collectively generate substantial value for investors, positioning The BuildClub as a frontrunner in driving the transformation of the building materials industry. By joining The BuildClub's journey, investors have the opportunity to capitalize on the immense potential offered by its disruptive business model.

Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot in the webinar and share this opportunity with their network.

About The BuildClub

The BuildClub, an on-demand marketplace for building materials, is revolutionizing the construction and home improvement industry. Powered by AI with an emphasis on convenience and efficiency, The BuildClub's on-demand platform is a one-stop shop, offering 2-hour job site delivery for over 240,000 items.

Visit The BuildClub website or download their app directly from the app stores.

Contact:

Stephen Forte

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Sole Director

The BuildClub

Palo Alto, CA

stephen@buildclub.com

888-423-0323